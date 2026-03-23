Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
Internal Ref.
Issue
4783691
Description:
Fixed an issue where live-migrating from one VF to a different VF on the source machine could change the VF’s VHCA ID. Since IPsec creates an alias using the VHCA ID, IPsec could fail to start after migration. The fix is to use
Keywords: Live migration, VF, VHCA ID, SW_VHCA_ID
Detected in version: 28.47.1088
Fixed in Release: 28.47.2682
4868140 / 4867969
Description: Fixed an issue where, on ConnectX-7 Multi-ASIC systems, initializing the maximum number of VFs concurrently with large MSI-X allocations could hit ICMC resource limits; note that the 320 KB allocation remains mandatory on affected devices.
Keywords: ICMC memory allocation
Detected in version: 28.47.1088
Fixed in Release: 28.47.2682
4532684 / 4532684
Description: Fixed an issue by improving the ADP-RETX algorithm to avoid re-arming without performing a retransmission.
Keywords: ADP-RETX algorithm
Detected in version: 28.47.1088
Fixed in Release: 28.47.2682
4806969 / 4804664
Description: Fixed an issue in the User Debugger “query caps” where it returned only the number of capabilities, not the capability bitmap.
Keywords: User Debugger “query caps”
Detected in version: 28.47.1088
Fixed in Release: 28.47.2682
4895283 / 4370695
Description: Fixed a corner case during warm reboot that could cause some TX lane elastic buffers to lose synchronization during link training.
Keywords: TX lane elastic buffers
Detected in version: 28.47.1088
Fixed in Release: 28.47.2682
4824535 / 4809134
Description: Fixed an issue where the steering tables were not updated after enabling partial Spectrum-X capabilities (BTH.AR) via LLPD.
Keywords: Steering tables, LLDP
Detected in version: 28.47.1088
Fixed in Release: 28.47.2682