Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
|Internal Ref.
|Issue
|
4055323
|
Description: Fixed a reference counter issue that resulted in the firmware assertion 0x889f with CQ reference counter underflow to solve a race condition.
|
Keywords: FW assertion
|
Discovered in Version: 28.43.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 28.43.2026
|
4155100
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the internal mechanism responsible for clearing the allocated MCTP message tag to not function properly. As a result, the device was unable to send the discovery notify AEN and clear the discovery flag in a loop.
|
Keywords: MCTP
|
Discovered in Version: 28.43.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 28.43.2026
|
4161452
|
Description: Fixed a non-compliance issue related to SyncE which resulted in Transient response G.8273.2 - Class B response.
|
Keywords: SyncE
|
Discovered in Version: 28.43.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 28.43.2026
|
4136807
|
Description: Improved the VQoS algorithm.
|
Keywords: VQoS algorithm
|
Discovered in Version: 28.43.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 28.43.2026