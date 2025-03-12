Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

Internal Ref. Issue

4319359 Description: Resolved an issue that caused the SLRG register to be unreadable when using the SMP AccessRegister MAD.

Keywords: MADs

Discovered in Version: 28.43.2026

Fixed in Release: 28.44.1036

4087432 Description: Increased the RX lossless buffer size to delay the transmission of Pause/PFC frames during NIC congestion.

Keywords: RX lossless buffer size

Discovered in Version: 28.43.2026

Fixed in Release: 28.44.1036

4176327 Description: Fixed cable info semaphore deadlock.

Keywords: Cables

Discovered in Version: 28.43.1014

Fixed in Release: 28.44.1036

4179944 Description: Fixed the error handling for the TLV full list, which caused the TLV mechanism to hang.

Keywords: TLV

Discovered in Version: 28.43.1014

Fixed in Release: 28.44.1036

4199196 Description: Fixed the SPDM GET_CERTIFICATE operation to support all certificate chain offsets and chunk sizes.

Keywords: SPDM

Discovered in Version: 28.43.2026

Fixed in Release: 28.44.1036

4183928 Description: Fixed an issue in VDPA where destroying a virtq would cause a health buffer syndrome with ext_synd=0x8f33 if the virtq was created without an mkey or with unmanned and mapped mkeys during live migration.

Keywords: VDPA, live migration

Discovered in Version: 28.43.2026

Fixed in Release: 28.44.1036

4184904 / 4183908 Description: Fixed an issue where the VDPA feature bits GUEST_TSO4 and GUEST_TSO6 were unexpectedly set by default, leading to traffic interruptions.

Keywords: VDPA, feature cap, GUEST_TSO4, GUEST_TSO6

Discovered in Version: 28.43.2026

Fixed in Release: 28.44.1036

4184910 Description: Fixed an issue where enabling PCC NP and setting the link type to one port as IB and the other as Ethernet could cause an assert to appear in dmesg with ext_synd 0x8309.

Keywords: PCC NP, port type

Discovered in Version: 28.43.2026

Fixed in Release: 28.44.1036

4133372 Description: Added support for SyncE at 1G link speed.

Keywords: SyncE

Discovered in Version: 28.43.2026

Fixed in Release: 28.44.1036

3661179 Description: Added a new mechanism for allocations and deallocations flows to enhance parallelism.

Keywords: Allocations, deallocations flows

Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002