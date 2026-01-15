Changes and New Features
Note
Security Hardening Enhancements: This release contains important reliability improvements and security hardening enhancements. NVIDIA recommends upgrading your devices' firmware to this release to improve the devices’ firmware security and reliability.
Info
To generate PLDM packages for firmware updates, users must install and use the MFT version that corresponds with the respective firmware release.
Feature/Change
Description
28.43.4100
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.