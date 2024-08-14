Changes and New Features

28.42.1000

Memory Slow Release Added a new command interface "Memory slow release" to enable/disable holding memory pages for a defined period of time. Once the timer expires, the firmware will return the pages to the driver.

PXE Filters Added support for configuring PXE boot filters' setting from the HII menu to filter only PXE packets (DHCP, TFTP.ARP,ICMP) during boot on UEFI environment.

Precision Timing (PTM) Added support for Precision Timing (PTM). This new capability ensures seamless operations, synchronized data access, faster response times, and optimal AI performance, enhancing cloud offerings' reliability and scalability.

PTP Improved the PTP accuracy for ports with link speed of 25G or above.

Kernel Lockdown Added support for MVTS register via a miscellaneous driver using the access_register PRM command.

AN/LT Visibility Added an LT logger that provides visibility of the LT status, process and parameters sent and received during the flow.

Steering SF Traffic to a Specific PF MSI-X MSI-X on SF can be received now through the PF's MSI-X vector.