Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
Internal Ref.
Issue
4445157
Description: Fixed cable info semaphore deadlock.
Keywords: Cables
Discovered in Version: 28.43.2566
Fixed in Release: 28.43.3608
4422979
Description: Fixed a rare case causing PCIe failure after a power cycle.
Keywords: PCIe
Discovered in Version: 28.42.1000
Fixed in Release: 28.43.3608
4247832
Description: Fixed an issue where doorbell recovery would get stuck when DCS (IDCI) was enabled in the system.
Keywords: Doorbell recovery
Discovered in Version: 28.43.2566
Fixed in Release: 28.43.3608
4351575
Description: Improved execution time and reduced memory consumption for the TIR and Transport Domain Ethernet transport resources.
Keywords: Ethernet transport resources
Discovered in Version: 28.43.2566
Fixed in Release: 28.43.3608
4360386
Description: Fixed an issue where RTT packets with any destination MAC address were incorrectly treated as having a valid destination MAC. The new firmware now discards RTT packets if their destination MAC does not match the port's MAC.
Keywords: RTT, destination MAC
Discovered in Version: 28.43.2566
Fixed in Release: 28.43.3608
4441279
Description: Fixed a potential failure of CREATE_DPA_PROCESS following a DESTROY_DPA_PROCESS operation, particularly when the process was still running during destruction on a different VHCA. Also resolved an issue where CREATE_DPA_PROCESS could fail after an FLR event.
Keywords: DPA_PROCESS, FLR
Discovered in Version: 28.43.2566
Fixed in Release: 28.43.3608
4355566
Description: Fixed high latency observed in IB_READ_LATACNY when eswitch scheduling is enabled and rate limit is set.
Keywords: Data latency
Discovered in Version: 28.43.2566
Fixed in Release: 28.43.3608
436970
Description: Reduced the bandwidth fluctuation induced by VQoS rate limiting in systems with bellow 350 QPs. This change is enabled by default.
Keywords: VQoS
Discovered in Version: 28.43.2566
Fixed in Release: 28.43.3608