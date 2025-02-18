Changes and New Features
Note
Security Hardening Enhancements: This release contains important reliability improvements and security hardening enhancements. NVIDIA recommends upgrading your devices' firmware to this release to improve the devices’ firmware security and reliability.
Info
To generate PLDM packages for firmware updates, users must install and use the MFT version that corresponds with the respective firmware release.
|Feature/Change
|Description
|28.44.1036
|Multi-host LAG
|When using a multi-host deployment, each host is assigned unique ports and PFs and manages its own LAG.
|PCIe Switch fwreset
|Added support for a new synchronized flow, including a tool and driver, to perform a fwreset on setups with a PCIe switch configuration.
|PTP
|Unified PTP is now supported across different VFs on the same PF.
|MADs
|Added support for new MADs:
PortRecoveryPolicyConfig and
PortRecoveryPolicyCounters. During the PHY recovery process, the firmware core will indicate the
port_logical_state as Active.
|Block SMP Traffic
|Added a new NV config (SM_DISABLE, default 0) which, when enabled, blocks SMP traffic that does not originate from the SM.
|Dynamic Long Cables
|Added the ability to set cable length as a parameter in the PFCC access register. The cable length is used in the calculation of RX lossless buffer parameters, including size, Xoff, and Xon thresholds.
|Bug Fixes
|See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.