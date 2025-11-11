Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.43.2026 LTS
Internal Ref. Issue

4055323
Description: Fixed a reference counter issue that resulted in the firmware assertion 0x889f with CQ reference counter underflow to solve a race condition.

Keywords: FW assertion

Discovered in Version: 28.43.1014

Fixed in Release: 28.43.2026

4155100
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the internal mechanism responsible for clearing the allocated MCTP message tag to not function properly. As a result, the device was unable to send the discovery notify AEN and clear the discovery flag in a loop.

Keywords: MCTP

Discovered in Version: 28.43.1014

Fixed in Release: 28.43.2026

4161452
Description: Fixed a non-compliance issue related to SyncE which resulted in Transient response G.8273.2 - Class B response.

Keywords: SyncE

Discovered in Version: 28.43.1014

Fixed in Release: 28.43.2026

4136807
Description: Improved the VQoS algorithm.

Keywords: VQoS algorithm

Discovered in Version: 28.43.1014

Fixed in Release: 28.43.2026
