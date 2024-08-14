Bug Fixes History
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3675068
|
Description: Added the TX_SCHEDULER_FWS_REACTIVITY nvconfig flag to solved an mlnx_qos ETS settings issue.
|
Keywords: nvconfig, ETS
|
Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.41.1000
|
3787123
|
Description: Improved ZTR_RTTCC algorithm fairness when running with 4K MTU.
|
Keywords: PCC
|
Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.41.1000
|
3729783
|
Description: Fixed an issue where Congestion Control could malfunction due to an invalid database.
|
Keywords: Congestion Control
|
Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.41.1000
|
3814806
|
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented PLDM command Get Schema URI from functioning properly when there were no base RDE resource IDs.
|
Keywords: PLDM
|
Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.41.1000
|
3814821
|
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented RDE Port resource from showing 400Gb speed in CapableLinkSpeedGbps and in MaxSpeedGbps in some InfiniBand cards.
|
Keywords: 400Gb, InfiniBand, RDE
|
Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.41.1000
|
3807206
|
Description: Changed BER monitor default values to alarm on symbol and effective BER.
|
Keywords: BER
|
Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.41.1000
|
3682915
|
Description: Fixed a performance issue by enabling CC to allow queues to receive fair bandwidth.
|
Keywords: Performance, CC, bandwidth
|
Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.41.1000
|
3706132 / 3768905
|
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in VF FLR being stuck when his PF triggered the FLR as well.
|
Keywords: VF FLR, PF
|
Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.41.1000
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3712016
|
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented Congestion Control from behaving properly when GRH is used in traffic of an IB cluster.
|
Keywords: IB Congestion Control, CNP, SL
|
Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000
|
3174038
|
Description: SPDM requests received while CPLD burn flow is in progress may be answered with incorrect responses.
|
Keywords: SPDM
|
Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000
|
3110297
|
Description: When ConnectX-7 adapter card is configured to use the Auto-Negotiation mode, 400G_8x linkup cannot be raised.
|
Keywords: 400G_8x, linkup
|
Discovered in Version: 28.34.4000
|
Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000
|
3339818
|
Description: When performing a stress toggling on a ConnectX-7 adapter card that is connected to the MMA1Z00-NS400 cable and the speed is set to 100G_1x with interleaved FEC, a long linkup time of up to 5 min may occur.
|
Keywords: Toggling, MMA1Z00-NS400
|
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
|
Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000
|
3339919
|
Description:
|
Keywords: Link up speed
|
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
|
Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000
|
3312483
|
Description: WoL packets may not working properly if sent to Unicast destination MAC.
|
Keywords: WoL packets, Unicast destination MAC
|
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
|
Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000
|
3275394
|
Description: When performing PCIe link secondary-bus-reset, disable/enable or mlxfwreset on AMD based Genoa systems, the device takes longer then expected to link up, due to a PCIe receiver termination misconfiguration.
|
Keywords: PCIe
|
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000
|
3457472
|
Description: Disabling the Relaxed Ordered (RO) capability (relaxed_ordering_read_pci_enabled=0) using the vhca_resource_manager is currently not functional.
|
Keywords: Relaxed Ordered
|
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000
|
3606136
|
Description: In rare cases, linkup time of NDR and NDR200 with MMA4Z00-NS400 may take longer than 60 seconds.
|
Keywords: Cables, NDR, NDR200, linkup time
|
Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000
|
3683068
|
Description: Added back the Digital Feedforward Equalizer (DFFE) hardware component to improve the signal integrity link.
|
Keywords: Digital Feedforward Equalizer (DFFE)
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000
|
3708035
|
Description: Fixed an issue with Selective-Repeat configuration which occasionally caused retransmission to wait for timeout instead of out-of-sequence NACK.
|
Keywords: RoCE, SR
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000
|
3695219
|
Description: Enabled the lowest minimum rate for SW DCQCN to enable congestion control to hold a larger amount of QPs without pauses or drops.
|
Keywords: Congestion control, PCC, DCQCN
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000
|
3637429
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the secondary ASIC run module init to fail due to missing condition.
|
Keywords: Secondary device, EEPROM
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000
|
3693945
|
Description: Fixed an issue that kept the adapter cards' quad ports UP when using breakout cables / QSFP-split-4. Now when a 4 alignment loss is noticed, the link in 25G/lane Ethernet is dropped.
|
Keywords: Quad ports, link up, breakout cables / QSFP-split-4
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000
|
3607329
|
Description: Modified PCIe switch downstream port EQLZ.PH1 timing to 3ms.
|
Keywords: PCIe switch downstream port
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000
|
3617606
|
Description: Fixed a rare race condition in NODNIC teardown that caused commands to hang on regular PF.
|
Keywords: NODNIC teardown
|
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
|
Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3652874
|
Description: Fixed firmware measurements calculation.
|
Keywords: Firmware measurements calculation
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
|
3664415
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused Live Migration to hang during the "save" stage.
|
Keywords: Live migration
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
|
3629353
|
Description: Fixed the cr_space in port configuration to prevent wrong timestamp of cqes.
|
Keywords: Hardware timestamp
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
|
3582559
|
Description: Added support for LED scheme #2 to MCX750500B-0D0K / MCX750500B-0D00 adapter cards.
|
Keywords: LED
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
|
3669258
|
Description: Fixed a rare issue that prevented changes in mlxconfig from taking effect upon warm reboot.
|
Keywords: mlxconfig
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
|
3670719 / 3676590
|
Description: Added a small delay after the power up process to fix an issue that occasionally caused the module to be unstable after the power up.
|
Keywords: Link up
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
|
3629562
|
Description: Fixed a code mismatch in the process of handling the cause to the link being down when the remote faults were received.
|
Keywords: Link down
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
|
3532508
|
Description: Fixed a wrong parameter in the cable info MAD that resulted in unnecessary messages in the log.
|
Keywords: Cable info MAD
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
|
3634350
|
Description: Disabled PCI power event messages on OCP 3.0 adapter cards according to the spec requirements.
|
Keywords: PCI, OCP 3.0
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
|
3636714
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the buffer for PLDM firmware update that were pending NIC requests to not being properly locked in case of PLDM-over-NC-SI, and consequently being corrupted by other flows.
|
Keywords: PLDM, buffer
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
|
3592276
|
Description: Fixed an issue that prevent MSI Interrupts from being advertised correctly, resulting in the wrong MSI being sent.
|
Keywords: MSI
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
|
3605363
|
Description: "Get Temperature" OEM command now always returns a unified temperature.
|
Keywords: Temperature
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
|
3531972
|
Description: Changed the bar configuration algorithm so that the last update to the bar address will be the one that takes affect when the host configures the same bar address for two different PFs.
|
Keywords: Network Interface
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
|
3626872
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the firmware to miscalculate the value of the maximum current temperature measured from all the diodes (found in the Internal_sensor_curr_temp field).
|
Keywords: Sensor, temperature
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
|
3544340 / 3537706 / 3639178
|
Description: Improved SPDM v1.0 compatibility. SPDM measurements signature additional fixes.
|
Keywords: SPDM
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
|
3587821
|
Description: Fixed a HW bug that resulted in transaction loss that when cache replacement transaction occurs in parallel to code transcoding.
|
Keywords: HW bug, transaction loss
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
|
3610861
|
Description: The eeprom module gets stuck in polling in 20% of the times after reset. To resolve the issue, a delay after config module to high power was added.
|
Keywords: Polling, module, reset
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
|
3507928
|
Description: Fixed a linkup failure issue that occurred when connecting to a 25GbE transceiver by clearing the PSI Aging before trying to open Tx power.
|
Keywords: Cables, PSI Aging, 25GbE transceiver
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
|
3602379
|
Description: The "Bad Signal Integrity" message seen after power cycle can be safely ignored. The user should monitor BER number.
|
Keywords: Bad Signal Integrity, BER
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
|
3605686
|
Description: Fixed a statics issue that caused the i2c access to module to lock and stuck the switch.
|
Keywords: i2c, switch
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1900
|
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
|
3482251
|
Description: Added support for hairpin drop counter in QUERY_VNIC_ENV command.
|
Keywords: Hairpin
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
|
3539437
|
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the get_func_num_from_pci_func_num function from returning the value "-1" for undefined function type.
|
Keywords: get_func_num_from_pci_func_num
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
|
3570478
|
Description: Fixed Signal-to-Noise Ratio (SNR) value calculation for correct readings from the MMA4Z00 optical cable module.
|
Keywords: SNR
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
|
3602169
|
Description: Added a locking mechanism to protect the firmware from a race condition between insertion and deletion of the same rule in parallel. Such behavior occasionally resulted in firmware accessing a memory that has already been released, thus causing IOMMU / translation error.
Note: This fix will not impact insertion rate for tables owned by SW steering.
|
Keywords: Firmware steering
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
|
3588515 / 3409806
|
Description: Fixed a race condition that led to a firmware assert upon driver removal, or when changing the ETH flow control scheme in case of a stress of larger than MTU ingress packets.
|
Keywords: Race condition, firmware assert
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
|
3610169
|
Description: Fixed QoS Shaper handling behavior for non-transmitting applications.
|
Keywords: QoS Shaper
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3537571
|
Description: Fixed SPDM measurements signature.
|
Keywords: SPDM
|
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002
|
3439757
|
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the system from detecting the PCIe device during slot DC power cycle tests.
|
Keywords: PCIe device, DC power cycle tests
|
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002
|
3534473
|
Description: Added a new field/slot ID to PRS pcie_cfg_data.pci_cfg_space.pciex.pcie_switch_ini_defined_base_slot_id = 3 to define a specific slot number for GPU bridge DSP.
|
Keywords: Slot ID
|
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002
|
3331179
|
Description: Improved token calculation.
|
Keywords: Token calculation
|
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002
|
3299420
|
Description: Upgrading from firmware v28.38.1014 and below to v28.38.1002 no longer requires an upgrade to an intermediate version.
|
Keywords: Firmware upgrade
|
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002
|
3394841
|
Description: Updated the plug in/out events' reporting method to report only when the last recorded event is the opposite of the current event.
|
Keywords: Port events
|
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002
|
3469311
|
Description: Fixed the SPDM operations order according to the spec. v1.1.0.
|
Keywords: SPDM operations
|
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002
|
3527987
|
Description: Added support for NC-SI channel on both ports.
|
Keywords: NC-SI channel
|
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002
|
3459317
|
Description: Changed the protection mechanism for BAR configuration.
|
Keywords: BAR configuration
|
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002
|
3345150
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused a packet with invalid/bad padcount to be silently dropped instead of sending a bad nack error.
|
Keywords: Packet drop
|
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002
|
3418627
|
Description: Fixed wrong credits configuration that occurred when MAX_ACC_OUT_READ was configured.
|
Keywords: Performance
|
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002
|
3466088
|
Description: Update the SX root to work with driverless mode in vport0 gvmi teardown.
|
Keywords: Driverless mode
|
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002
|
3487313
|
Description: Fixed a a rare deadlock case between 2 DC packets in the RX side.
|
Keywords: Firmware deadlock
|
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002
|
3495889
|
Description: Fixed a QoS host port rate limit shaper inaccuracy that occurred when the shaper was configured via the QSHR access register.
|
Keywords: Port rate limit shaper
|
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002
|
3449451
|
Description: When using ConnectX-7 adapter card as InfiniBand, the port must be configured to use the Auto-Negotiation mode.
|
Keywords: Auto-Negotiation, InfiniBand
|
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002