Customer Affecting Changes
This section provides a list of changes that took place in the current version and break compatibility/interface, discontinue support for features and/or OS versions, etc.
Introduced in Version
Description
This section provides a list of changes that will take place in a future version of the product and will break compatibility/interface, discontinue support for features and/or OS versions, etc.
Planned for Version
Description
This section provides a list of changes that took place throughout the past two major releases that broke compatibility/interface, discontinued support for features and/or OS versions, etc.
Introduced in Version
Description
Customer Impact and Recommendation
28.43.2026
DPA Outbox Blocking-Mode
Due to a silicon issue, as of firmware version 28.43.2026, the DPA outbox is configured to operate in non-blocking mode, causing DPA outbox requests to complete immediately without waiting for actual completion. As a result, the DPA stack must poll a "busy" bit before initiating another DPA outbox operation.
Update the firmware version to 28.43.2026 or higher or update the BF-Bundle (containing this firmware) and DOCA-Host to 2.9.x or higher.
This is mandatory for customers programming the DPA (e.g., DPA with DOCA PCC, or using NVIDIA turn-key apps which utilize the DPA (virtio-net/blk/fs, NVMe).
DPA Thread Context
Due to internal-stack API changes, as of firmware v28.43.2026, DPA thread context is changed in the DPA. This affects the overlying DPA stack.
As of firmware version 28.43.2026, internal-stack API changes have altered the DPA thread context, impacting the overlying DPA stack.
List of features which are supported in previous generations of hardware devices.
