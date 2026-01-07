Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

4727305 / 4718947 Description: Fixed an issue in the steering definers used for LAG with IPv6 traffic.

Keywords: LAG, IPv6 traffic, steering

Discovered in Version: 28.39.5050

Fixed in Release: 28.39.5124

4546694 / 4517037 / 4546693 Description: Fixed a rare issue where performing an FLR on a released ICM address from the DPA process could cause the DPA kernel to hang due to a race condition.

Keywords: FLR, ICM address

Discovered in Version: 28.39.5050

Fixed in Release: 28.39.5124

4508526 / 4480427 Description: Fixed incorrect calculation of the start address and mode for the CQE buffer in DPA CQ, which could cause CQEs to be written to the wrong address when the buffer is not 4K-aligned and spans a second page boundary.

Keywords: CQ, CQE Buffer, DPA

Discovered in Version: 28.39.5050

Fixed in Release: 28.39.5124

4409358 Description: Resolved bandwidth drop issues observed in multicast FDB rules when the first destination is the uplink.

Keywords: Multicast FDB rules

Discovered in Version: 28.39.4098

Fixed in Release: 28.39.5124

4361178 Description: Fixed an issue that caused bandwidth to drop when unbinding multiple VFs with VQoS enabled.

Keywords: VQoS

Discovered in Version: 28.39.4098

Fixed in Release: 28.39.5124

4360375 Description: Fixed an issue where RTT packets with any destination MAC address were mistakenly accepted as valid. The updated firmware now correctly drops RTT packets whose destination MAC does not match the port’s MAC address.

Keywords: RTT, dst MAC

Discovered in Version: 28.39.4098

Fixed in Release: 28.39.5124

4257735 / 4236171 Description: Fixed the increased latency issue that occurred when enabling the VF group rate limiter (ESW scheduling).

Keywords: VF group rate limiter

Discovered in Version: 28.39.4098