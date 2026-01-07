Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
Internal Ref.
Issue
4727305 / 4718947
Description: Fixed an issue in the steering definers used for LAG with IPv6 traffic.
Keywords: LAG, IPv6 traffic, steering
Discovered in Version: 28.39.5050
Fixed in Release: 28.39.5124
4546694 / 4517037 / 4546693
Description: Fixed a rare issue where performing an FLR on a released ICM address from the DPA process could cause the DPA kernel to hang due to a race condition.
Keywords: FLR, ICM address
Discovered in Version: 28.39.5050
Fixed in Release: 28.39.5124
4508526 / 4480427
Description: Fixed incorrect calculation of the start address and mode for the CQE buffer in DPA CQ, which could cause CQEs to be written to the wrong address when the buffer is not 4K-aligned and spans a second page boundary.
Keywords: CQ, CQE Buffer, DPA
Discovered in Version: 28.39.5050
Fixed in Release: 28.39.5124
4409358
Description: Resolved bandwidth drop issues observed in multicast FDB rules when the first destination is the uplink.
Keywords: Multicast FDB rules
Discovered in Version: 28.39.4098
Fixed in Release: 28.39.5124
4361178
Description: Fixed an issue that caused bandwidth to drop when unbinding multiple VFs with VQoS enabled.
Keywords: VQoS
Discovered in Version: 28.39.4098
Fixed in Release: 28.39.5124
4360375
Description: Fixed an issue where RTT packets with any destination MAC address were mistakenly accepted as valid. The updated firmware now correctly drops RTT packets whose destination MAC does not match the port’s MAC address.
Keywords: RTT, dst MAC
Discovered in Version: 28.39.4098
Fixed in Release: 28.39.5124
4257735 / 4236171
Description: Fixed the increased latency issue that occurred when enabling the VF group rate limiter (ESW scheduling).
Keywords: VF group rate limiter
Discovered in Version: 28.39.4098
Fixed in Release: 28.39.5124