NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.42.1000
Changes and New Features

Feature/Change

Description

28.42.1000

Memory Slow Release

Added a new command interface "Memory slow release" to enable/disable holding memory pages for a defined period of time. Once the timer expires, the firmware will return the pages to the driver.

PXE Filters

Added support for configuring PXE boot filters' setting from the HII menu to filter only PXE packets (DHCP, TFTP.ARP,ICMP) during boot on UEFI environment.

Precision Timing (PTM)

Added support for Precision Timing (PTM). This new capability ensures seamless operations, synchronized data access, faster response times, and optimal AI performance, enhancing cloud offerings' reliability and scalability.

PTP

Improved the PTP accuracy for ports with link speed of 25G or above.

Kernel Lockdown

Added support for MVTS register via a miscellaneous driver using the access_register PRM command.

AN/LT Visibility

Added an LT logger that provides visibility of the LT status, process and parameters sent and received during the flow.

Steering SF Traffic to a Specific PF MSI-X

MSI-X on SF can be received now through the PF's MSI-X vector.

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.

