Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
|Internal Ref.
|Issue
|4575696
|Description: Fixed an issue where multiple long-running process registers could cause aborted access and timeouts, the internal state is now properly handled.
|Keywords: ibdiagnet2
|Detected in version: 28.46.1006
|Fixed in Release: 28.47.1026
|4570205
|Description: Fixed a firmware issue where the ZTR_RTTCC algorithm parameters AI and HAI did not support a sufficient range.
|Keywords: PCC, ZTR_RTTCC
|Detected in version: 28.46.1006
|Fixed in Release: 28.47.1026
|4629077
|Description: Fixed an issue where coalescing regular SX events with SX RTT events under ZTR_RTTCC could keep improper event fields, which could impact congestion control behavior.
|Keywords: PCC, ZTR_RTTCC
|Detected in version: 28.46.1006
|Fixed in Release: 28.47.1026
|4683328
|Description: Fixed an issue in the ZTR_RTTCC algorithm where probe-abortion handling could behave improperly under high-stress network conditions, ensuring proper congestion control and stable traffic performance.
|Keywords: PCC, ZTR_RTTCC
|Detected in version: 28.46.1006
|Fixed in Release: 28.47.1026
|4501554
Description: Fixed an assertion failure that could occur with the E-Switch uplink in specific configurations where the e-switch was disabled and Path Migration was active or GVMIs were using SRQ loopback in SQs. The issue occurred because the firmware attempted to perform cleanup operations when the uplink configuration lacked sufficient capacity.
Now, when the E-Switch is disabled and no actions are available in the uplink STE, the firmware connects to the uplink STE instead of copying it.
|Keywords: Path migration, steering
|Detected in version: 28.46.1006
|Fixed in Release: 28.47.1026
|4506854
|Description: Added Scaling Factor "read" field. To obtain correct values in mlxlink, MFT version 4.33.0 or later is required.
|Keywords: Scaling Factor, mlxlink, MFT
|Detected in version: 28.46.1006
|Fixed in Release: 28.47.1026
|4540897
|Description: Added a recovery mechanism for I²C failures. In case of an I²C communication failure, the system now automatically attempts to recover and reinitialize the I/O expander to maintain continuous operation.
|Keywords: I2C failures, recovery mechanism
|Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020
|Fixed in Release: 28.47.1026
|4560691
|Description: Fixed an issue in the MCTP SMBus configuration to ensure proper initialization and reliable communication between firmware components using the SMBus transport.
|Keywords: MCTP SMBus configuration
|Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020
|Fixed in Release: 28.47.1026
|4529293
Description: Fixed an issue where, during failover or restart, the SM sending a PortInfo MAD to the HCA firmware triggered reinitialization of port buffers, momentarily halting ingress traffic and causing packet drops.
The firmware now avoids reconfiguring port buffers when the new configuration matches the current one.
|Keywords: OpenSM
|Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020
|Fixed in Release: 28.47.1026
|4683346
|Description: Fixed an issue where, under the ZTR_RTTCC algorithm, a flow that reached its minimum rate due to heavy congestion would not recover its rate once the congestion cleared.
|Keywords: PCC, ZTR_RTTCC
|Discovered in Version: 28.46.1006
|Fixed in Release: 28.47.1026
|4213025
|Description: Fixed an issue where destroying or modifying a DPA partition from a non-owner VHCA was incorrectly allowed, such actions are now properly disallowed.
|Keywords: VHCA
|Discovered in Version: 28.46.1006
|Fixed in Release: 28.47.1026
|4133425
|Description: Fixed an issue where PTP was not supported when the port speed was configured to 1G.
|Keywords: PTP
|Discovered in Version: 28.46.1006
|Fixed in Release: 28.47.1026