Bug Fixes History

4501157 / 4257750 Description: Fixed a critical issue with a live firmware patch.

Keywords: Live firmware patch

Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006

4516394 Description: Fixed an uncleared state caused performance degradation after migration when there were significant differences in resource allocation by ensuring the state is cleared beforehand.

Keywords: Performance

Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006

4286902 Description: Fixed a race condition in DPA process termination during the exception flow, where a failed process could be missed and not reported to the user.

Keywords: DPA

Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006

4420567 Description: Removed an unnecessary and partially incorrect firmware check that blocked valid action list permutations allowed by the PRM. Validation of these permutations remains the responsibility of the software.

Keywords: Header actions

Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006

4443601 Description: Fixed a firmware issue where PXE failed to boot when both LAG ports were up.

Keywords: PXE, LAG

Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006

4475307 Description: Fixed an issue where PCC DCQCN used incorrect parameter values when link speed was 400Gbps or higher.

Keywords: PCC DCQCN, congestion control

Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006

4480427 Description: Fixed incorrect calculation of start address and mode for the CQE buffer in DPA CQ, which could cause CQEs to be written to the wrong address when the buffer is not 4K-aligned and spans a second page boundary.

Keywords: CQ, CQE Buffer, DPA

Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006

4490103 Description: Fixed the restart timing for the OSFP connector at 400 kHz I2C frequency.

Keywords: Restart timing, OSFP, I2C frequency

Discovered in Version: 28.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006

4416919 Description: Updated Diagnostic Counters interface to prevent the following counters from being cleared after read: pcie_link_latency_total_read_packet and pcie_link_latency_total_read_ns .

Keywords: Diagnostic Counters interface

Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006

4520774 Description: Fixed an issue preventing adp_retx profile in the ROCE_ACCL access register from being set when there are outstanding QPs on the PF or VF.

Keywords: ROCE_ACCL access register, QPs, PF, VF

Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006

4403143 Description: Fixed an issue where CREATE_DPA_PROCESS could fail if a DESTROY_DPA_PROCESS (still running during destroy) was executed on a different VHCA. Also addressed a possible failure of CREATE_DPA_PROCESS after FLR.

Keywords: DPA_PROCESS, FLR

Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006

4388371 Description: Fixed an issue where an uninitialized pport in the SLRG command, when using the SMP interface, caused an assertion failure.

Keywords: SLRG, SMP interface, pport

Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006

4531558 Description: Fixed inconsistent LED behavior where the LED color for max speed was yellow and green otherwise, contrary to specification, due to a swapped GPIO mapping between control and PHY LEDs in the INI file.

Keywords: LED

Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006

4470053 Description: Fixed an issue with vQoS parameter configuration to improve latency handling for large messages.

Keywords: vQoS, latency

Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006

4366117 Description: Configuring a small MTU leads to fragmentation of packets critical for the PXE boot process. As a result, the PXE boot filters mistakenly discard these packets, causing the PXE boot to fail.

Keywords: PXE boot filters

Detected in version: 28.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006

4486431 Description: Fixed an issue where issuing multiple parallel queries of DPA_THREAD objects with the same object ID could fail.

Keywords: DPA

Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006

4497103 Description: Fixed the setting of the adaptive retransmission profile.

Keywords: Adaptive retransmission profile

Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020