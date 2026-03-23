NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.47.2682 (2025 LTS U2)
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Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

Internal Ref.

Issue

4783691

Description: Fixed an issue where live-migrating from one VF to a different VF on the source machine could change the VF’s VHCA ID. Since IPsec creates an alias using the VHCA ID, IPsec could fail to start after migration. The fix is to use SW_VHCA_ID instead of the hardware VHCA ID, which remains stable across migration.

Keywords: Live migration, VF, VHCA ID, SW_VHCA_ID

Detected in version: 28.47.1088

Fixed in Release: 28.47.2682

4868140 / 4867969

Description: Fixed an issue where, on ConnectX-7 Multi-ASIC systems, initializing the maximum number of VFs concurrently with large MSI-X allocations could hit ICMC resource limits; note that the 320 KB allocation remains mandatory on affected devices.

Keywords: ICMC memory allocation

Detected in version: 28.47.1088

Fixed in Release: 28.47.2682

4532684 / 4532684

Description: Fixed an issue by improving the ADP-RETX algorithm to avoid re-arming without performing a retransmission.

Keywords: ADP-RETX algorithm

Detected in version: 28.47.1088

Fixed in Release: 28.47.2682

4806969 / 4804664

Description: Fixed an issue in the User Debugger “query caps” where it returned only the number of capabilities, not the capability bitmap.

Keywords: User Debugger “query caps”

Detected in version: 28.47.1088

Fixed in Release: 28.47.2682

4895283 / 4370695

Description: Fixed a corner case during warm reboot that could cause some TX lane elastic buffers to lose synchronization during link training.

Keywords: TX lane elastic buffers

Detected in version: 28.47.1088

Fixed in Release: 28.47.2682

4824535 / 4809134

Description: Fixed an issue where the steering tables were not updated after enabling partial Spectrum-X capabilities (BTH.AR) via LLPD.

Keywords: Steering tables, LLDP

Detected in version: 28.47.1088

Fixed in Release: 28.47.2682
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