NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.47.2682 (2025 LTS U2)
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Known Issues

VF Network Function Limitations in SR-IOV Legacy Mode

Dual Port Device

Single Port Device

127 VF per PF (254 functions)

127

VF Network Function Limitations in Switchdev Mode

Dual Port Device

Single Port Device

127 VF per PF (254 functions)

127

VF+SF Network Function Limitations in Switchdev Mode

Dual Port Device

Single Port Device

  • 127 VF per PF (254 functions)

  • 512 PF+VF+SF per PF (1024 functions)

  • 127 VF (127 functions)

  • 512 PF+VF+SF per PF (512 functions)

Internal Ref.

Issue

4890473 / 4774394

Description: VDPA does not unlock doorbell resources, as the original design assumed they would be reused. However, this causes issues when running other functionalities after a VDPA FLR.

Workaround: Unlock these resources to release the memory.

Keywords: VDPA

Detected in version: 28.47.2682

4436870

Description: PCIe link speed may degrade after a disable/enable operation.

Workaround: A manual retrain command is required to restore full speed.

Keywords: PCIe

Detected in version: 28.47.1026

4604969

Description: Probe packets might be dropped at the transmission stage when multiple congestion control flows are active.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PCC, RTT, probe

Detected in version: 28.47.1026

4496642

Description: The timestamps (t2, t4) of the received RTT probes are taken from the free-running clock, even when ROCE_CC_RTT_TIMESTAMP_FORMAT is set to 0x02.

The format of all RTT probe timestamps can be found in HCA_CAP.rtt_timestamp_format.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: RTT RTC timestamp

Detected in version: 28.47.1026

4705241

Description: When Quantum-2 is part of an XDR topology, serving as a leaf switch connected to NDR-based hosts, a bandwidth degradation of approximately 3–7 Gb/s is expected.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: XDR, NDR, Quantum-2

Detected in version: 28.47.1026

4705948

Description: When using DC as the InfiniBand transport type to perform an ib_read RDMA operation between ConnectX-7 (NDR) and ConnectX-8, a bandwidth degradation of approximately 25% may be observed when using a low number of QPs (1–16). The performance degradation diminishes as the number of QPs increases.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: DC, ib_read RDMA, NDR, performance

Detected in version: 28.47.1026

4685736

Description: Creating a DPA process that allocates a 128 MB data segment and loads a dynamic library may fail with syndrome 0xdc30ac.

Workaround: Limit the DPA application’s data segment size to 64 MB.

Keywords: DPA

Detected in version: 28.47.1026

4628696

Description: When HASH LAG single QP is enabled, ib_read_bw for a single QP over hash LAG can reach up to 337 Gbps, while ib_write_bw for a single QP can achieve up to 390 Gbps.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: HASH LAG single QP

Detected in version: 28.47.1026

4657082

Description: PTP holdover is not supported on FireFly without SyncE; it is available only when using Servo.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PTP Holdover

Detected in version: 28.47.1026

4394475

Description: The existing congestion control configuration applies globally, rather than on a per-priority basis.

Workaround: Ensure that the configuration values for all priorities are aligned in either mlxconfig ROCE_CC_PRIO_MASK_P$port or sysfs ecn/roce_rp/enable/$port.

Keywords: Congestion control, ROCE_CC_PRIO

Detected in version: 28.45.1020

4063662

Description: The 1pps Timing Error (TE) in Noise Generation (Class B) shows a constant offset when RS-FEC is disabled in the mlxlink option.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PTP, 1PPS

Detected in version: 28.45.1020

4303583

Description: The query_header_modify_pattern command may produce inaccurate results when specific fields are used.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: query_header_modify_pattern command

Detected in version: 28.45.1020

3875417

Description: For systems that support a large number of VFs (200 or more) and can open over a million QPs, the FLR may take about 1 second per function resulting in a driver timeout.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: VFs, QPs, FLR

Detected in version: 28.44.1204

4193036

Description: The initial allocation of DPA_THREAD on group affinity allocates memory for all EUs, including stack, core dump, and other resources.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: DPA

Detected in version: 28.44.1204

4030457

Description: This release does not support InfiniBand (IB) over Windows OS when using ConnectX-7 MCX75310AAS-NEAT and MCX75310AAC-NEAT OPNs.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: InfiniBand, Windows

Detected in version: 28.42.1000

2169950

Description: When decapsulation on a packet occurs, the FCS indication is not calculated correctly.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: FCS

Discovered in Version: 28.42.1000

-

Description: Downgrading the following adapter cards (MCX713104AS-ADAT & MCX713104AC-ADAT) to a lower version than 20.39.2048 is not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Downgrade

Discovered in Version: 28.40.1000

3728450

Description: SW_RESET with a pending image is currently not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: SW_RESET

Discovered in Version: 28.40.1000

3735988

Description: In IB system, RTT_response_sl feature does not work with Sniffer tools (e.g., Wireshark/Tcpdump/).

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Health buffer, sniffer, RTT

Discovered in Version: 28.40.1000

3614362

Description: When connected to a Spectrum-1 switch system using NRZ 25G optic module supporting DME in NO FEC, an EFF BER of -13 may be seen once in 200 toggles.

Workaround: To raise the link, re-toggle the port.

Keywords: Spectrum-1, NRZ, BER, port toggling

Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002

3629216

Description: mlxfwreset level 3 command is not supported for MCX750500B-0D00 / MCX750500B-0D0K / MCX755206AS-NEAT-N P/N.

Workaround:

  1. Enable mlxfwreset level 4.

    mlxfwreset -d <dev> r -l 4 -y

  2. Reboot the server.

Keywords: mlxfwreset level 3

Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002

-

Description: The I2C clock fall time is lower than the 12ns minimum defined in the I2C-bus specification.

For further information, refer to the I²C-bus Specification, Version 7.0, October 2021, https://www.i2c-bus.org/.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: I2C clock

Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002

3179534

Description: 25G/lane speeds are not supported on 200GbE optic cables.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Cables, 200GbE

Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002

3435259

Description: The host enables the device to populate only 1 bus. When opening extra 2 Physical ports, moving from dual-port to quad-port, the user can open 2 less Virtual Functions.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: VF, dual-port, quad-port

Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002

3525865

Description: Unexpected system behavior might be observed if the driver is loaded while reset is in progress.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Sync 1 reset, firmware reset

Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002

3363753

Description: The link is down when connected to the MMS1V00-WM (DR4) optical module.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: 400G, link down

Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002

3439438

Description: When connecting to a High Speed Traffic Generator in 400G speed, the linkup time may takes up to 3 minutes.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: 400G, linkup time

Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002

-

Description: When upgrading from firmware v28.35.2000 to a newer one, the default port speeds of adapter cards MCX755106AS-HEAT/ MCX755106AC-HEAT will change from InfiniBand to Ethernet.

Workaround: To change it back to InfiniBand, please follow the instructions in the ConnectX-7 hardware User Manual.

Keywords: Firmware upgrade, port type, MCX755106AS-HEAT/ MCX755106AC-HEAT

Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014

3376224

Description: FEC override is not supported when working with NRZ speeds on PAM4 Optical modules.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: FEC override, NRZ, PAM4

Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014

3262845

Description: In the ConnectX-7 adapter card with P/N MCX750500B-0D0K, t he "Fatal Error Reporting Enable" bit controls both the fatal and the non-fatal ERR MSG forwarding. The "Non-Fatal Error Reporting Enable" bit does not affect the ERR MSG forwarding.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Fatal Error Reporting Enable" bit, PCIe, MCX750500B-0D0K

Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010

3329109

Description: MFS1S50-H003E cable supports only HDR rate when used as a split cable.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: HDR, split cable, MFS1S50-H003E

Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010

2844036

Description: When using the "Dual Write" feature with QP buffer bigger than the maximum outstanding WQEs (128), the data being sent on the standby QP can be corrupted.

Workaround: Limit the QP buffer size when using "Dual Write" up to 128 WQEs.

Keywords: Dual-write, QP

Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010

3178339

Description: PCIe PML1 is disabled.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PCIe PML1

Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012

3033910

Description: BAR misses caused by a memory write/read actions are not reported in the AER and the device status.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: BAR miss, AER

Discovered in Version: 28.34.4000

3140645

Description: 3rd party servers may hang after warm reboot due to the PCIe switch.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PCIe, 3rd party servers

Discovered in Version: 28.34.4000

-

Description: Changing dynamic PCIe link width is not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PCIe

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

3141072

Description: The "max_shaper_rate" configuration query via QEEC mlxreg returns a value translated to hardware granularity.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: RX Rate-Limiter, Multi-host

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

2870970

Description: GTP encapsulation (flex parser profile 3) is limited to the NIC domain.

Encapsulating in the FDB domain will render a 0-size length in GTP header.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: GTP encapsulation

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

3081264

Description: 10G/40G speeds are not supported on MFS1S00-XXXX modules (200G optics) in ConnectX-7 adapter cards.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Optical cables

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

3070590

Description: PLL modules are not supported in ConnectX-7 ethernet adapter cards.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PLL

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

3070409

Description: When connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to a ConnectX-6 Dx or an NVIDIA Spectrum-3 switch, NRZ speeds are not raised when using 200GbE optical cable.

Workaround: Configure PHY_FEC_OVERRIDE on the ConnectX-7 side for the requested speed.

Keywords: Optical cables, NRZ, ConnectX-6 Dx, NVIDIA Spectrum-3, 200GbE optical cable

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

2993531

Description: PML1 is disabled by default. Enabling it might result in server hanging.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PML1

Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028

-

Description: Upgrading to firmware 28.33.2028 from any previous Engineering Sample (earlier than version 28.98.2406) must be done before installing WinOF-2 v2.90 driver and requires going through the following steps:

  1. Upgrade to 28.98.2406 version while the driver is disabled.

  2. Upgrade to firmware version 28.33.2028 (the driver can be enable at this stage).

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Firmware upgrade

Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028

-

Description: Downgrading from firmware 28.33.2028 to any previous Engineering Sample firmware is not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Firmware downgrade

Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028
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