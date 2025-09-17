Changes and New Feature History
This section includes history of changes and new feature of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions.
28.43.3608
mlxconfig
Added a new mlxconfig parameter,
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
28.43.2566
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
28.43.2026
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
28.43.1014
PCIe Telemetry
Added support for PCIe Telemetry (NSM Type 2).
Programmable Congestion Control (PCC)
Migrated PCC NP solution from ACE hardware platform to DPA hardware platform. The new capability is applicable to the following 2 modes:
The first mode is used to support ZTRCC RX bytes in RTT response.
RDMA Telemetry
Added the option to indicate an error CQE event on every selected function per eSwitch manager. This indication is defined as a new WQE including the relevant information about the error (such as: syndrome, function_id, timestamp, QPs num etc.).
The feature is configured using a new general object: RDMA-Telemetry object, and depends on the following new caps:
UID Permissions
Extended kernel lockdown permission set. The following sub-operations can now be called by tools (permission TOOLS_RESORCES) using new HCA capability bitmask field: tool_partial_cap.
The 5 sub-operations are:
The new added caps are:
Cross E-Switch Scheduling
Added support for QoS scheduling across multiple E-Switches grouped in a LAG. VPort members of a Physical Function can be added to a rate group from another Physical Function and rate limits of the group will apply to those VPort members as well.
Jump from NIC_TX to FDB_TX
Added
Jump to TIR or queue from FDB on Tx
Enabled hop reduction by bypassing NIC domain in various use cases. Such action r educes the number of hops (improves PPS) to deal with mass number of flows and devices.
To enable this new capability, a new STC action type "JUMP_TO_FDB_RX" was added to allow jumping into the RX side of a table.
Flex Parser: ARC-IN and ARC-OUT
Increased the maximum number of supported "ARC-IN" from 1 to 8 and "ARC-OUT" from 3 to 8 for the dynamic flex parser.
PSP Crypto Offload
[Alpha] Added support for PSP Crypto offload transport mode.
ZTR_RTTCC Histogram
Added histogram support for rate and Round-Trip Time (RTT) in PCC ZTR_RTTCC.
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
28.42.1000
Memory Slow Release
Added a new command interface "Memory slow release" to enable/disable holding memory pages for a defined period of time. Once the timer expires, the firmware will return the pages to the driver.
PXE Filters
Added support for configuring PXE boot filters' setting from the HII menu to filter only PXE packets (DHCP, TFTP.ARP,ICMP) during boot on UEFI environment.
Precision Timing (PTM)
Added support for Precision Timing (PTM). This new capability ensures seamless operations, synchronized data access, faster response times, and optimal AI performance, enhancing cloud offerings' reliability and scalability.
PTP
Improved the PTP accuracy for ports with link speed of 25G or above.
Kernel Lockdown
Added support for MVTS register via a miscellaneous driver using the access_register PRM command.
AN/LT Visibility
Added an LT logger that provides visibility of the LT status, process and parameters sent and received during the flow.
Steering SF Traffic to a Specific PF MSI-X
MSI-X on SF can be received now through the PF's MSI-X vector.
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
28.41.1000
ODP Event
Added support for the following prefetch fields on ODP event: pre_demand_fault_pages, post_demand_fault_pages.
TRNG FIPS Compliance
Implemented Deterministic Random Bit Generator (DRBG) algorithm on top of firmware TRNG (the source for raw data input) in accordance with NIST SP800-90A.
400GbE, Single-Port, OSFP to OSPF-RHS cable
Added support for 400GbE speed (8X50G) in Single-Port OSFP adapter cards including link training and auto-negotiation when connecting OSFP to OSPF-RHS cables.
PSP
Added support for PSP in Hardware Steering.
NVConfig
Added a new NVConfig option to copy AR bit from the BTH header to the DHCP header.
Steering
Added the option provide field's offset and length in Steering add_action option.
Steering Match
Added support for steering match on packet l4_type through FTG/FTE.
Packet's Flow Label Fields
Added support for setting, adding or copying the flow_label fields from the packet.
BAR Pages
Added support for 64KB pages.
Note: Configuring BAR_PAGE_ALIGNMENT to ALIGN_64KB(2) while one of the following is configured will cause the device to ignore the BAR_PAGE_ALIGNMENT configuration:
Flex Parser Merge Mechanism
Extended Flex Parser merge mechanism to support hardware capabilities.
Flex Parser
Enabled the option to disable the native parser when the parse graph node is configured with the same conditions.
Flex Parser
Added support for father/son headers parsing.
LRO
Added support for tunnel_offload in LRO.
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
28.40.1000
Socket Direct Single netdev Mapped to Two PCIe Devices
Enabled Single Netdev mapping to two PCIe devices (Socket Direct).
Now multiple devices (PFs) of the same port can be combined under a single netdev instance. Traffic is passed through different devices belonging to different NUMA sockets, thus saving cross-NUMA traffic and allowing apps running on the same netdev from different NUMAs to still feel a sense of proximity to the device and achieve improved performance.
The netdev is destroyed once any of the PFs is removed. A proper configuration would utilize the correct close NUMA when working on a certain app/CPU.
Currently, this capability is limited to PFs only, and up to two devices (sockets). To enable the feature, one must configure the same Socket Direct group (non zero) for both PFs through mlxconfig SD_GROUP.
Port Rate Limiting
Added a new access register (PBWS) to set the port maximum bandwidth to a value between 95% to 100%.
ACL
Added support for egress ACL to the uplink by adding a new bit to the Set Flow Table Entry: allow_fdb_uplink_hairpin.
Live Migration
Added support for live migration with MPV and IPSEC. This capability enables creating cross-vhca objects, however, they can only be created between affiliated GVMIs.
If
Alternative Bill of Materials (BOM)
NVIDIA is adding an alternative Bill of Materials (BOM) for the specified affected items (MCX713104AS-ADAT & MCX713104AC-ADAT) to enhance production yields. The new alternate BOM requires updating to a minimum firmware version of 28.39.2048.
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.