Known Issues
VF Network Function Limitations in SR-IOV Legacy Mode
Dual Port Device
Single Port Device
127 VF per PF (254 functions)
127
VF Network Function Limitations in Switchdev Mode
Dual Port Device
Single Port Device
127 VF per PF (254 functions)
127
VF+SF Network Function Limitations in Switchdev Mode
Dual Port Device
Single Port Device
Internal Ref.
Issue
4030457
Description: This release does not support InfiniBand (IB) over Windows OS when using ConnectX-7 MCX75310AAS-NEAT and MCX75310AAC-NEAT OPNs.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: InfiniBand, Windows
Detected in version: 28.42.1000
2169950
Description: When decapsulation on a packet occurs, the FCS indication is not calculated correctly.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: FCS
Discovered in Version: 28.42.1000
-
Description: Downgrading the following adapter cards (MCX713104AS-ADAT & MCX713104AC-ADAT) to a lower version than 20.39.2048 is not supported.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Downgrade
Discovered in Version: 28.40.1000
3728450
Description: SW_RESET with a pending image is currently not supported.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: SW_RESET
Discovered in Version: 28.40.1000
3735988
Description: In IB system, RTT_response_sl feature does not work with Sniffer tools (e.g., Wireshark/Tcpdump/).
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Health buffer, sniffer, RTT
Discovered in Version: 28.40.1000
3614362
Description: When connected to a Spectrum-1 switch system using NRZ 25G optic module supporting DME in NO FEC, an EFF BER of -13 may be seen once in 200 toggles.
Workaround: To raise the link, re-toggle the port.
Keywords: Spectrum-1, NRZ, BER, port toggling
Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002
3629216
Description: mlxfwreset level 3 command is not supported for MCX750500B-0D00 / MCX750500B-0D0K / MCX755206AS-NEAT-N P/N.
Workaround:
Keywords: mlxfwreset level 3
Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002
-
Description: The I2C clock fall time is lower than the 12ns minimum defined in the I2C-bus specification.
For further information, refer to the I²C-bus Specification, Version 7.0, October 2021, https://www.i2c-bus.org/.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: I2C clock
Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002
3179534
Description: 25G/lane speeds are not supported on 200GbE optic cables.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Cables, 200GbE
Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002
3435259
Description: The host enables the device to populate only 1 bus. When opening extra 2 Physical ports, moving from dual-port to quad-port, the user can open 2 less Virtual Functions.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: VF, dual-port, quad-port
Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002
3525865
Description: Unexpected system behavior might be observed if the driver is loaded while reset is in progress.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Sync 1 reset, firmware reset
Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002
3363753
Description: The link is down when connected to the MMS1V00-WM (DR4) optical module.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: 400G, link down
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
3439438
Description: When connecting to a High Speed Traffic Generator in 400G speed, the linkup time may takes up to 3 minutes.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: 400G, linkup time
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
-
Description: When upgrading from firmware v28.35.2000 to a newer one, the default port speeds of adapter cards MCX755106AS-HEAT/ MCX755106AC-HEAT will change from InfiniBand to Ethernet.
Workaround: To change it back to InfiniBand, please follow the instructions in the ConnectX-7 hardware User Manual.
Keywords: Firmware upgrade, port type, MCX755106AS-HEAT/ MCX755106AC-HEAT
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
3376224
Description: FEC override is not supported when working with NRZ speeds on PAM4 Optical modules.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: FEC override, NRZ, PAM4
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
3262845
Description: In the ConnectX-7 adapter card with P/N MCX750500B-0D0K, t he "Fatal Error Reporting Enable" bit controls both the fatal and the non-fatal ERR MSG forwarding. The "Non-Fatal Error Reporting Enable" bit does not affect the ERR MSG forwarding.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Fatal Error Reporting Enable" bit, PCIe, MCX750500B-0D0K
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
3329109
Description: MFS1S50-H003E cable supports only HDR rate when used as a split cable.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: HDR, split cable, MFS1S50-H003E
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
2844036
Description: When using the "Dual Write" feature with QP buffer bigger than the maximum outstanding WQEs (128), the data being sent on the standby QP can be corrupted.
Workaround: Limit the QP buffer size when using "Dual Write" up to 128 WQEs.
Keywords: Dual-write, QP
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
3178339
Description: PCIe PML1 is disabled.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: PCIe PML1
Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012
3033910
Description: BAR misses caused by a memory write/read actions are not reported in the AER and the device status.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: BAR miss, AER
Discovered in Version: 28.34.4000
3140645
Description: 3rd party servers may hang after warm reboot due to the PCIe switch.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: PCIe, 3rd party servers
Discovered in Version: 28.34.4000
-
Description: Changing dynamic PCIe link width is not supported.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: PCIe
Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002
3141072
Description: The "max_shaper_rate" configuration query via QEEC mlxreg returns a value translated to hardware granularity.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: RX Rate-Limiter, Multi-host
Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002
2870970
Description: GTP encapsulation (flex parser profile 3) is limited to the NIC domain.
Encapsulating in the FDB domain will render a 0-size length in GTP header.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: GTP encapsulation
Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002
3081264
Description: 10G/40G speeds are not supported on MFS1S00-XXXX modules (200G optics) in ConnectX-7 adapter cards.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Optical cables
Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030
3070590
Description: PLL modules are not supported in ConnectX-7 ethernet adapter cards.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: PLL
Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030
3070409
Description: When connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to a ConnectX-6 Dx or an NVIDIA Spectrum-3 switch, NRZ speeds are not raised when using 200GbE optical cable.
Workaround: Configure PHY_FEC_OVERRIDE on the ConnectX-7 side for the requested speed.
Keywords: Optical cables, NRZ, ConnectX-6 Dx, NVIDIA Spectrum-3, 200GbE optical cable
Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030
2993531
Description: PML1 is disabled by default. Enabling it might result in server hanging.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: PML1
Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028
-
Description: Upgrading to firmware 28.33.2028 from any previous Engineering Sample (earlier than version 28.98.2406) must be done before installing WinOF-2 v2.90 driver and requires going through the following steps:
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Firmware upgrade
Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028
-
Description: Downgrading from firmware 28.33.2028 to any previous Engineering Sample firmware is not supported.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Firmware downgrade
Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028
cond