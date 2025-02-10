Bug Fixes History

3712016 Description: Fixed an issue that prevented Congestion Control from behaving properly when GRH is used in traffic of an IB cluster.

Keywords: IB Congestion Control, CNP, SL

Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000

3174038 Description: SPDM requests received while CPLD burn flow is in progress may be answered with incorrect responses.

Keywords: SPDM

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000

3110297 Description: When ConnectX-7 adapter card is configured to use the Auto-Negotiation mode, 400G_8x linkup cannot be raised.

Keywords: 400G_8x, linkup

Discovered in Version: 28.34.4000

Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000

3339818 Description: When performing a stress toggling on a ConnectX-7 adapter card that is connected to the MMA1Z00-NS400 cable and the speed is set to 100G_1x with interleaved FEC, a long linkup time of up to 5 min may occur.

Keywords: Toggling, MMA1Z00-NS400

Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010

Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000

3339919 Description: When raising a link using 200G optical cables while connecting a ConnectX-7 to a ConnectX-7, raising a link with width less than the maximum provided by the cable with speed 25G lane is not supported.

When raising a link using 400G optical cables while connecting a ConnectX-7 to a ConnectX-7, raising a link with width less than the maximum provided by the cable with speed 50G or 25G lane is not supported.

Keywords: Link up speed

Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010

Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000

3312483 Description: WoL packets may not working properly if sent to Unicast destination MAC.

Keywords: WoL packets, Unicast destination MAC

Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010

Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000

3275394 Description: When performing PCIe link secondary-bus-reset, disable/enable or mlxfwreset on AMD based Genoa systems, the device takes longer then expected to link up, due to a PCIe receiver termination misconfiguration.

Keywords: PCIe

Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014

Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000

3457472 Description: Disabling the Relaxed Ordered (RO) capability (relaxed_ordering_read_pci_enabled=0) using the vhca_resource_manager is currently not functional.

Keywords: Relaxed Ordered

Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014

Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000

3606136 Description: In rare cases, linkup time of NDR and NDR200 with MMA4Z00-NS400 may take longer than 60 seconds.

Keywords: Cables, NDR, NDR200, linkup time

Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000

3683068 Description: Added back the Digital Feedforward Equalizer (DFFE) hardware component to improve the signal integrity link.

Keywords: Digital Feedforward Equalizer (DFFE)

Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000

3708035 Description: Fixed an issue with Selective-Repeat configuration which occasionally caused retransmission to wait for timeout instead of out-of-sequence NACK.

Keywords: RoCE, SR

Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000

3695219 Description: Enabled the lowest minimum rate for SW DCQCN to enable congestion control to hold a larger amount of QPs without pauses or drops.

Keywords: Congestion control, PCC, DCQCN

Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000

3637429 Description: Fixed an issue that caused the secondary ASIC run module init to fail due to missing condition.

Keywords: Secondary device, EEPROM

Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000

3693945 Description: Fixed an issue that kept the adapter cards' quad ports UP when using breakout cables / QSFP-split-4. Now when a 4 alignment loss is noticed, the link in 25G/lane Ethernet is dropped.

Keywords: Quad ports, link up, breakout cables / QSFP-split-4

Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000

3607329 Description: Modified PCIe switch downstream port EQLZ.PH1 timing to 3ms.

Keywords: PCIe switch downstream port

Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000

3617606 Description: Fixed a rare race condition in NODNIC teardown that caused commands to hang on regular PF.

Keywords: NODNIC teardown

Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010