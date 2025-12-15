Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.47.1088 LTS (2025 LTS U1)
4608544

Description: Fixed an issue where, in rare live migration scenarios, a delayed doorbell triggered a false timeout alarm.

Keywords: Live migration, doorbell, timeout alarm

Detected in version: 28.46.1006

Fixed in Release: 28.47.1088

4648642

Description: Fixed a rare issue in which destroying PCC NP configuration objects could result in assert 0x8175 being logged in dmesg.

Keywords: Assert 0x8175, PCC NP

Detected in version: 28.47.1026

Fixed in Release: 28.47.1088

4718947

Description: Fixed an issue in the steering definers used for LAG with IPv6 traffic.

Keywords: LAG, IPv6 traffic, steering

Detected in version: 28.47.1026

Fixed in Release: 28.47.1088

4690503

Description: Fixed an issue where creating a DPA process that uses 128 MB of data caused the dynamic library to fail with syndrome 0xdc30ac. The BSS section of the DPA application is now limited to 64 MB.

Keywords: DPA process, BSS

Detected in version: 28.47.1026

Fixed in Release: 28.47.1088

4683823

Description: Some diagnostic data counters share hardware resources and cannot be configured simultaneously since 64-bit counter formats (e.g., DIAG_DATA_PARAMS_CONTEXT.output_format set to FORMAT_0 or FORMAT_1) consume more hardware resources per counter.

Keywords: DOCA Telemetry Diagnostics

Detected in version: 28.47.1026

Fixed in Release: 28.47.1088
