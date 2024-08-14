Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
Internal Ref.
Issue
3868155
Description: Enabled the usage of different TX presets for Link Training (LT), LT timer, and inhibit timer non-SPEC values.
Keywords: Link Training (LT)
Discovered in Version: 28.41.1000
Fixed in Release: 28.42.1000
3949320
Description: Fixed the partition default value in firmware when MFT builds the bin file. Additionally, in "root certificate" partition, modified the discovery flow in case both of the "root certificate" partition are invalid by erasing them before they are used.
Keywords: Partition
Discovered in Version: 28.41.1000
Fixed in Release: 28.42.1000
3985535
Description: Fixed an issue that caused RDE PortMetrics property Transceivers.SupplyVoltage to be reflected in incorrect units of 100uV instead of V.
Keywords: RDE
Discovered in Version: 28.41.1000
Fixed in Release: 28.42.1000
3938744
Description: Prevented HCA_CAP from allowing rogue drivers to create more EQs than the number allowed in the HCA_CAP.max_num_eqs.
Keywords: HCA_CAP
Discovered in Version: 28.41.1000
Fixed in Release: 28.42.1000
3859451
Description: PLDM connector PDR is now not reported if a cable is not connected to prevent incomplete data display.
Keywords: PLDM connector PDR
Discovered in Version: 28.41.1000
Fixed in Release: 28.42.1000
3754309
Description: Added the PPHCR register (responsible of showing histograms) to the GMP mads flow used to query registers via the mlxlink tool.
Keywords: FEC histograms
Discovered in Version: 28.41.1000
Fixed in Release: 28.42.1000
3882607
Description: Fixed a downgrade issue that resulted in failure when downgrading to v28.37.1014.
Keywords: Firmware downgrade
Discovered in Version: 28.41.1000
Fixed in Release: 28.42.1000
3855011
Description: Blocked access to invalid CR-SPACE registers when the adapter cards are secured.
Keywords: CR-SPACE registers
Discovered in Version: 28.41.1000
Fixed in Release: 28.42.1000
3908476
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in device assert when using DCBX CEE.
Keywords: DCBX CEE
Discovered in Version: 28.41.1000
Fixed in Release: 28.42.1000
3652616
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented CNP or RTT counters from wrapping around properly.
Keywords: CNP, RTT, counter
Discovered in Version: 28.41.1000
Fixed in Release: 28.42.1000
3730919
Description: Fixed an issue where the CR_SPACE was open to any read operation, even though some reads could lock the gateway. Bad reads from CR_SPACE will now result in a bad_access error being returned.
Keywords: CR_SPACE, Gateway
Discovered in Version: 28.41.1000
Fixed in Release: 28.42.1000
3976276
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the SFF module from accessing the EEPROM data when removing the CMIS module and inserting the SFF module instead of it.
Keywords: EEPROM, SFF, CMIS
Discovered in Version: 28.41.1000
Fixed in Release: 28.42.1000