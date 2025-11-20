Changes and New Features
Security Hardening Enhancements: This release contains important reliability improvements and security hardening enhancements. NVIDIA recommends upgrading your devices' firmware to this release to improve the devices’ firmware security and reliability.
To generate PLDM packages for firmware updates, users must install and use the MFT version that corresponds with the respective firmware release.
Feature/Change
Description
28.47.1026
Separate Lossless Buffer for Priorities 3 and 4
Added support for multiple lossless buffer configurations in PFC. The firmware now automatically calculates buffer sizes and maps priorities to their respective buffers.
DPA Partition Creation
Access control was added to ensure that only the VHCA instance that created a DPA partition is permitted to modify or delete it.
DPA TIMER
DPA TIMER functionality has been exposed through the MTCTR access register, allowing direct access by applications.
DPA Manifest
A new DPA Manifest mechanism was introduced to define and manage application permissions.
Passing Metadata Registers between the NIC Layer and the E-Switch (esw) Layer
This enhancement enables seamless metadata propagation across layers, allowing flow steering rules and packet processing logic to share contextual information such as flow identifiers, source context, or policy tags. It improves coordination between NIC and E-Switch pipelines, enabling more flexible traffic handling and advanced offload capabilities.
Parallel Suspends of VFs
Added support for parallel suspend operations across multiple VFs.
Enable/Disable ECN in Upstream
Added the ability to enable or disable ECN in the upstream by allowing the MODIFY_CONG_STATUS and QUERY_CONG_STATUS commands in mlx5_fwctl.
ADP-RETX Timeout Profile
Firmware now allows the ADP-RETX timeout profile to be configured even when there are open QPs.
RTT RTC Timestamp
Added support for using the real-time clock to fill the request and response timestamps in hardware-generated RTT packets.
To enable this feature, set
For additional details, see Known Issue 4496642 in the Known Issues section.
SPDM (Security Protocol and Data Model) Measurements
The SPDM (Security Protocol and Data Model) measurements reporting mechanism has been updated to comply with version 1.2.0 of the SPDM specification.
For further information refer to https://docs.nvidia.com/networking/display/dpunicattestation/connectx-7+measurements
Warm Boot when UPT VMs are Active
Added support for warm boot when UPT VMs are active, allowing the system to reboot without requiring a full shutdown of running VMs.
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.