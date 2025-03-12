Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.44.1036
Internal Ref.Issue
4319359Description: Resolved an issue that caused the SLRG register to be unreadable when using the SMP AccessRegister MAD.
Keywords: MADs
Discovered in Version: 28.43.2026
Fixed in Release: 28.44.1036
4087432Description: Increased the RX lossless buffer size to delay the transmission of Pause/PFC frames during NIC congestion.
Keywords: RX lossless buffer size
Discovered in Version: 28.43.2026
Fixed in Release: 28.44.1036
4176327Description: Fixed cable info semaphore deadlock.
Keywords: Cables
Discovered in Version: 28.43.1014
Fixed in Release: 28.44.1036
4179944Description: Fixed the error handling for the TLV full list, which caused the TLV mechanism to hang.
Keywords: TLV
Discovered in Version: 28.43.1014
Fixed in Release: 28.44.1036
4199196Description: Fixed the SPDM GET_CERTIFICATE operation to support all certificate chain offsets and chunk sizes.
Keywords: SPDM
Discovered in Version: 28.43.2026
Fixed in Release: 28.44.1036
4183928Description: Fixed an issue in VDPA where destroying a virtq would cause a health buffer syndrome with ext_synd=0x8f33 if the virtq was created without an mkey or with unmanned and mapped mkeys during live migration.
Keywords: VDPA, live migration
Discovered in Version: 28.43.2026
Fixed in Release: 28.44.1036
4184904 / 4183908Description: Fixed an issue where the VDPA feature bits GUEST_TSO4 and GUEST_TSO6 were unexpectedly set by default, leading to traffic interruptions.
Keywords: VDPA, feature cap, GUEST_TSO4, GUEST_TSO6
Discovered in Version: 28.43.2026
Fixed in Release: 28.44.1036
4184910Description: Fixed an issue where enabling PCC NP and setting the link type to one port as IB and the other as Ethernet could cause an assert to appear in dmesg with ext_synd 0x8309.
Keywords: PCC NP, port type
Discovered in Version: 28.43.2026
Fixed in Release: 28.44.1036
4133372Description: Added support for SyncE at 1G link speed.
Keywords: SyncE
Discovered in Version: 28.43.2026
Fixed in Release: 28.44.1036
3661179Description: Added a new mechanism for allocations and deallocations flows to enhance parallelism.
Keywords: Allocations, deallocations flows
Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.44.1036
