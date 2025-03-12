Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

|Internal Ref.
|Issue
|4319359
|Description: Resolved an issue that caused the SLRG register to be unreadable when using the SMP AccessRegister MAD.
|Keywords: MADs
|Discovered in Version: 28.43.2026
|Fixed in Release: 28.44.1036
|4087432
|Description: Increased the RX lossless buffer size to delay the transmission of Pause/PFC frames during NIC congestion.
|Keywords: RX lossless buffer size
|Discovered in Version: 28.43.2026
|Fixed in Release: 28.44.1036
|4176327
|Description: Fixed cable info semaphore deadlock.
|Keywords: Cables
|Discovered in Version: 28.43.1014
|Fixed in Release: 28.44.1036
|4179944
|Description: Fixed the error handling for the TLV full list, which caused the TLV mechanism to hang.
|Keywords: TLV
|Discovered in Version: 28.43.1014
|Fixed in Release: 28.44.1036
|4199196
|Description: Fixed the SPDM GET_CERTIFICATE operation to support all certificate chain offsets and chunk sizes.
|Keywords: SPDM
|Discovered in Version: 28.43.2026
|Fixed in Release: 28.44.1036
|4183928
|Description: Fixed an issue in VDPA where destroying a virtq would cause a health buffer syndrome with ext_synd=0x8f33 if the virtq was created without an mkey or with unmanned and mapped mkeys during live migration.
|Keywords: VDPA, live migration
|Discovered in Version: 28.43.2026
|Fixed in Release: 28.44.1036
|4184904 / 4183908
|Description: Fixed an issue where the VDPA feature bits GUEST_TSO4 and GUEST_TSO6 were unexpectedly set by default, leading to traffic interruptions.
|Keywords: VDPA, feature cap, GUEST_TSO4, GUEST_TSO6
|Discovered in Version: 28.43.2026
|Fixed in Release: 28.44.1036
|4184910
|Description: Fixed an issue where enabling PCC NP and setting the link type to one port as IB and the other as Ethernet could cause an assert to appear in dmesg with ext_synd 0x8309.
|Keywords: PCC NP, port type
|Discovered in Version: 28.43.2026
|Fixed in Release: 28.44.1036
|4133372
|Description: Added support for SyncE at 1G link speed.
|Keywords: SyncE
|Discovered in Version: 28.43.2026
|Fixed in Release: 28.44.1036
|3661179
|Description: Added a new mechanism for allocations and deallocations flows to enhance parallelism.
|Keywords: Allocations, deallocations flows
|Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002
|Fixed in Release: 28.44.1036