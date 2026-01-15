NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.43.4100 LTS (2024 LTS U4)
Bug Fixes History

Note

This section includes history of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions.

Internal Ref.

Issue

4445157

Description: Fixed cable info semaphore deadlock.

Keywords: Cables

Discovered in Version: 28.43.2566

Fixed in Release: 28.43.3608

4422979

Description: Fixed a rare case causing PCIe failure after a power cycle.

Keywords: PCIe

Discovered in Version: 28.42.1000

Fixed in Release: 28.43.3608

4247832

Description: Fixed an issue where doorbell recovery would get stuck when DCS (IDCI) was enabled in the system.

Keywords: Doorbell recovery

Discovered in Version: 28.43.2566

Fixed in Release: 28.43.3608

4351575

Description: Improved execution time and reduced memory consumption for the TIR and Transport Domain Ethernet transport resources.

Keywords: Ethernet transport resources

Discovered in Version: 28.43.2566

Fixed in Release: 28.43.3608

4360386

Description: Fixed an issue where RTT packets with any destination MAC address were incorrectly treated as having a valid destination MAC. The new firmware now discards RTT packets if their destination MAC does not match the port's MAC.

Keywords: RTT, destination MAC

Discovered in Version: 28.43.2566

Fixed in Release: 28.43.3608

4441279

Description: Fixed a potential failure of CREATE_DPA_PROCESS following a DESTROY_DPA_PROCESS operation, particularly when the process was still running during destruction on a different VHCA. Also resolved an issue where CREATE_DPA_PROCESS could fail after an FLR event.

Keywords: DPA_PROCESS, FLR

Discovered in Version: 28.43.2566

Fixed in Release: 28.43.3608

4355566

Description: Fixed high latency observed in IB_READ_LATACNY when eswitch scheduling is enabled and rate limit is set.

Keywords: Data latency

Discovered in Version: 28.43.2566

Fixed in Release: 28.43.3608

436970

Description: Reduced the bandwidth fluctuation induced by VQoS rate limiting in systems with bellow 350 QPs. This change is enabled by default.

Keywords: VQoS

Discovered in Version: 28.43.2566

Fixed in Release: 28.43.3608

Internal Ref.

Issue

4319359

Description: Resolved an issue that caused the SLRG register to be unreadable when using the SMP AccessRegister MAD.

Keywords: MADs

Discovered in Version: 28.43.2026

Fixed in Release: 28.43.2566

4304779

Description: Fixed the SPDM GET_CERTIFICATE operation to support all certificate chain offsets and chunk sizes.

Keywords: SPDM

Discovered in Version: 28.43.1014

Fixed in Release: 28.43.2566

4310211

Description: Fixed the error handling for the TLV full list that caused the TLV mechanism to hang.

Keywords: TLV

Discovered in Version: 28.43.1014

Fixed in Release: 28.43.2566

4189104

Description: Fixed the issue where the vDPA feature bits GUEST_TSO4 and GUEST_TSO6 were unexpectedly set by default, leading to traffic interruption.

Keywords: vDPA

Discovered in Version: 28.43.1014

Fixed in Release: 28.43.2566

4189106

Description: Fixed an issue in vDPA where destroying a virtq would cause a health buffer syndrome with ext_synd=0x8f33 if the virtq was created without an mkey or unmapped mkeys during live migration.

Keywords: vDPA, live migration

Discovered in Version: 28.43.1014

Fixed in Release: 28.43.2566

Internal Ref.

Issue

4055323

Description: Fixed a reference counter issue that resulted in the firmware assertion 0x889f with CQ reference counter underflow to solve a race condition.

Keywords: FW assertion

Discovered in Version: 28.43.1014

Fixed in Release: 28.43.2026

4155100

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the internal mechanism responsible for clearing the allocated MCTP message tag to not function properly. As a result, the device was unable to send the discovery notify AEN and clear the discovery flag in a loop.

Keywords: MCTP

Discovered in Version: 28.43.1014

Fixed in Release: 28.43.2026

4161452

Description: Fixed a non-compliance issue related to SyncE which resulted in Transient response G.8273.2 - Class B response.

Keywords: SyncE

Discovered in Version: 28.43.1014

Fixed in Release: 28.43.2026

4136807

Description: Improved the VQoS algorithm.

Keywords: VQoS algorithm

Discovered in Version: 28.43.1014

Fixed in Release: 28.43.2026

Internal Ref.

Issue

Internal Ref.

Issue

4040226

Description: Added a recovery step in case of CQ doorbell getting lost during VF migration.

Keywords: VF migration

Discovered in Version: 28.42.1000

Fixed in Release: 28.43.1014

3988375

Description: PLDM includes port temperature sensor PDR only if an active cable is connected.

Keywords: Temperature sensor PDR

Discovered in Version: 28.42.1000

Fixed in Release: 28.43.1014

3837332

Description: Changed PCIe Geen4/5 new static configuration for VGA gain and CTLE.

Keywords: PCIe, VGA, CTLE

Discovered in Version: 28.42.1000

Fixed in Release: 28.43.1014

4120411

Description: Fixed an issue that occasionally caused PTP accuracy degradation for port speed configured to 1G or 10G.

Keywords: PTP

Discovered in Version: 28.42.1000

Fixed in Release: 28.43.1014

4134558

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in MSIx reduction flow triggered with a wrong limitation (the total number of MSIx is reduced from 8k to 4k by mistake) when the dynamic MSIx feature is enabled and virtio emulation is disabled.

Keywords: Dynamic MSIx

Discovered in Version: 28.42.1000

Fixed in Release: 28.43.1014

4007123

Description: Fixed lossless packet drops at 400GB 4 lanes when using an optic fiber cable.

Keywords: 400GB, 4 lanes, optic fiber cable

Discovered in Version: 28.42.1000

Fixed in Release: 28.43.1014

4014351

Description: Fixed the query for FACTORY default NV configuration values. The firmware always returned the "next" value to be applied.

Keywords: Access register MNVDA, QUERY / SET configurations

Discovered in Version: 28.42.1000

Fixed in Release: 28.43.1014

4048886

Description: Fixed an issue related to override TP4 settings.

Keywords: TP4 settings

Discovered in Version: 28.42.1000

Fixed in Release: 28.43.1014

4001690

Description: Changed the CTLE and VGA gain for Gen4/5 starting point.

Keywords: CTLE, VGA gain

Discovered in Version: 28.42.1000

Fixed in Release: 28.43.1014

4066248

Description: Increased SPDM's RDT value.

Keywords: SPDM

Discovered in Version: 28.42.1000

Fixed in Release: 28.43.1014

4092754

Description: Fixed a rare certificate signature verification error.

Keywords: Certificate signature verification

Discovered in Version: 28.42.1000

Fixed in Release: 28.43.1014

4003534

Description: Fixed an issue that caused issues during the cables' linkup process after reinserting a module in multi ASIC platforms.

Keywords: Cables

Discovered in Version: 28.42.1000

Fixed in Release: 28.43.1014

4041723

Description: Fixed the user_cc_en default value (mlxreg).

Keywords: mlxreg

Discovered in Version: 28.42.1000

Fixed in Release: 28.43.1014

Internal Ref.

Issue

3868155

Description: Enabled the usage of different TX presets for Link Training (LT), LT timer, and inhibit timer non-SPEC values.

Keywords: Link Training (LT)

Discovered in Version: 28.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 28.42.1000

3949320

Description: Fixed the partition default value in firmware when MFT builds the bin file. Additionally, in "root certificate" partition, modified the discovery flow in case both of the "root certificate" partition are invalid by erasing them before they are used.

Keywords: Partition

Discovered in Version: 28.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 28.42.1000

3985535

Description: Fixed an issue that caused RDE PortMetrics property Transceivers.SupplyVoltage to be reflected in incorrect units of 100uV instead of V.

Keywords: RDE

Discovered in Version: 28.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 28.42.1000

3938744

Description: Prevented HCA_CAP from allowing rogue drivers to create more EQs than the number allowed in the HCA_CAP.max_num_eqs.

Keywords: HCA_CAP

Discovered in Version: 28.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 28.42.1000

3859451

Description: PLDM connector PDR is now not reported if a cable is not connected to prevent incomplete data display.

Keywords: PLDM connector PDR

Discovered in Version: 28.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 28.42.1000

3754309

Description: Added the PPHCR register (responsible of showing histograms) to the GMP mads flow used to query registers via the mlxlink tool.

Keywords: FEC histograms

Discovered in Version: 28.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 28.42.1000

3882607

Description: Fixed a downgrade issue that resulted in failure when downgrading to v28.37.1014.

Keywords: Firmware downgrade

Discovered in Version: 28.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 28.42.1000

3855011

Description: Blocked access to invalid CR-SPACE registers when the adapter cards are secured.

Keywords: CR-SPACE registers

Discovered in Version: 28.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 28.42.1000

3908476

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in device assert when using DCBX CEE.

Keywords: DCBX CEE

Discovered in Version: 28.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 28.42.1000

3652616

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented CNP or RTT counters from wrapping around properly.

Keywords: CNP, RTT, counter

Discovered in Version: 28.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 28.42.1000

3730919

Description: Fixed an issue where the CR_SPACE was open to any read operation, even though some reads could lock the gateway. Bad reads from CR_SPACE will now result in a bad_access error being returned.

Keywords: CR_SPACE, Gateway

Discovered in Version: 28.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 28.42.1000

3976276

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the SFF module from accessing the EEPROM data when removing the CMIS module and inserting the SFF module instead of it.

Keywords: EEPROM, SFF, CMIS

Discovered in Version: 28.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 28.42.1000

Internal Ref.

Issue

3675068

Description: Added the TX_SCHEDULER_FWS_REACTIVITY nvconfig flag to solved an mlnx_qos ETS settings issue.

Keywords: nvconfig, ETS

Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.41.1000

3787123

Description: Improved ZTR_RTTCC algorithm fairness when running with 4K MTU.

Keywords: PCC

Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.41.1000

3729783

Description: Fixed an issue where Congestion Control could malfunction due to an invalid database.

Keywords: Congestion Control

Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.41.1000

3814806

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented PLDM command Get Schema URI from functioning properly when there were no base RDE resource IDs.

Keywords: PLDM

Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.41.1000

3814821

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented RDE Port resource from showing 400Gb speed in CapableLinkSpeedGbps and in MaxSpeedGbps in some InfiniBand cards.

Keywords: 400Gb, InfiniBand, RDE

Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.41.1000

3807206

Description: Changed BER monitor default values to alarm on symbol and effective BER.

Keywords: BER

Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.41.1000

3682915

Description: Fixed a performance issue by enabling CC to allow queues to receive fair bandwidth.

Keywords: Performance, CC, bandwidth

Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.41.1000

3706132 / 3768905

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in VF FLR being stuck when his PF triggered the FLR as well.

Keywords: VF FLR, PF

Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.41.1000

Internal Ref.

Issue

3712016

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented Congestion Control from behaving properly when GRH is used in traffic of an IB cluster.

Keywords: IB Congestion Control, CNP, SL

Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000

3174038

Description: SPDM requests received while CPLD burn flow is in progress may be answered with incorrect responses.

Keywords: SPDM

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000

3110297

Description: When ConnectX-7 adapter card is configured to use the Auto-Negotiation mode, 400G_8x linkup cannot be raised.

Keywords: 400G_8x, linkup

Discovered in Version: 28.34.4000

Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000

3339818

Description: When performing a stress toggling on a ConnectX-7 adapter card that is connected to the MMA1Z00-NS400 cable and the speed is set to 100G_1x with interleaved FEC, a long linkup time of up to 5 min may occur.

Keywords: Toggling, MMA1Z00-NS400

Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010

Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000

3339919

Description:

  • When raising a link using 200G optical cables while connecting a ConnectX-7 to a ConnectX-7, raising a link with width less than the maximum provided by the cable with speed 25G lane is not supported.

  • When raising a link using 400G optical cables while connecting a ConnectX-7 to a ConnectX-7, raising a link with width less than the maximum provided by the cable with speed 50G or 25G lane is not supported.

Keywords: Link up speed

Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010

Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000

3312483

Description: WoL packets may not working properly if sent to Unicast destination MAC.

Keywords: WoL packets, Unicast destination MAC

Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010

Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000

3275394

Description: When performing PCIe link secondary-bus-reset, disable/enable or mlxfwreset on AMD based Genoa systems, the device takes longer then expected to link up, due to a PCIe receiver termination misconfiguration.

Keywords: PCIe

Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014

Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000

3457472

Description: Disabling the Relaxed Ordered (RO) capability (relaxed_ordering_read_pci_enabled=0) using the vhca_resource_manager is currently not functional.

Keywords: Relaxed Ordered

Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014

Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000

3606136

Description: In rare cases, linkup time of NDR and NDR200 with MMA4Z00-NS400 may take longer than 60 seconds.

Keywords: Cables, NDR, NDR200, linkup time

Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000

3683068

Description: Added back the Digital Feedforward Equalizer (DFFE) hardware component to improve the signal integrity link.

Keywords: Digital Feedforward Equalizer (DFFE)

Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000

3708035

Description: Fixed an issue with Selective-Repeat configuration which occasionally caused retransmission to wait for timeout instead of out-of-sequence NACK.

Keywords: RoCE, SR

Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000

3695219

Description: Enabled the lowest minimum rate for SW DCQCN to enable congestion control to hold a larger amount of QPs without pauses or drops.

Keywords: Congestion control, PCC, DCQCN

Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000

3637429

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the secondary ASIC run module init to fail due to missing condition.

Keywords: Secondary device, EEPROM

Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000

3693945

Description: Fixed an issue that kept the adapter cards' quad ports UP when using breakout cables / QSFP-split-4. Now when a 4 alignment loss is noticed, the link in 25G/lane Ethernet is dropped.

Keywords: Quad ports, link up, breakout cables / QSFP-split-4

Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000

3607329

Description: Modified PCIe switch downstream port EQLZ.PH1 timing to 3ms.

Keywords: PCIe switch downstream port

Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000

3617606

Description: Fixed a rare race condition in NODNIC teardown that caused commands to hang on regular PF.

Keywords: NODNIC teardown

Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010

Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000
