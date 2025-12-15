Changes and New Feature History

Added support for the general PCIe congestion object to monitor and receive events related to inbound and outbound PCIe congestion. A threshold can be configured to specify when the firmware should send an event to the software.

Enabled reading the board ID from the EEPROM on the pluggable board and adjusting the configuration accordingly. For a 2×QSFP112 board ( board_id=4 ), the firmware replaces the default 1×OSFP configuration with support for 2 QSFP ports.

Safely Identify DPUs/SmartNICs is a Machine and PCIe Slot