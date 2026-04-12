Known Issues
VF Network Function Limitations in SR-IOV Legacy Mode
Dual Port Device
Single Port Device
127 VF per PF (254 functions)
127
VF Network Function Limitations in Switchdev Mode
Dual Port Device
Single Port Device
127 VF per PF (254 functions)
127
VF+SF Network Function Limitations in Switchdev Mode
Dual Port Device
Single Port Device
|Internal Ref.
|Issue
|4285063
|Description: mlxconfig may report incorrect default INI parameter values when queried, even though the Current and Next boot values are reported correctly.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: mlxconfig
|Detected in version: 28.48.1000
|4604969
|Description: Probe packets might be dropped at the transmission stage when multiple congestion control flows are active.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: PCC, RTT, probe
|Detected in version: 28.47.1026
|4436870
|Description: PCIe link speed may degrade after a disable/enable operation.
|Workaround: A manual retrain command is required to restore full speed.
|Keywords: PCIe
|Detected in version: 40.47.1026
|4496642
Description: The timestamps (t2, t4) of the received RTT probes are taken from the free-running clock, even when ROCE_CC_RTT_TIMESTAMP_FORMAT is set to 0x02.
The format of all RTT probe timestamps can be found in HCA_CAP.rtt_timestamp_format.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: RTT RTC timestamp
|Detected in version: 28.47.1026
|4705241
|Description: When Quantum-2 is part of an XDR topology, serving as a leaf switch connected to NDR-based hosts, a bandwidth degradation of approximately 3–7 Gb/s is expected.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: XDR, NDR, Quantum-2
|Detected in version: 28.47.1026
|4705948
|Description: When using DC as the InfiniBand transport type to perform an ib_read RDMA operation between ConnectX-7 (NDR) and ConnectX-8, a bandwidth degradation of approximately 25% may be observed when using a low number of QPs (1–16). The performance degradation diminishes as the number of QPs increases.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: DC, ib_read RDMA, NDR, performance
|Detected in version: 28.47.1026
|4685736
|Description: Creating a DPA process that allocates a 128 MB data segment and loads a dynamic library may fail with syndrome 0xdc30ac.
|Workaround: Limit the DPA application’s data segment size to 64 MB.
|Keywords: DPA
|Detected in version: 28.47.1026
|4628696
|Description: When HASH LAG single QP is enabled, ib_read_bw for a single QP over hash LAG can reach up to 337 Gbps, while ib_write_bw for a single QP can achieve up to 390 Gbps.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: HASH LAG single QP
|Detected in version: 28.47.1026
|4657082
|Description: PTP holdover is not supported on FireFly without SyncE; it is available only when using Servo.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: PTP Holdover
|Detected in version: 28.47.1026
|4394475
|Description: The existing congestion control configuration applies globally, rather than on a per-priority basis.
|Workaround: Ensure that the configuration values for all priorities are aligned in either
mlxconfig ROCE_CC_PRIO_MASK_P$port or
sysfs ecn/roce_rp/enable/$port.
|Keywords: Congestion control, ROCE_CC_PRIO
|Detected in version: 28.45.1020
|4063662
|Description: The 1pps Timing Error (TE) in Noise Generation (Class B) shows a constant offset when RS-FEC is disabled in the mlxlink option.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: PTP, 1PPS
|Detected in version: 28.45.1020
|4303583
|Description: The query_header_modify_pattern command may produce inaccurate results when specific fields are used.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: query_header_modify_pattern command
|Detected in version: 28.45.1020
|3875417
|Description: For systems that support a large number of VFs (200 or more) and can open over a million QPs, the FLR may take about 1 second per function resulting in a driver timeout.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: VFs, QPs, FLR
|Detected in version: 28.44.1204
|4193036
|Description: The initial allocation of DPA_THREAD on group affinity allocates memory for all EUs, including stack, core dump, and other resources.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: DPA
|Detected in version: 28.44.1204
|4030457
|Description: This release does not support InfiniBand (IB) over Windows OS when using ConnectX-7 MCX75310AAS-NEAT and MCX75310AAC-NEAT OPNs.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: InfiniBand, Windows
|Detected in version: 28.42.1000
|-
|Description: Downgrading the following adapter cards (MCX713104AS-ADAT & MCX713104AC-ADAT) to a lower version than 20.39.2048 is not supported.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: Downgrade
|Discovered in Version: 28.40.1000
|3728450
|Description: SW_RESET with a pending image is currently not supported.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: SW_RESET
|Discovered in Version: 28.40.1000
|3614362
|Description: When connected to a Spectrum-1 switch system using NRZ 25G optic module supporting DME in NO FEC, an EFF BER of -13 may be seen once in 200 toggles.
|Workaround: To raise the link, re-toggle the port.
|Keywords: Spectrum-1, NRZ, BER, port toggling
|Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002
|3629216
|Description: mlxfwreset level 3 command is not supported for MCX750500B-0D00 / MCX750500B-0D0K / MCX755206AS-NEAT-N P/N.
Workaround:
|Keywords: mlxfwreset level 3
|Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002
|-
Description: The I2C clock fall time is lower than the 12ns minimum defined in the I2C-bus specification.
For further information, refer to the I²C-bus Specification, Version 7.0, October 2021, https://www.i2c-bus.org/.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: I2C clock
|Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002
|3179534
|Description: 25G/lane speeds are not supported on 200GbE optic cables.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: Cables, 200GbE
|Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002
|3435259
|Description: The host enables the device to populate only 1 bus. When opening extra 2 Physical ports, moving from dual-port to quad-port, the user can open 2 less Virtual Functions.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: VF, dual-port, quad-port
|Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002
|3525865
|Description: Unexpected system behavior might be observed if the driver is loaded while reset is in progress.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: Sync 1 reset, firmware reset
|Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002
|3363753
|Description: The link is down when connected to the MMS1V00-WM (DR4) optical module.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: 400G, link down
|Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|3439438
|Description: When connecting to a High Speed Traffic Generator in 400G speed, the linkup time may takes up to 3 minutes.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: 400G, linkup time
|Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|-
|Description: When upgrading from firmware v28.35.2000 to a newer one, the default port speeds of adapter cards MCX755106AS-HEAT/ MCX755106AC-HEAT will change from InfiniBand to Ethernet.
|Workaround: To change it back to InfiniBand, please follow the instructions in the ConnectX-7 hardware User Manual.
|Keywords: Firmware upgrade, port type, MCX755106AS-HEAT/ MCX755106AC-HEAT
|Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
|3376224
|Description: FEC override is not supported when working with NRZ speeds on PAM4 Optical modules.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: FEC override, NRZ, PAM4
|Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
|3262845
|Description: In the ConnectX-7 adapter card with P/N MCX750500B-0D0K, t he "Fatal Error Reporting Enable" bit controls both the fatal and the non-fatal ERR MSG forwarding. The "Non-Fatal Error Reporting Enable" bit does not affect the ERR MSG forwarding.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: Fatal Error Reporting Enable" bit, PCIe, MCX750500B-0D0K
|Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
|3329109
|Description: MFS1S50-H003E cable supports only HDR rate when used as a split cable.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: HDR, split cable, MFS1S50-H003E
|Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
|2844036
|Description: When using the "Dual Write" feature with QP buffer bigger than the maximum outstanding WQEs (128), the data being sent on the standby QP can be corrupted.
|Workaround: Limit the QP buffer size when using "Dual Write" up to 128 WQEs.
|Keywords: Dual-write, QP
|Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
|3178339
|Description: PCIe PML1 is disabled.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: PCIe PML1
|Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012
|3033910
|Description: BAR misses caused by a memory write/read actions are not reported in the AER and the device status.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: BAR miss, AER
|Discovered in Version: 28.34.4000
|3140645
|Description: 3rd party servers may hang after warm reboot due to the PCIe switch.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: PCIe, 3rd party servers
|Discovered in Version: 28.34.4000
|-
|Description: Changing dynamic PCIe link width is not supported.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: PCIe
|Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002
|3141072
|Description: The "max_shaper_rate" configuration query via QEEC mlxreg returns a value translated to hardware granularity.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: RX Rate-Limiter, Multi-host
|Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002
|2870970
Description: GTP encapsulation (flex parser profile 3) is limited to the NIC domain.
Encapsulating in the FDB domain will render a 0-size length in GTP header.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: GTP encapsulation
|Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002
|3081264
|Description: 10G/40G speeds are not supported on MFS1S00-XXXX modules (200G optics) in ConnectX-7 adapter cards.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: Optical cables
|Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030
|3070590
|Description: PLL modules are not supported in ConnectX-7 ethernet adapter cards.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: PLL
|Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030
|3070409
|Description: When connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to a ConnectX-6 Dx or an NVIDIA Spectrum-3 switch, NRZ speeds are not raised when using 200GbE optical cable.
|Workaround: Configure PHY_FEC_OVERRIDE on the ConnectX-7 side for the requested speed.
|Keywords: Optical cables, NRZ, ConnectX-6 Dx, NVIDIA Spectrum-3, 200GbE optical cable
|Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030
|-
Description: Upgrading to firmware 28.33.2028 from any previous Engineering Sample (earlier than version 28.98.2406) must be done before installing WinOF-2 v2.90 driver and requires going through the following steps:
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: Firmware upgrade
|Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028
|-
|Description: Downgrading from firmware 28.33.2028 to any previous Engineering Sample firmware is not supported.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: Firmware downgrade
|Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028