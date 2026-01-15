Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

4757785 / 4741625 Description: Fixed an issue by introducing a new PCIe channel estimation algorithm, improving performance across a wide range of channel conditions.

Keywords: PCIe

Discovered in Version: 28.43.3608

Fixed in Release: 28.43.4100

44527750 / 4400949 Description: Fixed an issue where the MCTP context was incorrectly cleared when a new message arrived over a different transport.

Keywords: MCTP

Discovered in Version: 28.43.3608

Fixed in Release: 28.43.4100

4774378 / 3921355 Description: Fixed a deadlock seen during stress traffic with small packets and modify actions, which could hang the SoC (e.g., testpmd with three SFs and hardware offload disabled).

Keywords: Firmware deadlock, small packets

Discovered in Version: 28.43.3608

Fixed in Release: 28.43.4100

4780433 / 4450570 Description: Fixed an issue where the root complex sent MCTP-over-PCI messages before a BDF was assigned, causing responses to be sent with BDF 0. The fix ensures that MCTP messages routed by ID are ignored until a valid BDF is assigned.

Keywords: MCTP-over-PCI, BDF, MCTP messages

Discovered in Version: 28.43.3608

Fixed in Release: 28.43.4100

4778182 / 4375264 Description: Fixed an issue where querying high I²C address EEPROM pages for SFP modules incorrectly returned data from the low address page instead.

Keywords: I²C address, EEPROM pages, SFP modules

Discovered in Version: 28.43.3608

Fixed in Release: 28.43.4100

4778175 / 4362705 Description: Implemented additional strict validation of incoming NC-SI packets by verifying the payload length parameter to improve robustness and prevent malformed packet handling.

Keywords: NC-SI

Discovered in Version: 28.43.3608

Fixed in Release: 28.43.4100

4727304 / 4718947 Description: Fixed an issue in the steering definers used for LAG with IPv6 traffic.

Keywords: LAG, IPv6 traffic, steering

Discovered in Version: 28.43.3608

Fixed in Release: 28.43.4100

4370695 / 465353 / 4739817 Description: Fixed a corner case during warm reboot that could cause some TX lane elastic buffers to lose synchronization during link training.

Keywords: TX lane elastic buffers

Discovered in Version: 28.43.3608

Fixed in Release: 28.43.4100

4508525 / 4480427 Description: Fixed incorrect calculation of start address and mode for the CQE buffer in DPA CQ, which could cause CQEs to be written to the wrong address when the buffer is not 4K-aligned and spans a second page boundary.

Keywords: CQ, CQE Buffer, DPA

Discovered in Version: 28.43.2566