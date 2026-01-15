NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.43.4100 LTS (2024 LTS U4)
Changes and New Features

Note

Security Hardening Enhancements: This release contains important reliability improvements and security hardening enhancements. NVIDIA recommends upgrading your devices' firmware to this release to improve the devices’ firmware security and reliability.

Info

To generate PLDM packages for firmware updates, users must install and use the MFT version that corresponds with the respective firmware release.

Feature/Change

Description

28.43.4100

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.

