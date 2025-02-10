Bug Fixes History
This section includes history of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions.
Internal Ref.
Issue
4040226
Description: Added a recovery step in case of CQ doorbell getting lost during VF migration.
Keywords: VF migration
Discovered in Version: 28.42.1000
Fixed in Release: 28.43.1014
3988375
Description: PLDM includes port temperature sensor PDR only if an active cable is connected.
Keywords: Temperature sensor PDR
Discovered in Version: 28.42.1000
Fixed in Release: 28.43.1014
3837332
Description: Changed PCIe Geen4/5 new static configuration for VGA gain and CTLE.
Keywords: PCIe, VGA, CTLE
Discovered in Version: 28.42.1000
Fixed in Release: 28.43.1014
4120411
Description: Fixed an issue that occasionally caused PTP accuracy degradation for port speed configured to 1G or 10G.
Keywords: PTP
Discovered in Version: 28.42.1000
Fixed in Release: 28.43.1014
4134558
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in MSIx reduction flow triggered with a wrong limitation (the total number of MSIx is reduced from 8k to 4k by mistake) when the dynamic MSIx feature is enabled and virtio emulation is disabled.
Keywords: Dynamic MSIx
Discovered in Version: 28.42.1000
Fixed in Release: 28.43.1014
4007123
Description: Fixed lossless packet drops at 400GB 4 lanes when using an optic fiber cable.
Keywords: 400GB, 4 lanes, optic fiber cable
Discovered in Version: 28.42.1000
Fixed in Release: 28.43.1014
4014351
Description: Fixed the query for FACTORY default NV configuration values. The firmware always returned the "next" value to be applied.
Keywords: Access register MNVDA, QUERY / SET configurations
Discovered in Version: 28.42.1000
Fixed in Release: 28.43.1014
4048886
Description: Fixed an issue related to override TP4 settings.
Keywords: TP4 settings
Discovered in Version: 28.42.1000
Fixed in Release: 28.43.1014
4001690
Description: Changed the CTLE and VGA gain for Gen4/5 starting point.
Keywords: CTLE, VGA gain
Discovered in Version: 28.42.1000
Fixed in Release: 28.43.1014
4066248
Description: Increased SPDM's RDT value.
Keywords: SPDM
Discovered in Version: 28.42.1000
Fixed in Release: 28.43.1014
4092754
Description: Fixed a rare certificate signature verification error.
Keywords: Certificate signature verification
Discovered in Version: 28.42.1000
Fixed in Release: 28.43.1014
4003534
Description: Fixed an issue that caused issues during the cables' linkup process after reinserting a module in multi ASIC platforms.
Keywords: Cables
Discovered in Version: 28.42.1000
Fixed in Release: 28.43.1014
4041723
Description: Fixed the user_cc_en default value (mlxreg).
Keywords: mlxreg
Discovered in Version: 28.42.1000
Fixed in Release: 28.43.1014
Internal Ref.
Issue
Internal Ref.
Issue
3868155
Description: Enabled the usage of different TX presets for Link Training (LT), LT timer, and inhibit timer non-SPEC values.
Keywords: Link Training (LT)
Discovered in Version: 28.41.1000
Fixed in Release: 28.42.1000
3949320
Description: Fixed the partition default value in firmware when MFT builds the bin file. Additionally, in "root certificate" partition, modified the discovery flow in case both of the "root certificate" partition are invalid by erasing them before they are used.
Keywords: Partition
Discovered in Version: 28.41.1000
Fixed in Release: 28.42.1000
3985535
Description: Fixed an issue that caused RDE PortMetrics property Transceivers.SupplyVoltage to be reflected in incorrect units of 100uV instead of V.
Keywords: RDE
Discovered in Version: 28.41.1000
Fixed in Release: 28.42.1000
3938744
Description: Prevented HCA_CAP from allowing rogue drivers to create more EQs than the number allowed in the HCA_CAP.max_num_eqs.
Keywords: HCA_CAP
Discovered in Version: 28.41.1000
Fixed in Release: 28.42.1000
3859451
Description: PLDM connector PDR is now not reported if a cable is not connected to prevent incomplete data display.
Keywords: PLDM connector PDR
Discovered in Version: 28.41.1000
Fixed in Release: 28.42.1000
3754309
Description: Added the PPHCR register (responsible of showing histograms) to the GMP mads flow used to query registers via the mlxlink tool.
Keywords: FEC histograms
Discovered in Version: 28.41.1000
Fixed in Release: 28.42.1000
3882607
Description: Fixed a downgrade issue that resulted in failure when downgrading to v28.37.1014.
Keywords: Firmware downgrade
Discovered in Version: 28.41.1000
Fixed in Release: 28.42.1000
3855011
Description: Blocked access to invalid CR-SPACE registers when the adapter cards are secured.
Keywords: CR-SPACE registers
Discovered in Version: 28.41.1000
Fixed in Release: 28.42.1000
3908476
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in device assert when using DCBX CEE.
Keywords: DCBX CEE
Discovered in Version: 28.41.1000
Fixed in Release: 28.42.1000
3652616
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented CNP or RTT counters from wrapping around properly.
Keywords: CNP, RTT, counter
Discovered in Version: 28.41.1000
Fixed in Release: 28.42.1000
3730919
Description: Fixed an issue where the CR_SPACE was open to any read operation, even though some reads could lock the gateway. Bad reads from CR_SPACE will now result in a bad_access error being returned.
Keywords: CR_SPACE, Gateway
Discovered in Version: 28.41.1000
Fixed in Release: 28.42.1000
3976276
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the SFF module from accessing the EEPROM data when removing the CMIS module and inserting the SFF module instead of it.
Keywords: EEPROM, SFF, CMIS
Discovered in Version: 28.41.1000
Fixed in Release: 28.42.1000
Internal Ref.
Issue
3675068
Description: Added the TX_SCHEDULER_FWS_REACTIVITY nvconfig flag to solved an mlnx_qos ETS settings issue.
Keywords: nvconfig, ETS
Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.41.1000
3787123
Description: Improved ZTR_RTTCC algorithm fairness when running with 4K MTU.
Keywords: PCC
Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.41.1000
3729783
Description: Fixed an issue where Congestion Control could malfunction due to an invalid database.
Keywords: Congestion Control
Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.41.1000
3814806
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented PLDM command
Keywords: PLDM
Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.41.1000
3814821
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented RDE Port resource from showing 400Gb speed in CapableLinkSpeedGbps and in MaxSpeedGbps in some InfiniBand cards.
Keywords: 400Gb, InfiniBand, RDE
Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.41.1000
3807206
Description: Changed BER monitor default values to alarm on symbol and effective BER.
Keywords: BER
Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.41.1000
3682915
Description: Fixed a performance issue by enabling CC to allow queues to receive fair bandwidth.
Keywords: Performance, CC, bandwidth
Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.41.1000
3706132 / 3768905
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in VF FLR being stuck when his PF triggered the FLR as well.
Keywords: VF FLR, PF
Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.41.1000
Internal Ref.
Issue
3712016
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented Congestion Control from behaving properly when GRH is used in traffic of an IB cluster.
Keywords: IB Congestion Control, CNP, SL
Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000
3174038
Description: SPDM requests received while CPLD burn flow is in progress may be answered with incorrect responses.
Keywords: SPDM
Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000
3110297
Description: When ConnectX-7 adapter card is configured to use the Auto-Negotiation mode, 400G_8x linkup cannot be raised.
Keywords: 400G_8x, linkup
Discovered in Version: 28.34.4000
Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000
3339818
Description: When performing a stress toggling on a ConnectX-7 adapter card that is connected to the MMA1Z00-NS400 cable and the speed is set to 100G_1x with interleaved FEC, a long linkup time of up to 5 min may occur.
Keywords: Toggling, MMA1Z00-NS400
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000
3339919
Description:
Keywords: Link up speed
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000
3312483
Description: WoL packets may not working properly if sent to Unicast destination MAC.
Keywords: WoL packets, Unicast destination MAC
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000
3275394
Description: When performing PCIe link secondary-bus-reset, disable/enable or mlxfwreset on AMD based Genoa systems, the device takes longer then expected to link up, due to a PCIe receiver termination misconfiguration.
Keywords: PCIe
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000
3457472
Description: Disabling the Relaxed Ordered (RO) capability (relaxed_ordering_read_pci_enabled=0) using the vhca_resource_manager is currently not functional.
Keywords: Relaxed Ordered
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000
3606136
Description: In rare cases, linkup time of NDR and NDR200 with MMA4Z00-NS400 may take longer than 60 seconds.
Keywords: Cables, NDR, NDR200, linkup time
Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000
3683068
Description: Added back the Digital Feedforward Equalizer (DFFE) hardware component to improve the signal integrity link.
Keywords: Digital Feedforward Equalizer (DFFE)
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000
3708035
Description: Fixed an issue with Selective-Repeat configuration which occasionally caused retransmission to wait for timeout instead of out-of-sequence NACK.
Keywords: RoCE, SR
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000
3695219
Description: Enabled the lowest minimum rate for SW DCQCN to enable congestion control to hold a larger amount of QPs without pauses or drops.
Keywords: Congestion control, PCC, DCQCN
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000
3637429
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the secondary ASIC run module init to fail due to missing condition.
Keywords: Secondary device, EEPROM
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000
3693945
Description: Fixed an issue that kept the adapter cards' quad ports UP when using breakout cables / QSFP-split-4. Now when a 4 alignment loss is noticed, the link in 25G/lane Ethernet is dropped.
Keywords: Quad ports, link up, breakout cables / QSFP-split-4
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000
3607329
Description: Modified PCIe switch downstream port EQLZ.PH1 timing to 3ms.
Keywords: PCIe switch downstream port
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000
3617606
Description: Fixed a rare race condition in NODNIC teardown that caused commands to hang on regular PF.
Keywords: NODNIC teardown
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000