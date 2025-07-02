Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

4445157 Description: Fixed cable info semaphore deadlock.

Keywords: Cables

Discovered in Version: 28.43.2566

Fixed in Release: 28.43.3608

4422979 Description: Fixed a rare case causing PCIe failure after a power cycle.

Keywords: PCIe

Discovered in Version: 28.42.1000

Fixed in Release: 28.43.3608

4247832 Description: Fixed an issue where doorbell recovery would get stuck when DCS (IDCI) was enabled in the system.

Keywords: Doorbell recovery

Discovered in Version: 28.43.2566

Fixed in Release: 28.43.3608

4351575 Description: Improved execution time and reduced memory consumption for the TIR and Transport Domain Ethernet transport resources.

Keywords: Ethernet transport resources

Discovered in Version: 28.43.2566

Fixed in Release: 28.43.3608

4360386 Description: Fixed an issue where RTT packets with any destination MAC address were incorrectly treated as having a valid destination MAC. The new firmware now discards RTT packets if their destination MAC does not match the port's MAC.

Keywords: RTT, destination MAC

Discovered in Version: 28.43.2566

Fixed in Release: 28.43.3608

4441279 Description: Fixed a potential failure of CREATE_DPA_PROCESS following a DESTROY_DPA_PROCESS operation, particularly when the process was still running during destruction on a different VHCA. Also resolved an issue where CREATE_DPA_PROCESS could fail after an FLR event.

Keywords: DPA_PROCESS, FLR

Discovered in Version: 28.43.2566

Fixed in Release: 28.43.3608

4355566 Description: Fixed high latency observed in IB_READ_LATACNY when eswitch scheduling is enabled and rate limit is set.

Keywords: Data latency

Discovered in Version: 28.43.2566

Fixed in Release: 28.43.3608

436970 Description: Reduced the bandwidth fluctuation induced by VQoS rate limiting in systems with bellow 350 QPs. This change is enabled by default.

Keywords: VQoS

Discovered in Version: 28.43.2566