Changes and New Features

Feature/Change Description

28.44.1036

Multi-host LAG When using a multi-host deployment, each host is assigned unique ports and PFs and manages its own LAG.

PCIe Switch fwreset Added support for a new synchronized flow, including a tool and driver, to perform a fwreset on setups with a PCIe switch configuration.

PTP Unified PTP is now supported across different VFs on the same PF.

MADs Added support for new MADs: PortRecoveryPolicyConfig and PortRecoveryPolicyCounters . During the PHY recovery process, the firmware core will indicate the port_logical_state as Active.

Block SMP Traffic Added a new NV config (SM_DISABLE, default 0) which, when enabled, blocks SMP traffic that does not originate from the SM.

Dynamic Long Cables Added the ability to set cable length as a parameter in the PFCC access register. The cable length is used in the calculation of RX lossless buffer parameters, including size, Xoff, and Xon thresholds.