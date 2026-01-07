NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.39.5124 LTS (2023 LTS U6)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Firmware  NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.39.5124 LTS (2023 LTS U6)  Release Notes History

Release Notes History
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 7, 2026
content here