Changes and New Feature History

28.37.1014

Mergeable Buffer Added mergeable buffer support (VIRTIO_NET_F_MRG_RXBUF in virtio spec) for VDPA kernel mode to improve performance in case of large MTU such as 9K. The feature is disabled by default and must be manually enabled while creating or modifying the virtio device. Note: For best performance, it is NOT recommended to enable the feature if the VDPA MTU is set to the default value (1500).

Monitoring Cloud Guest RoCE Statistics on Cloud Provider This new capability enables the VM to track and limit its Vport's activity. This is done using the new q_counters counter which enables aggregation of other Vport's from PF GVMI.

Linux Bridge Offload Added a flow rule that enables offloading of multicast traffic by broadcasting it to multi-Flow-Table in FDB.

Selective Repeat Selective repeat improves network utilization in case of a lossy fabric. This features is enabled by default.

Dynamic VF MSIX Allocation Added support for dynamic MSIX modification on a VF NVME device emulation. If a PF NVME device emulation is created with dynamic_vf_msix_control = 1 , then the dynamic_vf_msix_reset can set the PF device emulation's VF MSIX number to 0. The num_msix is used in the modified VF device emulation to modify the MSIX number of the VF device emulation.

InfiniBand Congestion Control (IB CC) Enabled IB CC per Service Level (SL) for RC/UC on the HCA side. Now different SLs can be configured to be CC on/off according to the bitmask decided by the software.

ATS/ATC Optimizes the ATC configuration dynamically based on the returned pages of the ATS translation requests that have been made.

PCC Algorithms Enables a smooth and statically switch between PCC algorithms. In addition, the user can now switch between PCC algorithms while running traffic.

Hardware Steering: Bulk Allocation Added support for 32 actions in the header modify pattern using bulk allocation.

InfiniBand Congestion Control - RTT Response Service Level The software can explicitly set the SL of an RTT response packet, instead of it being taken from the RTT request packet's SL. The RTT response packet SL may be set/queried via the CONGESTION_CONTROL_HCA_NP_PARAMETER MAD.