NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.44.1036
Customer Affecting Changes

Changes in This Release

This section provides a list of changes that took place in the current version and break compatibility/interface, discontinue support for features and/or OS versions, etc.

Introduced in Version

Description

Changes Planned for Future Releases

This section provides a list of changes that will take place in a future version of the product and will break compatibility/interface, discontinue support for features and/or OS versions, etc.

Planned for Version

Description

Changes in Earlier Releases

This section provides a list of changes that took place throughout the past two major releases that broke compatibility/interface, discontinued support for features and/or OS versions, etc.

For an archive of all changes, please refer to the Release Notes History section.

Introduced in Version

Description

Customer Impact and Recommendation

28.43.2026

DPA Outbox Blocking-Mode

Due to a silicon issue, as of firmware version 28.43.2026, the DPA outbox is configured to operate in non-blocking mode, causing DPA outbox requests to complete immediately without waiting for actual completion. As a result, the DPA stack must poll a "busy" bit before initiating another DPA outbox operation.

Update the firmware version to 28.43.2026 or higher or update the BF-Bundle (containing this firmware) and DOCA-Host to 2.9.x or higher.

This is mandatory for customers programming the DPA (e.g., DPA with DOCA PCC, or using NVIDIA turn-key apps which utilize the DPA (virtio-net/blk/fs, NVMe).

DPA Thread Context

Due to internal-stack API changes, as of firmware v28.43.2026, DPA thread context is changed in the DPA. This affects the overlying DPA stack.

As of firmware version 28.43.2026, internal-stack API changes have altered the DPA thread context, impacting the overlying DPA stack.

