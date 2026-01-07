Bug Fixes History
This section includes history of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions.
|Internal Ref.
|Issue
|4575696
|Description: Fixed an issue where multiple long-running process registers could cause aborted access and timeouts, the internal state is now properly handled.
|Keywords: ibdiagnet2
|Detected in version: 28.46.1006
|Fixed in Release: 28.47.1026
|4570205
|Description: Fixed a firmware issue where the ZTR_RTTCC algorithm parameters AI and HAI did not support a sufficient range.
|Keywords: PCC, ZTR_RTTCC
|Detected in version: 28.46.1006
|Fixed in Release: 28.47.1026
|4629077
|Description: Fixed an issue where coalescing regular SX events with SX RTT events under ZTR_RTTCC could keep improper event fields, which could impact congestion control behavior.
|Keywords: PCC, ZTR_RTTCC
|Detected in version: 28.46.1006
|Fixed in Release: 28.47.1026
|4683328
|Description: Fixed an issue in the ZTR_RTTCC algorithm where probe-abortion handling could behave improperly under high-stress network conditions, ensuring proper congestion control and stable traffic performance.
|Keywords: PCC, ZTR_RTTCC
|Detected in version: 28.46.1006
|Fixed in Release: 28.47.1026
|4501554
Description: Fixed an assertion failure that could occur with the E-Switch uplink in specific configurations where the e-switch was disabled and Path Migration was active or GVMIs were using SRQ loopback in SQs. The issue occurred because the firmware attempted to perform cleanup operations when the uplink configuration lacked sufficient capacity.
Now, when the E-Switch is disabled and no actions are available in the uplink STE, the firmware connects to the uplink STE instead of copying it.
|Keywords: Path migration, steering
|Detected in version: 28.46.1006
|Fixed in Release: 28.47.1026
|4506854
|Description: Added Scaling Factor "read" field. To obtain correct values in mlxlink, MFT version 4.33.0 or later is required.
|Keywords: Scaling Factor, mlxlink, MFT
|Detected in version: 28.46.1006
|Fixed in Release: 28.47.1026
|4540897
|Description: Added a recovery mechanism for I²C failures. In case of an I²C communication failure, the system now automatically attempts to recover and reinitialize the I/O expander to maintain continuous operation.
|Keywords: I2C failures, recovery mechanism
|Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020
|Fixed in Release: 28.47.1026
|4560691
|Description: Fixed an issue in the MCTP SMBus configuration to ensure proper initialization and reliable communication between firmware components using the SMBus transport.
|Keywords: MCTP SMBus configuration
|Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020
|Fixed in Release: 28.47.1026
|4529293
Description: Fixed an issue where, during failover or restart, the SM sending a PortInfo MAD to the HCA firmware triggered reinitialization of port buffers, momentarily halting ingress traffic and causing packet drops.
The firmware now avoids reconfiguring port buffers when the new configuration matches the current one.
|Keywords: OpenSM
|Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020
|Fixed in Release: 28.47.1026
|4683346
|Description: Fixed an issue where, under the ZTR_RTTCC algorithm, a flow that reached its minimum rate due to heavy congestion would not recover its rate once the congestion cleared.
|Keywords: PCC, ZTR_RTTCC
|Discovered in Version: 28.46.1006
|Fixed in Release: 28.47.1026
|4213025
|Description: Fixed an issue where destroying or modifying a DPA partition from a non-owner VHCA was incorrectly allowed, such actions are now properly disallowed.
|Keywords: VHCA
|Discovered in Version: 28.46.1006
|Fixed in Release: 28.47.1026
|4133425
|Description: Fixed an issue where PTP was not supported when the port speed was configured to 1G.
|Keywords: PTP
|Discovered in Version: 28.46.1006
|Fixed in Release: 28.47.1026
Internal Ref.
Issue
4603774
Description: Fixed an issue where the adapter card could drop NC-SI over MCTP commands when padding bytes were present after the NC-SI checksum.
Keywords: NC-SI
Discovered in Version: 28.46.1006
Fixed in Release: 28.46.3048
Internal Ref.
Issue
4501157 / 4257750
Description: Fixed a critical issue with a live firmware patch.
Keywords: Live firmware patch
Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006
4516394
Description: Fixed an uncleared state caused performance degradation after migration when there were significant differences in resource allocation by ensuring the state is cleared beforehand.
Keywords: Performance
Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006
4286902
Description: Fixed a race condition in DPA process termination during the exception flow, where a failed process could be missed and not reported to the user.
Keywords: DPA
Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006
4420567
Description: Removed an unnecessary and partially incorrect firmware check that blocked valid action list permutations allowed by the PRM. Validation of these permutations remains the responsibility of the software.
Keywords: Header actions
Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006
4443601
Description: Fixed a firmware issue where PXE failed to boot when both LAG ports were up.
Keywords: PXE, LAG
Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006
4475307
Description: Fixed an issue where PCC DCQCN used incorrect parameter values when link speed was 400Gbps or higher.
Keywords: PCC DCQCN, congestion control
Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006
4480427
Description: Fixed incorrect calculation of start address and mode for the CQE buffer in DPA CQ, which could cause CQEs to be written to the wrong address when the buffer is not 4K-aligned and spans a second page boundary.
Keywords: CQ, CQE Buffer, DPA
Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006
4490103
Description: Fixed the restart timing for the OSFP connector at 400 kHz I2C frequency.
Keywords: Restart timing, OSFP, I2C frequency
Discovered in Version: 28.44.1036
Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006
4416919
Description: Updated Diagnostic Counters interface to prevent the following counters from being cleared after read:
Keywords: Diagnostic Counters interface
Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006
4520774
Description: Fixed an issue preventing
Keywords: ROCE_ACCL access register, QPs, PF, VF
Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006
4403143
Description: Fixed an issue where
Keywords: DPA_PROCESS, FLR
Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006
4388371
Description: Fixed an issue where an uninitialized pport in the SLRG command, when using the SMP interface, caused an assertion failure.
Keywords: SLRG, SMP interface, pport
Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006
4531558
Description: Fixed inconsistent LED behavior where the LED color for max speed was yellow and green otherwise, contrary to specification, due to a swapped GPIO mapping between control and PHY LEDs in the INI file.
Keywords: LED
Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006
4470053
Description: Fixed an issue with vQoS parameter configuration to improve latency handling for large messages.
Keywords: vQoS, latency
Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006
4366117
Description: Configuring a small MTU leads to fragmentation of packets critical for the PXE boot process. As a result, the PXE boot filters mistakenly discard these packets, causing the PXE boot to fail.
Keywords: PXE boot filters
Detected in version: 28.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006
4486431
Description: Fixed an issue where issuing multiple parallel queries of DPA_THREAD objects with the same object ID could fail.
Keywords: DPA
Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006
4497103
Description: Fixed the setting of the adaptive retransmission profile.
Keywords: Adaptive retransmission profile
Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006
Internal Ref.
Issue
4436922
Description: Fixed DC InfiniBand functionality.
Keywords: DC
Detected in version: 28.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 28.45.1200
Internal Ref.
Issue
4241238
Description: Fixed TX timeout issue related to the esw_scheduling QoS feature.
Keywords: esw_scheduling QoS
Discovered in Version: 28.44.1036
Fixed in Release: 28.45.1020
4352025
Description: Fixed an out-of-space issue related to writing Type-Length-Value (TLV) entries to reclaim space by removing outdated or irrelevant configuration entries.
Keywords: TLV
Discovered in Version: 28.44.1036
Fixed in Release: 28.45.1020
4318537
Description: Fixed an issue where the AI and HAI parameters of the ZTR_RTTCC algorithm, when configured by users, were automatically overwritten upon link speed changes. With this fix, if AI/HAI values were tuned for link speeds other than 100Gb/s, users should now divide those values by (link_speed / 100) to maintain consistent congestion control algorithm behavior.
Keywords: Congestion control, ZTR_RTTCC
Discovered in Version: 28.44.1036
Fixed in Release: 28.45.1020
4368450
Description: Fixed an issue where
Keywords: PCC
Discovered in Version: 28.44.1036
Fixed in Release: 28.45.1020
4360664
Description: Fixed an issue in DOCA Telemetry recovery following a non-graceful abort or driver restart. The problem was related to configuring certain counters during the post-abort flow.
Keywords: DOCA Telemetry recovery
Discovered in Version: 28.44.1036
Fixed in Release: 28.45.1020
4311009
Description: Fixed an issue with doorbell recovery that occurred when DCS was active in the system that resulted in the FLR/DESTROY_QP command getting stuck.
Keywords: DCS, doorbell recovery
Discovered in Version: 28.44.1036
Fixed in Release: 28.45.1020
4161925
Description: Fixed an issue where the CDB command timeout needed to be increased due to background traffic.
Keywords: CDB
Discovered in Version: 28.44.1036
Fixed in Release: 28.45.1020
4295491
Description: Fixed a rare race condition that could incorrectly detect a lack of communication between the ASICs, resulting in module failure and incorrect reporting as unplugged.
Keywords: Race condition
Discovered in Version: 28.44.1036
Fixed in Release: 28.45.1020
4342585
Description: Fixed an issue where TLV with OEM priority was incorrectly processed if blocked by MLNX TLV (over_en=0).
Keywords: TLV
Discovered in Version: 28.44.1036
Fixed in Release: 28.45.1020
4209790
Description: Enhanced execution time and reduced memory consumption for ETH transport resources (TIR, Transport Domain).
Keywords: ETH transport resources
Discovered in Version: 28.44.1036
Fixed in Release: 28.45.1020
4257863
Description: Fixed an issue that could cause the DESTROY_MKEY command to take an excessively long time to execute, with the host driver displaying a "No done completion" message for this command.
Keywords: MKey
Discovered in Version: 28.44.1036
Fixed in Release: 28.45.1020
4208995
Description: Fixed a timing race between Rx tuning and CDR locking following exit from electrical idle.
Keywords: Timing race, Rx, CDR
Discovered in Version: 28.44.1036
Fixed in Release: 28.45.1020
4239221
Description: Fixed an issue where performing a software reset could cause the device to become inaccessible, requiring a reboot to restore visibility.
Keywords: sw reset
Discovered in Version: 28.43.1014
Fixed in Release: 28.45.1020
4274327
Description: Fixed an issue in the VQoS algorithm related to learning when an element is active and when it begins sending traffic.
Keywords: VQoS algorithm
Discovered in Version: 28.44.1036
Fixed in Release: 28.45.1020
4222773
Description: Reduced the bandwidth fluctuation induced by VQoS rate limiting in systems with bellow 350 QPs.
Note: In this release, the relevant change is enabled by default, while in future versions it will be disabled by default and an additional NV configuration will be required to enable it.
Keywords: VQoS
Discovered in Version: 28.44.1036
Fixed in Release: 28.45.1020
4274669
Description: Fixed a race condition that could prevent the application from transmitting when VQoS is enabled.
Keywords: VQoS
Discovered in Version: 28.44.1036
Fixed in Release: 28.45.1020
4319008
Description: Fixed an issue that caused bandwidth to drop when unbinding multiple VFs with VQoS enabled.
Keywords: VQoS
Discovered in Version: 28.44.1036
Fixed in Release: 28.45.1020
4199274
Description: Fixed an issue where RTT packets with any destination MAC address were incorrectly treated as having a valid destination MAC. The new firmware now discards RTT packets if their destination MAC does not match the port's MAC.
Keywords: RTT, destination MAC
Discovered in Version: 28.44.1036
Fixed in Release: 28.45.1020
Internal Ref.
Issue
4088444 / 4208995
Description: Fixed a timing race between Rx tuning and CDR locking following exit from electrical idle.
Keywords: Timing race, Rx, CDR
Discovered in Version: 28.44.1036
Fixed in Release: 28.44.1206
Internal Ref.
Issue
4319359
Description: Resolved an issue that caused the SLRG register to be unreadable when using the SMP AccessRegister MAD.
Keywords: MADs
Discovered in Version: 28.43.2026
Fixed in Release: 28.44.1036
4087432
Description: Increased the RX lossless buffer size to delay the transmission of Pause/PFC frames during NIC congestion.
Keywords: RX lossless buffer size
Discovered in Version: 28.43.2026
Fixed in Release: 28.44.1036
4176327
Description: Fixed cable info semaphore deadlock.
Keywords: Cables
Discovered in Version: 28.43.1014
Fixed in Release: 28.44.1036
4179944
Description: Fixed the error handling for the TLV full list, which caused the TLV mechanism to hang.
Keywords: TLV
Discovered in Version: 28.43.1014
Fixed in Release: 28.44.1036
4199196
Description: Fixed the SPDM GET_CERTIFICATE operation to support all certificate chain offsets and chunk sizes.
Keywords: SPDM
Discovered in Version: 28.43.2026
Fixed in Release: 28.44.1036
4183928
Description: Fixed an issue in VDPA where destroying a virtq would cause a health buffer syndrome with ext_synd=0x8f33 if the virtq was created without an mkey or with unmanned and mapped mkeys during live migration.
Keywords: VDPA, live migration
Discovered in Version: 28.43.2026
Fixed in Release: 28.44.1036
4184904
Description: Fixed an issue where the VDPA feature bits GUEST_TSO4 and GUEST_TSO6 were unexpectedly set by default, leading to traffic interruptions.
Keywords: VDPA, feature cap, GUEST_TSO4, GUEST_TSO6
Discovered in Version: 28.43.2026
Fixed in Release: 28.44.1036
4184910
Description: Fixed an issue where enabling PCC NP and setting the link type to one port as IB and the other as Ethernet could cause an assert to appear in dmesg with ext_synd 0x8309.
Keywords: PCC NP, port type
Discovered in Version: 28.43.2026
Fixed in Release: 28.44.1036
4133372
Description: Added support for SyncE at 1G link speed.
Keywords: SyncE
Discovered in Version: 28.43.2026
Fixed in Release: 28.44.1036
3661179
Description: Added a new mechanism for allocations and deallocations flows to enhance parallelism.
Keywords: Allocations, deallocations flows
Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.44.1036
Internal Ref.
Issue
