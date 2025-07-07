What can I help you with?
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.43.3608 LTS
Changes and New Features

Note

Security Hardening Enhancements: This release contains important reliability improvements and security hardening enhancements. NVIDIA recommends upgrading your devices' firmware to this release to improve the devices’ firmware security and reliability.

Info

To generate PLDM packages for firmware updates, users must install and use the MFT version that corresponds with the respective firmware release.

Feature/ChangeDescription
28.43.3608
mlxconfigAdded a new mlxconfig parameter, TX_SCHEDULER_LOCALITY_FACTOR. When TX_SCHEDULER_LOCALITY_MODE is set to STATIC_MODE, the scheduler's locality reward is scaled by 2 raised to the power of this factor.
Bug Fixes See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.

