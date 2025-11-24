On This Page
Customer Affecting Changes
This section provides a list of changes that took place in the current version and break compatibility/interface, discontinue support for features and/or OS versions, etc.
|Introduced in Version
|Description
|28.47.1026
Transition to 2023 Microsoft UEFI Certificate Authority
To align with updated Microsoft UEFI Secure Boot requirements and the upcoming end-of-life of the 2011 Certificate Authority (CA), NVIDIA is transitioning to the 2023 CA.
This is the final release signed with the 2011 CA. Beginning in February 2026, all releases will be signed exclusively with the 2023 CA. To ensure successful loading of the Expansion ROM (ExpROM) during the UEFI Secure Boot process, system BIOS and operating system trust stores must be updated to include the 2023 CA.
Note: Systems must be updated to recognize the 2023 CA to prevent UEFI drivers or ExpROMs from failing to load during boot before June 27, 2026.
|Starting with the October 2025 firmware release, and for all subsequent versions, compatibility with the older MFT releases (4.31.0-149 and 4.30.0-139) is no longer supported.
This section provides a list of changes that will take place in a future version of the product and will break compatibility/interface, discontinue support for features and/or OS versions, etc.
|Planned for Version
|Description
This section provides a list of changes that took place throughout the past two major releases that broke compatibility/interface, discontinued support for features and/or OS versions, etc.
For an archive of all changes, please refer to the Release Notes History section.
Introduced in Version
Description
Customer Impact and Recommendation
28.46.1006
Renamed firmware-generated PLDM images to include the firmware name and PSID.
28.43.2026
DPA Outbox Blocking-Mode
Due to a silicon issue, as of firmware version 28.43.2026, the DPA outbox is configured to operate in non-blocking mode, causing DPA outbox requests to complete immediately without waiting for actual completion. As a result, the DPA stack must poll a "busy" bit before initiating another DPA outbox operation.
Update the firmware version to 28.43.2026 or higher or update the BF-Bundle (containing this firmware) and DOCA-Host to 2.9.x or higher.
This is mandatory for customers programming the DPA (e.g., DPA with DOCA PCC, or using NVIDIA turn-key apps which utilize the DPA (virtio-net/blk/fs, NVMe).
DPA Thread Context
Due to internal-stack API changes, as of firmware v28.43.2026, DPA thread context is changed in the DPA. This affects the overlying DPA stack.
As of firmware version 28.43.2026, internal-stack API changes have altered the DPA thread context, impacting the overlying DPA stack.
List of features which are supported in previous generations of hardware devices.
