Changes and New Feature History
This section includes history of changes and new feature of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions.
|
Feature/Change
|
Description
|
28.41.1000
|
ODP Event
|
Added support for the following prefetch fields on ODP event: pre_demand_fault_pages, post_demand_fault_pages.
|
TRNG FIPS Compliance
|
Implemented Deterministic Random Bit Generator (DRBG) algorithm on top of firmware TRNG (the source for raw data input) in accordance with NIST SP800-90A.
|
400GbE, Single-Port, OSFP to OSPF-RHS cable
|
Added support for 400GbE speed (8X50G) in Single-Port OSFP adapter cards including link training and auto-negotiation when connecting OSFP to OSPF-RHS cables.
|
PSP
|
Added support for PSP in Hardware Steering.
|
NVConfig
|
Added a new NVConfig option to copy AR bit from the BTH header to the DHCP header.
|
Steering
|
Added the option provide field's offset and length in Steering add_action option.
|
Steering Match
|
Added support for steering match on packet l4_type through FTG/FTE.
|
Packet's Flow Label Fields
|
Added support for setting, adding or copying the flow_label fields from the packet.
|
BAR Pages
|
Added support for 64KB pages.
Note: Configuring BAR_PAGE_ALIGNMENT to ALIGN_64KB(2) while one of the following is configured will cause the device to ignore the BAR_PAGE_ALIGNMENT configuration:
|
Flex Parser Merge Mechanism
|
Extended Flex Parser merge mechanism to support hardware capabilities.
|
Flex Parser
|
Enabled the option to disable the native parser when the parse graph node is configured with the same conditions.
|
Flex Parser
|
Added support for father/son headers parsing.
|
LRO
|
Added support for tunnel_offload in LRO.
|
Bug Fixes
|
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
|
Feature/Change
|
Description
|
28.40.1000
|
Socket Direct Single netdev Mapped to Two PCIe Devices
|
Enabled Single Netdev mapping to two PCIe devices (Socket Direct).
Now multiple devices (PFs) of the same port can be combined under a single netdev instance. Traffic is passed through different devices belonging to different NUMA sockets, thus saving cross-NUMA traffic and allowing apps running on the same netdev from different NUMAs to still feel a sense of proximity to the device and achieve improved performance.
The netdev is destroyed once any of the PFs is removed. A proper configuration would utilize the correct close NUMA when working on a certain app/CPU.
Currently, this capability is limited to PFs only, and up to two devices (sockets). To enable the feature, one must configure the same Socket Direct group (non zero) for both PFs through mlxconfig SD_GROUP.
|
Port Rate Limiting
|
Added a new access register (PBWS) to set the port maximum bandwidth to a value between 95% to 100%.
|
ACL
|
Added support for egress ACL to the uplink by adding a new bit to the Set Flow Table Entry: allow_fdb_uplink_hairpin.
|
Live Migration
|
Added support for live migration with MPV and IPSEC. This capability enables creating cross-vhca objects, however, they can only be created between affiliated GVMIs.
If HCA_CAP.migratable bit is set, HCA_CAP.cross_vhca_object_to_object_supported and HCA_CAP.allowed_object_for_other_vhca_access refer to affiliated VHCAs only.
|
Alternative Bill of Materials (BOM)
|
NVIDIA is adding an alternative Bill of Materials (BOM) for the specified affected items (MCX713104AS-ADAT & MCX713104AC-ADAT) to enhance production yields. The new alternate BOM requires updating to a minimum firmware version of 28.39.2048.
|
Bug Fixes
|
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
|
Feature/Change
|
Description
|
28.39.2048
|
FEC Configuration
|
Changed the default FEC configuration for the "Protocol Aware" and "Active DME Modules" (ETH cables).
For the list of cable identifiers, see tables below.
|
Bug Fixes
|
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
|
Byte 192 of Page 0 for sff cables
|
Name
|
Auto Detect FEC
|
Current Default FEC
|
Previous Default FEC
|
P/N - Example of one module
|
0x1A
|
100GBase DWDM2
|
No
|
NO FEC
|
RS FEC
|
0x21
|
100G BIDI PAM4
|
No
|
NO FEC
|
RS FEC
|
SFBR-89BDDZ-CS4
|
0x25
|
100GBASE-DR
|
No
|
NO FEC
|
RS FEC
|
MMS1V70-CM
|
0x26
|
100GBASE-FR
|
No
|
NO FEC
|
RS FEC
|
QSFP28-FR-C
|
0x27
|
100GBASE-LR
|
No
|
NO FEC
|
RS FEC
|
SPTSBP4LLCDF
Protocol Aware ETH Cables
|
Byte 192 of Page 0 for sff cables
|
Name
|
Auto Detect FEC
|
Current Default FEC
|
Previous Default FEC
|
P/N - Example of one module
|
0x1
|
100G AOC / 25GAUI C2M AOC
|
Yes
|
RS FEC
|
RS FEC
|
0x2
|
100GBASE-SR4 / 25GBASE-SR
|
Yes
|
RS FEC
|
RS FEC
|
MMA2P00-AS
|
0x3
|
100GBASE-LR4
|
Yes
|
NO FEC
|
RS FEC
|
MMA1L10-CR
|
0x3
|
25GBASE-LR
|
Yes
|
RS FEC
|
FC FEC
|
MMA2L20-AR
|
0x4
|
100GBASE-ER4
|
Yes
|
NO FEC
|
RS FEC
|
SPQCEERCDFLM Source Photonics
|
0x5
|
100GBASE-SR10
|
Yes
|
NO FEC
|
RS FEC
|
0x6
|
100G CWDM4 MSA with FEC
|
Yes
|
RS FEC
|
RS FEC
|
MMA1L30-CM
|
0x7
|
100G PSM4 Parallel SMF
|
Yes
|
RS FEC
|
RS FEC
|
MMS1C10-CM
|
0x8
|
100G ACC / 25GAUI C2M ACC
|
Yes
|
RS FEC
|
RS FEC
|
0x9
|
100G CWDM4 MSA without FEC
|
Yes
|
NO FEC
|
RS FEC
|
LQ210CR-CPA2
|
0x17
|
100G CLR4
|
Yes
|
RS FEC
|
RS FEC
|
0x18
|
100G AOC
|
Yes
|
NO FEC
|
RS FEC
|
MFA1A00-C010
|
0x19
|
100G ACC
|
Yes
|
NO FEC
|
RS FEC
|
0x20
|
100G SWDM4
|
Yes
|
RS FEC
|
RS FEC
|
FTLC9152RGPL
|
0x22 / 0x23 / 0x24
|
4WDM-10 MSA / 4WDM-20 MSA / 4WDM-40 MSA
|
Yes
|
RS FEC
|
RS FEC
Active DME Modules ETH Cables
To configure FEC or Speed that is different than the default, you must configure both sides.
The following are examples of when FEC detection capability is available:
when a 25G SFP module is connected to card, it will support FEC detection in 25G
when a 100G QSFP module is connected to a card, it will support FEC detection in 100G, but not in 50G or 25G
Firmware version 28.38.1900 (together with MLNX_OFED v23.07-0.5.1.2) should be used by InfiniBand customers.
|
Feature/Change
|
Description
|
28.38.1900
|
QKEY Mitigation in the Kernel
|
QKEY creation with the MSB set is available now for non-privileged users as well.
To allow non-privileged users to create QKEY with MSB set, the below new module parameter was added to ib_uverbs module:
Note: In this release, this module parameter is disabled by default to ensure backward compatibility and give customers the opportunity to update their applications accordingly. In the upcoming release, it will be enabled by default, and later on deprecated.
|
Feature/Change
|
Description
|
28.38.1002
|
Header Modification
|
Added support to the metadata reg_c 8-11 (packet fields) for matching and modifying the header, and Advanced Steering Operation (ASO) actions.
|
INT Packets
|
Added support for forwarding INT packets to the user application for monitoring purposes by matching the BTH acknowledge request bit (bth_a).
|
Get Electrical Sensor, NC-SI
|
Implemented NVIDIA NC-SI OEM Commands:
|
IPsec CPS Bulk Allocation
|
Improved the IPsec CPS by using bulk allocation.
For cases in which log_obj_range == 0, single IPSEC object will be allocated and initialized as before keeping backward compatibility.
For better performance, it is recommended to work with IPsec bulk allocation and to initialize IPsec ASO context not via the firmware but via the hardware using ASO WQE.
|
DPA PROCESS ERROR
|
Added support for a new value for coredump_type field in DPA_PROCESS_COREDUMP, [FIRST_ERROR_THREAD_DUMP (1).].
|
Device Attestation
|
Attestation is a mechanism in which a host/platform automatically verifies the authenticity and integrity of the hardware and software state of a device. The mechanism is based on a HW RoT and utilizes SPDM messages that handle the attestation, measurement collection, and trust between device and platform BMC or platform RoT (usually host BMC). This provides the added value of increased security and assurance that the host/platform of device is not being tampered with and has the proper software running on it.
A CoRIM is comprised of one or more CoMIDs , with each CoMID providing the reference claims about hardware and firmware for a device. The CoRIM and CoMIDs are encoded in CBOR format. Signed CoRIMs use COSE signatures.
For further information, see "NVIDIA Device Attestation and CoRIM-based Reference Measurement Sharing".
|
QKEY Mitigation in the Kernel
|
Non-privileged users are now blocked by default from setting controlled/privileged QKEYs (QKEY with MSB set).
|
Bug Fixes
|
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.