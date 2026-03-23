NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.47.2682 (2025 LTS U2)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Firmware  NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.47.2682 (2025 LTS U2)  Bug Fixes History

Bug Fixes History

Note

This section includes history of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions.

Internal Ref.

Issue

4608544

Description: Fixed an issue where, in rare live migration scenarios, a delayed doorbell triggered a false timeout alarm.

Keywords: Live migration, doorbell, timeout alarm

Detected in version: 28.46.1006

Fixed in Release: 28.47.1088

4648642

Description: Fixed a rare issue in which destroying PCC NP configuration objects could result in assert 0x8175 being logged in dmesg.

Keywords: Assert 0x8175, PCC NP

Detected in version: 28.47.1026

Fixed in Release: 28.47.1088

4718947

Description: Fixed an issue in the steering definers used for LAG with IPv6 traffic.

Keywords: LAG, IPv6 traffic, steering

Detected in version: 28.47.1026

Fixed in Release: 28.47.1088

4690503

Description: Fixed an issue where creating a DPA process that uses 128 MB of data caused the dynamic library to fail with syndrome 0xdc30ac. The BSS section of the DPA application is now limited to 64 MB.

Keywords: DPA process, BSS

Detected in version: 28.47.1026

Fixed in Release: 28.47.1088

4683823

Description: Some diagnostic data counters share hardware resources and cannot be configured simultaneously since 64-bit counter formats (e.g., DIAG_DATA_PARAMS_CONTEXT.output_format set to FORMAT_0 or FORMAT_1) consume more hardware resources per counter.

Keywords: DOCA Telemetry Diagnostics

Detected in version: 28.47.1026

Fixed in Release: 28.47.1088

Internal Ref.

Issue

4570205

Description: Fixed a firmware issue where the ZTR_RTTCC algorithm parameters AI and HAI did not support a sufficient range.

Keywords: PCC, ZTR_RTTCC

Detected in version: 28.46.1006

Fixed in Release: 28.47.1026

4629077

Description: Fixed an issue where coalescing regular SX events with SX RTT events under ZTR_RTTCC could keep improper event fields, which could impact congestion control behavior.

Keywords: PCC, ZTR_RTTCC

Detected in version: 28.46.1006

Fixed in Release: 28.47.1026

4683328

Description: Fixed an issue in the ZTR_RTTCC algorithm where probe-abortion handling could behave improperly under high-stress network conditions, ensuring proper congestion control and stable traffic performance.

Keywords: PCC, ZTR_RTTCC

Detected in version: 28.46.1006

Fixed in Release: 28.47.1026

4501554

Description: Fixed an assertion failure that could occur with the E-Switch uplink in specific configurations where the e-switch was disabled and Path Migration was active or GVMIs were using SRQ loopback in SQs. The issue occurred because the firmware attempted to perform cleanup operations when the uplink configuration lacked sufficient capacity.

Now, when the E-Switch is disabled and no actions are available in the uplink STE, the firmware connects to the uplink STE instead of copying it.

Keywords: Path migration, steering

Detected in version: 28.46.1006

Fixed in Release: 28.47.1026

4506854

Description: Added Scaling Factor "read" field. To obtain correct values in mlxlink, MFT version 4.33.0 or later is required.

Keywords: Scaling Factor, mlxlink, MFT

Detected in version: 28.46.1006

Fixed in Release: 28.47.1026

4540897

Description: Added a recovery mechanism for I²C failures. In case of an I²C communication failure, the system now automatically attempts to recover and reinitialize the I/O expander to maintain continuous operation.

Keywords: I2C failures, recovery mechanism

Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 28.47.1026

4560691

Description: Fixed an issue in the MCTP SMBus configuration to ensure proper initialization and reliable communication between firmware components using the SMBus transport.

Keywords: MCTP SMBus configuration

Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 28.47.1026

4529293

Description: Fixed an issue where, during failover or restart, the SM sending a PortInfo MAD to the HCA firmware triggered reinitialization of port buffers, momentarily halting ingress traffic and causing packet drops.

The firmware now avoids reconfiguring port buffers when the new configuration matches the current one.

Keywords: OpenSM

Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 28.47.1026

4683346

Description: Fixed an issue where, under the ZTR_RTTCC algorithm, a flow that reached its minimum rate due to heavy congestion would not recover its rate once the congestion cleared.

Keywords: PCC, ZTR_RTTCC

Discovered in Version: 28.46.1006

Fixed in Release: 28.47.1026

4213025

Description: Fixed an issue where destroying or modifying a DPA partition from a non-owner VHCA was incorrectly allowed, such actions are now properly disallowed.

Keywords: VHCA

Discovered in Version: 28.46.1006

Fixed in Release: 28.47.1026

4133425

Description: Fixed an issue where PTP was not supported when the port speed was configured to 1G.

Keywords: PTP

Discovered in Version: 28.46.1006

Fixed in Release: 28.47.1026

Internal Ref.

Issue

4603774

Description: Fixed an issue where the adapter card could drop NC-SI over MCTP commands when padding bytes were present after the NC-SI checksum.

Keywords: NC-SI

Discovered in Version: 28.46.1006

Fixed in Release: 28.46.3048

Internal Ref.

Issue

4501157 / 4257750

Description: Fixed a critical issue with a live firmware patch.

Keywords: Live firmware patch

Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006

4516394

Description: Fixed an uncleared state caused performance degradation after migration when there were significant differences in resource allocation by ensuring the state is cleared beforehand.

Keywords: Performance

Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006

4286902

Description: Fixed a race condition in DPA process termination during the exception flow, where a failed process could be missed and not reported to the user.

Keywords: DPA

Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006

4420567

Description: Removed an unnecessary and partially incorrect firmware check that blocked valid action list permutations allowed by the PRM. Validation of these permutations remains the responsibility of the software.

Keywords: Header actions

Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006

4443601

Description: Fixed a firmware issue where PXE failed to boot when both LAG ports were up.

Keywords: PXE, LAG

Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006

4443601

Description: Fixed a firmware issue where PXE failed to boot when both LAG ports were up.

Keywords: PXE, LAG

Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006

4475307

Description: Fixed an issue where PCC DCQCN used incorrect parameter values when link speed was 400Gbps or higher.

Keywords: PCC DCQCN, congestion control

Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006

4480427

Description: Fixed incorrect calculation of start address and mode for the CQE buffer in DPA CQ, which could cause CQEs to be written to the wrong address when the buffer is not 4K-aligned and spans a second page boundary.

Keywords: CQ, CQE Buffer, DPA

Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006

4490103

Description: Fixed the restart timing for the OSFP connector at 400 kHz I2C frequency.

Keywords: Restart timing, OSFP, I2C frequency

Discovered in Version: 28.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006

4416919

Description: Updated Diagnostic Counters interface to prevent the following counters from being cleared after read: pcie_link_latency_total_read_packet and pcie_link_latency_total_read_ns.

Keywords: Diagnostic Counters interface

Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006

4520774

Description: Fixed an issue preventing adp_retx profile in the ROCE_ACCL access register from being set when there are outstanding QPs on the PF or VF.

Keywords: ROCE_ACCL access register, QPs, PF, VF

Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006

4403143

Description: Fixed an issue where CREATE_DPA_PROCESS could fail if a DESTROY_DPA_PROCESS (still running during destroy) was executed on a different VHCA. Also addressed a possible failure of CREATE_DPA_PROCESS after FLR.

Keywords: DPA_PROCESS, FLR

Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006

4388371

Description: Fixed an issue where an uninitialized pport in the SLRG command, when using the SMP interface, caused an assertion failure.

Keywords: SLRG, SMP interface, pport

Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006

4531558

Description: Fixed inconsistent LED behavior where the LED color for max speed was yellow and green otherwise, contrary to specification, due to a swapped GPIO mapping between control and PHY LEDs in the INI file.

Keywords: LED

Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006

4470053

Description: Fixed an issue with vQoS parameter configuration to improve latency handling for large messages.

Keywords: vQoS, latency

Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006

4366117

Description: Configuring a small MTU leads to fragmentation of packets critical for the PXE boot process. As a result, the PXE boot filters mistakenly discard these packets, causing the PXE boot to fail.

Keywords: PXE boot filters

Detected in version: 28.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006

4475307

Description: Fixed an issue where PCC DCQCN used incorrect parameter values when link speed was 400Gbps or higher.

Keywords: PCC DCQCN, congestion control.

Detected in version: 28.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006

4486431

Description: Fixed an issue where issuing multiple parallel queries of DPA_THREAD objects with the same object ID could fail.

Keywords: DPA

Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006

4497103

Description: Fixed the setting of the adaptive retransmission profile.

Keywords: Adaptive retransmission profile

Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006

Internal Ref.

Issue

4436922

Description: Fixed DC InfiniBand functionality.

Keywords: DC

Detected in version: 28.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 28.45.1200

Internal Ref.

Issue

4241238

Description: Fixed TX timeout issue related to the esw_scheduling QoS feature.

Keywords: esw_scheduling QoS

Discovered in Version: 28.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 28.45.1020

4352025

Description: Fixed an out-of-space issue related to writing Type-Length-Value (TLV) entries to reclaim space by removing outdated or irrelevant configuration entries.

Keywords: TLV

Discovered in Version: 28.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 28.45.1020

4318537

Description: Fixed an issue where the AI and HAI parameters of the ZTR_RTTCC algorithm, when configured by users, were automatically overwritten upon link speed changes. With this fix, if AI/HAI values were tuned for link speeds other than 100Gb/s, users should now divide those values by (link_speed / 100) to maintain consistent congestion control algorithm behavior.

Keywords: Congestion control, ZTR_RTTCC

Discovered in Version: 28.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 28.45.1020

4368450

Description: Fixed an issue where PCC_CNP_COUNT could not be reset using the pcc_counter.sh script in the DOCA tools.

Keywords: PCC

Discovered in Version: 28.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 28.45.1020

4360664

Description: Fixed an issue in DOCA Telemetry recovery following a non-graceful abort or driver restart. The problem was related to configuring certain counters during the post-abort flow.

Keywords: DOCA Telemetry recovery

Discovered in Version: 28.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 28.45.1020

4311009

Description: Fixed an issue with doorbell recovery that occurred when DCS was active in the system that resulted in the FLR/DESTROY_QP command getting stuck.

Keywords: DCS, doorbell recovery

Discovered in Version: 28.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 28.45.1020

4161925

Description: Fixed an issue where the CDB command timeout needed to be increased due to background traffic.

Keywords: CDB

Discovered in Version: 28.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 28.45.1020

4295491

Description: Fixed a rare race condition that could incorrectly detect a lack of communication between the ASICs, resulting in module failure and incorrect reporting as unplugged.

Keywords: Race condition

Discovered in Version: 28.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 28.45.1020

4342585

Description: Fixed an issue where TLV with OEM priority was incorrectly processed if blocked by MLNX TLV (over_en=0).

Keywords: TLV

Discovered in Version: 28.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 28.45.1020

4209790

Description: Enhanced execution time and reduced memory consumption for ETH transport resources (TIR, Transport Domain).

Keywords: ETH transport resources

Discovered in Version: 28.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 28.45.1020

4257863

Description: Fixed an issue that could cause the DESTROY_MKEY command to take an excessively long time to execute, with the host driver displaying a "No done completion" message for this command.

Keywords: MKey

Discovered in Version: 28.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 28.45.1020

4208995

Description: Fixed a timing race between Rx tuning and CDR locking following exit from electrical idle.

Keywords: Timing race, Rx, CDR

Discovered in Version: 28.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 28.45.1020

4239221

Description: Fixed an issue where performing a software reset could cause the device to become inaccessible, requiring a reboot to restore visibility.

Keywords: sw reset

Discovered in Version: 28.43.1014

Fixed in Release: 28.45.1020

4274327

Description: Fixed an issue in the VQoS algorithm related to learning when an element is active and when it begins sending traffic.

Keywords: VQoS algorithm

Discovered in Version: 28.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 28.45.1020

4222773

Description: Reduced the bandwidth fluctuation induced by VQoS rate limiting in systems with bellow 350 QPs.

Note: In this release, the relevant change is enabled by default, while in future versions it will be disabled by default and an additional NV configuration will be required to enable it.

Keywords: VQoS

Discovered in Version: 28.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 28.45.1020

4274669

Description: Fixed a race condition that could prevent the application from transmitting when VQoS is enabled.

Keywords: VQoS

Discovered in Version: 28.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 28.45.1020

4319008

Description: Fixed an issue that caused bandwidth to drop when unbinding multiple VFs with VQoS enabled.

Keywords: VQoS

Discovered in Version: 28.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 28.45.1020

4199274

Description: Fixed an issue where RTT packets with any destination MAC address were incorrectly treated as having a valid destination MAC. The new firmware now discards RTT packets if their destination MAC does not match the port's MAC.

Keywords: RTT, destination MAC

Discovered in Version: 28.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 28.45.1020
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Mar 23, 2026
content here