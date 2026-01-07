Bug Fixes History
This section includes history of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions.
Internal Ref.
Issue
4409358
Description: Resolved bandwidth drop issues observed in multicast FDB rules when the first destination is the uplink.
Keywords: Multicast FDB rules
Discovered in Version: 28.39.4098
Fixed in Release: 28.39.5050
4361178
Description: Fixed an issue that caused bandwidth to drop when unbinding multiple VFs with VQoS enabled.
Keywords: VQoS
Discovered in Version: 28.39.4098
Fixed in Release: 28.39.5050
4360375
Description: Fixed an issue where RTT packets with any destination MAC address were mistakenly accepted as valid. The updated firmware now correctly drops RTT packets whose destination MAC does not match the port’s MAC address.
Keywords: RTT, dst MAC
Discovered in Version: 28.39.4098
Fixed in Release: 28.39.5050
4257735 / 4236171
Description: Fixed the increased latency issue that occurred when enabling the VF group rate limiter (ESW scheduling).
Keywords: VF group rate limiter
Discovered in Version: 28.39.4098
Fixed in Release: 28.39.5050
Internal Ref.
Issue
4149411
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the SFF module from accessing the EEPROM data when removing the CMIS module and inserting the SFF module instead of it.
Keywords: EEPROM, SFF, CMIS
Discovered in Version: 28.39.3560
Fixed in Release: 28.39.4098
4194035
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the VDPA feature bits GUEST_TSO4 and GUEST_TSO6 to be set by default unexpectedly thus resulting in traffic interruption.
Keywords: VDPA, feature cap, GUEST_TSO4, GUEST_TSO6
Discovered in Version: 28.39.3560
Fixed in Release: 28.39.4098
4148339
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in the
Keywords: Counters
Discovered in Version: 28.39.3560
Fixed in Release: 28.39.4098
4163371
Description: Improved the Virtual QoS mechanism ability to identify high BW bursty traffic pattern and apply the correct rate shapers.
Keywords: VQOS
Discovered in Version: 28.39.3560
Fixed in Release: 28.39.4098
4149724
Description: Fixed a rare certificate signature verification error.
Keywords: Certificate signature verification
Discovered in Version: 28.39.3560
Fixed in Release: 28.39.4098
4149777
Description: PLDM includes port temperature sensor PDR only if an active cable is connected.
Keywords: Temperature sensor PDR
Discovered in Version: 28.39.3560
Fixed in Release: 28.39.4098
4149834
Description: PLDM connector PDR is now not reported if a cable is not connected to prevent incomplete data display.
Keywords: PLDM connector PDR
Discovered in Version: 28.39.3560
Fixed in Release: 28.39.4098
4149692
Description: Changed PCIe Geen4/5 new static configuration for VGA gain and CTLE.
Keywords: PCIe, VGA, CTLE
Discovered in Version: 28.39.3560
Fixed in Release: 28.39.4098
4087450
Description: Increased the RX lossless buffer size to delay transmission of Pause/PFC frames when the NIC is congested.
Keywords: RX lossless buffer size
Discovered in Version: 28.39.3560
Fixed in Release: 28.39.4098
4149485
Description: Fixed lossless packet drops at 400GB 4 lanes when using an optic fiber cable.
Keywords: 400GB, 4 lanes, optic fiber cable
Discovered in Version: 28.39.3560
Fixed in Release: 28.39.4098
4149510
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in setup crash when
Keywords: mbox
Discovered in Version: 28.39.3560
Fixed in Release: 28.39.4098
4149393
Description: Added address validation in MLNX OEM CMD 0x0032 (get debug info) to be 4-bytes aligned.
Keywords: Address validation, 0x0032
Discovered in Version: 28.39.3560
Fixed in Release: 28.39.4098
Internal Ref.
Issue
3959470
Description: Fixed a misconfiguration in OVS when RTTs are sent on a different priority that affected Congestion Control algorithm. This happened when the Round Trip Time (RTT) Congestion Control internal packets did not reach SW, even when flow is software offload (and the packets were not moved yet to the hardware offload by the OVS).
To solve the issue, now such packets are sent to the SW when they are SW offloaded.
Keywords: Round Trip Time (RTT) Congestion Control
Discovered in Version: 28.39.3004
Fixed in Release: 28.39.3004
3887760
Description: Fixed an issue that caused Completion Timeout to mistakenly be treated as Advisory Non-Fatal error. Now Completion Timeout is treated as uncorrectable error.
Keywords: Completion Timeout, Advisory Non-Fatal error
Discovered in Version: 28.39.3004
Fixed in Release: 28.39.3004
3887774
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented PLDM command Get Schema URI from functioning properly when there were no base RDE resource IDs.
Keywords: PLDM
Discovered in Version: 28.39.3004
Fixed in Release: 28.39.3560
3910366
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented RDE Port resource from showing 400Gb speed in CapableLinkSpeedGbps and in MaxSpeedGbps in some InfiniBand cards.
Keywords: 400Gb, InfiniBand, RDE
Discovered in Version: 28.39.3004
Fixed in Release: 28.39.3560
3910366
Description: Fixed an issue where the CR_SPACE was open to any read operation, even though some reads could lock the gateway. Bad reads from CR_SPACE will now result in a bad_access error being returned.
Keywords: CR_SPACE, Gateway
Discovered in Version: 28.39.3004
Fixed in Release: 28.39.3560
3910368
Description: Blocked access to invalid CR-SPACE registers when the adapter cards are secured.
Keywords: CR-SPACE registers
Discovered in Version: 28.39.3004
Fixed in Release: 28.39.3560
3942112
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in device assert when using DCBX CEE.
Keywords: DCBX
Discovered in Version: 28.39.3004
Fixed in Release: 28.39.3560
3818997
Description: Improved ZTR_RTTCC algorithm fairness when running with 4K MTU.
Keywords: PCC
Discovered in Version: 28.39.3004
Fixed in Release: 28.39.3560
3925691
Description: Fixed an issue that caused CNP or RTT counters to not wrap-around properly.
Keywords: CNP, RTT, counters
Discovered in Version: 28.39.3004
Fixed in Release: 28.39.3560
3929376
Description: Fixed an issue where Congestion Control could malfunction due to an invalid database.
Keywords: Congestion control
Discovered in Version: 28.39.3004
Fixed in Release: 28.39.3560
3832284
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in CNP moderation's mlxconfig preventing the CC mechanism from working properly.
Keywords: Congestion control, CNP
Discovered in Version: 28.39.3004
Fixed in Release: 28.39.3560
Internal Ref.
Issue
3730282
Description: Added mlxconfig
Keywords: Congestion Control, DCQCN, CNP
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.39.3004
3757772
Description: Changed the link speed setting behavior to be "full link speed" instead of the limited rate when in the InfiniBand mode and the Congestion Control does not have a valid database to use for the data.
Keywords: IB Congestion Control
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
Fixed in Release: 28.39.3004
3748944
Description: Fixed an issue that kept the adapter cards' quad ports UP when using breakout cables / QSFP-split-4. Now when a 4 alignment loss is noticed, the link in 25G/lane Ethernet is dropped.
Keywords: Quad ports, link up, breakout cables / QSFP-split-4
Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.39.3004
3748943
Description: Modified PCIe switch Downstream Port EQLZ.PH1 timing to 3ms.
Keywords: PCIe, EQLZ, Phase1
Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.39.3004
3699086
Description: Fixed a rare race condition in NODNIC teardown that caused commands to hang on regular PF.
Keywords: NODNIC teardown
Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.39.3004
3770362
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented Congestion Control from behaving properly when GRH is used in traffic of an IB cluster.
Keywords: IB congestion control, CNP, SL
Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.39.3004
3748947
Description: Added back the Digital Feedforward Equalizer (DFFE) hardware component to improve the signal integrity link.
Keywords: Digital Feedforward Equalizer (DFFE)
Discovered in Version: 28.36.2020
Fixed in Release: 28.39.3004
Internal Ref.
Issue
3652874
Description: Fixed firmware measurements calculation.
Keywords: Firmware measurements calculation
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
3664415
Description: Fixed an issue that caused Live Migration to hang during the "save" stage.
Keywords: Live migration
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
3629353
Description: Fixed the cr_space in port configuration to prevent wrong timestamp of cqes.
Keywords: Hardware timestamp
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
3582559
Description: Added support for LED scheme #2 to MCX750500B-0D0K / MCX750500B-0D00 adapter cards.
Keywords: LED
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
3669258
Description: Fixed a rare issue that prevented changes in mlxconfig from taking effect upon warm reboot.
Keywords: mlxconfig
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
3670719 / 3676590
Description: Added a small delay after the power up process to fix an issue that occasionally caused the module to be unstable after the power up.
Keywords: Link up
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
3629562
Description: Fixed a code mismatch in the process of handling the cause to the link being down when the remote faults were received.
Keywords: Link down
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
3532508
Description: Fixed a wrong parameter in the cable info MAD that resulted in unnecessary messages in the log.
Keywords: Cable info MAD
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
3634350
Description: Disabled PCI power event messages on OCP 3.0 adapter cards according to the spec requirements.
Keywords: PCI, OCP 3.0
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
3636714
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the buffer for PLDM firmware update that were pending NIC requests to not being properly locked in case of PLDM-over-NC-SI, and consequently being corrupted by other flows.
Keywords: PLDM, buffer
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
3592276
Description: Fixed an issue that prevent MSI Interrupts from being advertised correctly, resulting in the wrong MSI being sent.
Keywords: MSI
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
3605363
Description: "Get Temperature" OEM command now always returns a unified temperature.
Keywords: Temperature
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
3531972
Description: Changed the bar configuration algorithm so that the last update to the bar address will be the one that takes affect when the host configures the same bar address for two different PFs.
Keywords: Network Interface
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
3626872
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the firmware to miscalculate the value of the maximum current temperature measured from all the diodes (found in the Internal_sensor_curr_temp field).
Keywords: Sensor, temperature
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
3544340 / 3537706 / 3639178
Description: Improved SPDM v1.0 compatibility. SPDM measurements signature additional fixes.
Keywords: SPDM
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
3587821
Description: Fixed a HW bug that resulted in transaction loss that when cache replacement transaction occurs in parallel to code transcoding.
Keywords: HW bug, transaction loss
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
3610861
Description: The eeprom module gets stuck in polling in 20% of the times after reset. To resolve the issue, a delay after config module to high power was added.
Keywords: Polling, module, reset
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
3507928
Description: Fixed a linkup failure issue that occurred when connecting to a 25GbE transceiver by clearing the PSI Aging before trying to open Tx power.
Keywords: Cables, PSI Aging, 25GbE transceiver
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
3602379
Description: The "Bad Signal Integrity" message seen after power cycle can be safely ignored. The user should monitor BER number.
Keywords: Bad Signal Integrity, BER
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
3605686
Description: Fixed a statics issue that caused the i2c access to module to lock and stuck the switch.
Keywords: i2c, switch
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1900
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
3482251
Description: Added support for hairpin drop counter in QUERY_VNIC_ENV command.
Keywords: Hairpin
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
3539437
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the
Keywords: get_func_num_from_pci_func_num
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
3570478
Description: Fixed Signal-to-Noise Ratio (SNR) value calculation for correct readings from the MMA4Z00 optical cable module.
Keywords: SNR
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
3602169
Description: Added a locking mechanism to protect the firmware from a race condition between insertion and deletion of the same rule in parallel. Such behavior occasionally resulted in firmware accessing a memory that has already been released, thus causing IOMMU / translation error.
Note: This fix will not impact insertion rate for tables owned by SW steering.
Keywords: Firmware steering
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
3588515 / 3409806
Description: Fixed a race condition that led to a firmware assert upon driver removal, or when changing the ETH flow control scheme in case of a stress of larger than MTU ingress packets.
Keywords: Race condition, firmware assert
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
3610169
Description: Fixed QoS Shaper handling behavior for non-transmitting applications.
Keywords: QoS Shaper
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
Internal Ref.
Issue
3537571
Description: Fixed SPDM measurements signature.
Keywords: SPDM
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002
3439757
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the system from detecting the PCIe device during slot DC power cycle tests.
Keywords: PCIe device, DC power cycle tests
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002
3534473
Description: Added a new field/slot ID to PRS
Keywords: Slot ID
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002
3331179
Description: Improved token calculation.
Keywords: Token calculation
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002
3299420
Description: Upgrading from firmware v28.38.1014 and below to v28.38.1002 no longer requires an upgrade to an intermediate version.
Keywords: Firmware upgrade
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002
3394841
Description: Updated the plug in/out events' reporting method to report only when the last recorded event is the opposite of the current event.
Keywords: Port events
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002
3469311
Description: Fixed the SPDM operations order according to the spec. v1.1.0.
Keywords: SPDM operations
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002
3527987
Description: Added support for NC-SI channel on both ports.
Keywords: NC-SI channel
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002
3459317
Description: Changed the protection mechanism for BAR configuration.
Keywords: BAR configuration
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002
3345150
Description: Fixed an issue that caused a packet with invalid/bad padcount to be silently dropped instead of sending a bad nack error.
Keywords: Packet drop
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002
3418627
Description: Fixed wrong credits configuration that occurred when MAX_ACC_OUT_READ was configured.
Keywords: Performance
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002
3466088
Description: Update the SX root to work with driverless mode in vport0 gvmi teardown.
Keywords: Driverless mode
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002
3487313
Description: Fixed a a rare deadlock case between 2 DC packets in the RX side.
Keywords: Firmware deadlock
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002
3495889
Description: Fixed a QoS host port rate limit shaper inaccuracy that occurred when the shaper was configured via the QSHR access register.
Keywords: Port rate limit shaper
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002
3449451
Description: When using ConnectX-7 adapter card as InfiniBand, the port must be configured to use the Auto-Negotiation mode.
Keywords: Auto-Negotiation, InfiniBand
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002
Internal Ref.
Issue
3272599
Description: Removed the option to clear "Tx disable cap" for all non-baseT SFP modules.
Keywords: Tx disable cap
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 28.37.1014
3339087
Description: Added a split mask verification process to check whether or not a module is split in HCA.
Keywords: Cables, split module
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 28.37.1014
3411270
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in firmware crash when setting large payload length values (more than ~1500) in NC-SI command's header.
Keywords: NC-SI
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 28.37.1014
3405790
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in the interface type being shown as "unsupported" in CMIS modules.
Keywords: CMIS
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 28.37.1014
3418889
Description: Updated the NEGOTIATE_ALGORITHMS response according to the SPDM specification.
Keywords: SPDM
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 28.37.1014
3409686
Description: Added the option to clear the DPC registers after warm reboot.
Keywords: DPC
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 28.37.1014
3411116
Description: Fixed the configuration of the TS1s sent by the DownStream port (DSP) when moving to EQLZ.ph2.
Keywords: DSP
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 28.37.1014
3138665
Description: Changed the initial Tx preset configuration for the DownStream port (DSP).
Keywords: Tx, DSP
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 28.37.1014
3138665
Description: PLDM firmware update process fails in case 1304 bytes chunk size is chosen.
Keywords: PLDM firmware update
Discovered in Version: 28.34.4000
Fixed in Release: 28.37.1014
3336619
Description: Fixed an issues that occurred during secure firmware update when decrypting and authenticating each chunk of data using its authentication tag. The issue appeared when the main code chunk was split between the user chunks and any GCM operation (e.g., flash read with decryption). This GCM operation broke the GCM context for main chunk authentication and therefore failed.
Keywords: Secure firmware update, GCM, code chunk
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 28.37.1014
3327847
Description: CNP received, handled, and ignored counters in the hardware counters cannot work after moving to Programmable Congestion Control mode.
Keywords: CNP, Programmable Congestion Control
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 28.37.1014
3336610
Description: Fixed a rare issue that prevented the hardware from handling an error flow that occurred when accessing the DPA cluster L2 cache from the firmware processor. In this case the firmware processor hardware requested a VA=>PA translation from the internal mmio, and the address translation was broken by the mmio on the 4K page boundary.
Keywords: Error handling, mmio, firmware processor
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 28.37.1014
3073517
Description: When connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to a ConnectX-5 or an NVIDIA Spectrum switch and trying to raise 10G/40G over 100G optics cable is not supported.
Keywords: Optical cables, ConnectX-5, NVIDIA Spectrum
Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030
Fixed in Release: 28.37.1014
3358994
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the hardware from consuming Port-VL and credits, which consequently blocked traffic from being transmitted due to a race condition between the firmware and the hardware when accessing the chip memory (CR space).
Keywords: Firmware race, CR space, Port-VL
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 28.37.1014
Internal Ref.
Issue
-
Description: Fixed an issue for adapter cards P/N MCX755106AS-HEAT that caused the link not to raise after changing both ports to Ethernet mode.
Keywords: Port type, link up
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 28.36.1700
Internal Ref.
Issue
3923754 (NVbugs)
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the Downstream Port Containment (DPC) not to be exposed on the downstream ports of the top level PCIe switch in products supporting PCIe switch.
Keywords: PCIe Switch, DPC
Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010
3070480
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in PRBS lock loss (PRBS_CHK_ERR_CNT_NO_CLR field is raising) when the PRBS mode was first configured on the ConnectX-7 adapter card and then on the Wedge400 switch.
Keywords: PRBS
Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010
3317621
Description: Fixed an issue that caused
Keywords: CQE
Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010
3239340
Description: Aligned RDE behavior to DSP0266 v1.15.0 table 23.
Keywords: RDE
Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010
3016801
Description: Fixed a rare issue that resulted in link not raising when connecting a ConnentX-7 adapter card to IXIA in PAM4 speeds.
Keywords: PAM4, IXIA, link up
Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010
3073517
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in device link down, and the device not being able to get traffic, when moving between two states DETECT and POLLING CONFIG in RTL.
Keywords: RTL, link down, traffic
Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010
3073517
Description: When connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to a ConnectX-5 or an NVIDIA Spectrum switch, configuring first 10G/40G and then configuring back 100G we result in linkup failure.
Keywords: ConnectX-5, NVIDIA Spectrum, linkup
Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030
Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010
3077026
Description: When connecting with MMS4X00-NL400 transceiver at 200Gb/s, instability may be experienced upon link up.
Keywords: Transceiver, Link Up
Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010
3077026
Description: When connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to ConnectX-7 adapter card and one side is configured to RM Loopback, and the port is toggled, link flap maybe experienced.
Keywords: Link flap
Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010
3106146
Description: Live migration of MPV affiliated function pair is not supported when port numbers are changed. Each function should stay on the same port number as before migration.
Keywords: MPV live migration
Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010
2169950
Description: When decapsulation on a packet occurs, the FCS indication is not calculated correctly.
Keywords: FCS
Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010
3147219
Description: SPDM Get Measurements might return an invalid signature while executed without the included measurements (request param2 = 0).
Keywords: SPDM
Discovered in Version: 28.34.4000
Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010
3147207
Description: The SPDM challenge command returns the hash of all the measurements without their headers.
Keywords: SPDM
Discovered in Version: 28.34.4000
Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010
3261861
Description: Connecting an HDR device to an NDR device with Optical cables longer than 30m causes degradation in the bandwidth.
Keywords: HDR-to-NDR, cables
Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010
3225504
Description: Enabled constant clock offset (visible using PPS out) when synchronizing the device using PTP in 25G or 10G port link speed.
Keywords: PTP, PPS offset
Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010
3288489
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the Pkey table not to be updated, and wrong value to be sent, when the MADs handled in a long process were sent using
Keywords: Pkey
Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010
3283455
Description: Fixed a wrong lane mapping to serdes when selecting the OSFP port and using only 4 lanes.
Keywords: QSFP, lanes
Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010