NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.43.4100 LTS (2024 LTS U4)
Known Issues

VF Network Function Limitations in SR-IOV Legacy Mode

Dual Port Device

Single Port Device

127 VF per PF (254 functions)

127

VF Network Function Limitations in Switchdev Mode

Dual Port Device

Single Port Device

127 VF per PF (254 functions)

127

VF+SF Network Function Limitations in Switchdev Mode

Dual Port Device

Single Port Device

  • 127 VF per PF (254 functions)

  • 512 PF+VF+SF per PF (1024 functions)

  • 127 VF (127 functions)

  • 512 PF+VF+SF per PF (512 functions)

Internal Ref.

Issue

4030457

Description: This release does not support InfiniBand (IB) over Windows OS when using ConnectX-7 MCX75310AAS-NEAT and MCX75310AAC-NEAT OPNs.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: InfiniBand, Windows

Detected in version: 28.42.1000

-

Description: Downgrading the following adapter cards (MCX713104AS-ADAT & MCX713104AC-ADAT) to a lower version than 20.39.2048 is not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Downgrade

Discovered in Version: 28.40.1000

3728450

Description: SW_RESET with a pending image is currently not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: SW_RESET

Discovered in Version: 28.40.1000

3614362

Description: When connected to a Spectrum-1 switch system using NRZ 25G optic module supporting DME in NO FEC, an EFF BER of -13 may be seen once in 200 toggles.

Workaround: To raise the link, re-toggle the port.

Keywords: Spectrum-1, NRZ, BER, port toggling

Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002

3629216

Description: mlxfwreset level 3 command is not supported for MCX750500B-0D00 / MCX750500B-0D0K / MCX755206AS-NEAT-N P/N.

Workaround:

  1. Enable mlxfwreset level 4.

    mlxfwreset -d <dev> r -l 4 -y

  2. Reboot the server.

Keywords: mlxfwreset level 3

Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002

-

Description: The I2C clock fall time is lower than the 12ns minimum defined in the I2C-bus specification.

For further information, refer to the I²C-bus Specification, Version 7.0, October 2021, https://www.i2c-bus.org/.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: I2C clock

Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002

3179534

Description: 25G/lane speeds are not supported on 200GbE optic cables.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Cables, 200GbE

Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002

3435259

Description: The host enables the device to populate only 1 bus. When opening extra 2 Physical ports, moving from dual-port to quad-port, the user can open 2 less Virtual Functions.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: VF, dual-port, quad-port

Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002

3525865

Description: Unexpected system behavior might be observed if the driver is loaded while reset is in progress.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Sync 1 reset, firmware reset

Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002

3363753

Description: The link is down when connected to the MMS1V00-WM (DR4) optical module.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: 400G, link down

Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002

3439438

Description: When connecting to a High Speed Traffic Generator in 400G speed, the linkup time may takes up to 3 minutes.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: 400G, linkup time

Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002

-

Description: When upgrading from firmware v28.35.2000 to a newer one, the default port speeds of adapter cards MCX755106AS-HEAT/ MCX755106AC-HEAT will change from InfiniBand to Ethernet.

Workaround: To change it back to InfiniBand, please follow the instructions in the ConnectX-7 hardware User Manual.

Keywords: Firmware upgrade, port type, MCX755106AS-HEAT/ MCX755106AC-HEAT

Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014

3376224

Description: FEC override is not supported when working with NRZ speeds on PAM4 Optical modules.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: FEC override, NRZ, PAM4

Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014

3262845

Description: In the ConnectX-7 adapter card with P/N MCX750500B-0D0K, the "Fatal Error Reporting Enable" bit controls both the fatal and the non-fatal ERR MSG forwarding. The "Non-Fatal Error Reporting Enable" bit does not affect the ERR MSG forwarding.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Fatal Error Reporting Enable" bit, PCIe, MCX750500B-0D0K

Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010

3329109

Description: MFS1S50-H003E cable supports only HDR rate when used as a split cable.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: HDR, split cable, MFS1S50-H003E

Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010

2844036

Description: When using the "Dual Write" feature with QP buffer bigger than the maximum outstanding WQEs (128), the data being sent on the standby QP can be corrupted.

Workaround: Limit the QP buffer size when using "Dual Write" up to 128 WQEs.

Keywords: Dual-write, QP

Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010

3178339

Description: PCIe PML1 is disabled.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PCIe PML1

Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012

3033910

Description: BAR misses caused by a memory write/read actions are not reported in the AER and the device status.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: BAR miss, AER

Discovered in Version: 28.34.4000

3140645

Description: 3rd party servers may hang after warm reboot due to the PCIe switch.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PCIe, 3rd party servers

Discovered in Version: 28.34.4000

-

Description: Changing dynamic PCIe link width is not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PCIe

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

3141072

Description: The "max_shaper_rate" configuration query via QEEC mlxreg returns a value translated to hardware granularity.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: RX Rate-Limiter, Multi-host

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

2870970

Description: GTP encapsulation (flex parser profile 3) is limited to the NIC domain.

Encapsulating in the FDB domain will render a 0-size length in GTP header.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: GTP encapsulation

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

3081264

Description: 10G/40G speeds are not supported on MFS1S00-XXXX modules (200G optics) in ConnectX-7 adapter cards.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Optical cables

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

3070590

Description: PLL modules are not supported in ConnectX-7 ethernet adapter cards.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PLL

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

3070409

Description: When connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to a ConnectX-6 Dx or an NVIDIA Spectrum-3 switch, NRZ speeds are not raised when using 200GbE optical cable.

Workaround: Configure PHY_FEC_OVERRIDE on the ConnectX-7 side for the requested speed.

Keywords: Optical cables, NRZ, ConnectX-6 Dx, NVIDIA Spectrum-3, 200GbE optical cable

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030
