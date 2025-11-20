Changes and New Feature History
This section includes history of changes and new feature of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions.
Feature/Change
Description
28.46.3048
Security Hardening Enhancements
This release contains important reliability improvements and security hardening enhancements. NVIDIA recommends upgrading your devices firmware to this release to improve the devices’ firmware security and reliability.
28.46.1006
PCIe Congestion Events
Added support for the general PCIe congestion object to monitor and receive events related to inbound and outbound PCIe congestion. A threshold can be configured to specify when the firmware should send an event to the software.
This capability is activated by setting the mlxconfig parameter
Reading the Board ID from the EEPROM
Enabled reading the board ID from the EEPROM on the pluggable board and adjusting the configuration accordingly. For a 2×QSFP112 board (
Safely Identify DPUs/SmartNICs is a Machine and PCIe Slot
A new access register is introduced that accepts a type, length, and R/W command.
The length can be stored within the data in the ICMC, and the type is mapped to 256B chunks (due to access register limitations), so the VA of the buffer is calculated as
This feature is designed for limited use cases and does not address multi-host scenarios or broader ICMC utilization implications.
RSS with Crypto Offload
Added support for RSS with crypto offload enabling the NIC to parallelize packet processing across CPU cores while performing encryption/decryption in hardware. Additionally, introduced a new l4_type_ext parameter with values: 0 (None), 1 (TCP), 2 (UDP), 3 (ICMP).
Incoming NC-SI Messages Validation for the payload_len Field
Added an extra validation for the payload_len field in incoming NC-SI messages. Previously, invalid packets might have been accepted; now, such packets are silently dropped.
28.45.1020
SPDM
Introduced a 1ms delay for SPDM responses.
28.44.1206
28.44.1036
Multi-host LAG
When using a multi-host deployment, each host is assigned unique ports and PFs and manages its own LAG.
PCIe Switch fwreset
Added support for a new synchronized flow, including a tool and driver, to perform a fwreset on setups with a PCIe switch configuration.
PTP
Unified PTP is now supported across different VFs on the same PF.
MADs
Added support for new MADs:
Block SMP Traffic
Added a new NV config (SM_DISABLE, default 0) which, when enabled, blocks SMP traffic that does not originate from the SM.
Dynamic Long Cables
Added the ability to set cable length as a parameter in the PFCC access register. The cable length is used in the calculation of RX lossless buffer parameters, including size, Xoff, and Xon thresholds.
28.43.1014
PCIe Telemetry
Added support for PCIe Telemetry (NSM Type 2).
Programmable Congestion Control (PCC)
Migrated PCC NP solution from ACE hardware platform to DPA hardware platform. The new capability is applicable to the following 2 modes:
The first mode is used to support ZTRCC RX bytes in RTT response.
RDMA Telemetry
Added the option to indicate an error CQE event on every selected function per eSwitch manager. This indication is defined as a new WQE including the relevant information about the error (such as: syndrome, function_id, timestamp, QPs num etc.).
The feature is configured using a new general object: RDMA-Telemetry object, and depends on the following new caps:
UID Permissions
Extended kernel lockdown permission set. The following sub-operations can now be called by tools (permission TOOLS_RESORCES) using new HCA capability bitmask field: tool_partial_cap.
The 5 sub-operations are:
The new added caps are:
Cross E-Switch Scheduling
Added support for QoS scheduling across multiple E-Switches grouped in a LAG. VPort members of a Physical Function can be added to a rate group from another Physical Function and rate limits of the group will apply to those VPort members as well.
Jump from NIC_TX to FDB_TX
Added
Jump to TIR or queue from FDB on Tx
Enabled hop reduction by bypassing NIC domain in various use cases. Such action r educes the number of hops (improves PPS) to deal with mass number of flows and devices.
To enable this new capability, a new STC action type "JUMP_TO_FDB_RX" was added to allow jumping into the RX side of a table.
Flex Parser: ARC-IN and ARC-OUT
Increased the maximum number of supported "ARC-IN" from 1 to 8 and "ARC-OUT" from 3 to 8 for the dynamic flex parser.
PSP Crypto Offload
[Alpha] Added support for PSP Crypto offload transport mode.
ZTR_RTTCC Histogram
Added histogram support for rate and Round-Trip Time (RTT) in PCC ZTR_RTTCC.
