Changes and New Features
|
Feature/Change
|
Description
|
28.42.1000
|
Memory Slow Release
|
Added a new command interface "Memory slow release" to enable/disable holding memory pages for a defined period of time. Once the timer expires, the firmware will return the pages to the driver.
|
PXE Filters
|
Added support for configuring PXE boot filters' setting from the HII menu to filter only PXE packets (DHCP, TFTP.ARP,ICMP) during boot on UEFI environment.
|
Precision Timing (PTM)
|
Added support for Precision Timing (PTM). This new capability ensures seamless operations, synchronized data access, faster response times, and optimal AI performance, enhancing cloud offerings' reliability and scalability.
|
PTP
|
Improved the PTP accuracy for ports with link speed of 25G or above.
|
Kernel Lockdown
|
Added support for MVTS register via a miscellaneous driver using the access_register PRM command.
|
AN/LT Visibility
|
Added an LT logger that provides visibility of the LT status, process and parameters sent and received during the flow.
|
Steering SF Traffic to a Specific PF MSI-X
|
MSI-X on SF can be received now through the PF's MSI-X vector.
|
Bug Fixes
|
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.