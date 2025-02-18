NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.44.1036
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Firmware  NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.44.1036  Changes and New Features

Changes and New Features

Note

Security Hardening Enhancements: This release contains important reliability improvements and security hardening enhancements. NVIDIA recommends upgrading your devices' firmware to this release to improve the devices’ firmware security and reliability.

Info

To generate PLDM packages for firmware updates, users must install and use the MFT version that corresponds with the respective firmware release.

Feature/ChangeDescription
28.44.1036
Multi-host LAGWhen using a multi-host deployment, each host is assigned unique ports and PFs and manages its own LAG.
PCIe Switch fwresetAdded support for a new synchronized flow, including a tool and driver, to perform a fwreset on setups with a PCIe switch configuration.
PTPUnified PTP is now supported across different VFs on the same PF.
MADsAdded support for new MADs: PortRecoveryPolicyConfig and PortRecoveryPolicyCounters. During the PHY recovery process, the firmware core will indicate the port_logical_state as Active.
Block SMP TrafficAdded a new NV config (SM_DISABLE, default 0) which, when enabled, blocks SMP traffic that does not originate from the SM.
Dynamic Long CablesAdded the ability to set cable length as a parameter in the PFCC access register. The cable length is used in the calculation of RX lossless buffer parameters, including size, Xoff, and Xon thresholds.
Bug FixesSee Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 18, 2025
content here