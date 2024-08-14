Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.42.1000
Internal Ref.

Issue

3868155

Description: Enabled the usage of different TX presets for Link Training (LT), LT timer, and inhibit timer non-SPEC values.

Keywords: Link Training (LT)

Discovered in Version: 28.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 28.42.1000

3949320

Description: Fixed the partition default value in firmware when MFT builds the bin file. Additionally, in "root certificate" partition, modified the discovery flow in case both of the "root certificate" partition are invalid by erasing them before they are used.

Keywords: Partition

Discovered in Version: 28.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 28.42.1000

3985535

Description: Fixed an issue that caused RDE PortMetrics property Transceivers.SupplyVoltage to be reflected in incorrect units of 100uV instead of V.

Keywords: RDE

Discovered in Version: 28.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 28.42.1000

3938744

Description: Prevented HCA_CAP from allowing rogue drivers to create more EQs than the number allowed in the HCA_CAP.max_num_eqs.

Keywords: HCA_CAP

Discovered in Version: 28.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 28.42.1000

3859451

Description: PLDM connector PDR is now not reported if a cable is not connected to prevent incomplete data display.

Keywords: PLDM connector PDR

Discovered in Version: 28.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 28.42.1000

3754309

Description: Added the PPHCR register (responsible of showing histograms) to the GMP mads flow used to query registers via the mlxlink tool.

Keywords: FEC histograms

Discovered in Version: 28.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 28.42.1000

3882607

Description: Fixed a downgrade issue that resulted in failure when downgrading to v28.37.1014.

Keywords: Firmware downgrade

Discovered in Version: 28.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 28.42.1000

3855011

Description: Blocked access to invalid CR-SPACE registers when the adapter cards are secured.

Keywords: CR-SPACE registers

Discovered in Version: 28.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 28.42.1000

3908476

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in device assert when using DCBX CEE.

Keywords: DCBX CEE

Discovered in Version: 28.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 28.42.1000

3652616

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented CNP or RTT counters from wrapping around properly.

Keywords: CNP, RTT, counter

Discovered in Version: 28.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 28.42.1000

3730919

Description: Fixed an issue where the CR_SPACE was open to any read operation, even though some reads could lock the gateway. Bad reads from CR_SPACE will now result in a bad_access error being returned.

Keywords: CR_SPACE, Gateway

Discovered in Version: 28.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 28.42.1000

3976276

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the SFF module from accessing the EEPROM data when removing the CMIS module and inserting the SFF module instead of it.

Keywords: EEPROM, SFF, CMIS

Discovered in Version: 28.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 28.42.1000

