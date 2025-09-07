Cabline CA-II Plus Harness Pinouts

1 SER_CLK Micro coax 38 1

2 SER_CAPTURE Micro coax 38 2

3 SER_DO Micro coax 38 3

4 Reserved_04 Micro coax 38 4

5 SER_DI Micro coax 38 5

6 S_BIFFURCATE_AUX_BRD Micro coax 38 In specific Network Card Assemblies which support bifurcation of the PCIe x16 IPEX interface to two x8 PCIe interfaces, this pin is used for either the motherboard or the network adapter silicon to signal whether the IPEX interface should or should not be bifurcated. This signal has been reserved and hasn’t been used in the past, and as a result it’s direction has not been fixed yet, to provide for additional options in the future. (pin is marked as Reserved 06 in the generic White IPEX Cable pinout) 6

7 Reserved_07 Micro coax 38 Reserved for future expansion 7

8 Reserved_08 Micro coax 38 Reserved for future expansion 8

9 GND GND BAR 9

10 PCIE_CX_CPU_0P Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the ConnectX-7 card. 10

11 PCIE_CX_CPU_0N Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the ConnectX-7 card. 11

12 GND GND BAR 12

13 PCIE_CX_CPU_1P Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the ConnectX-7 card. 13

14 PCIE_CX_CPU_1N Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the ConnectX-7 card. 14

15 GND GND BAR 15

16 PCIE_CX_CPU_2P Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the ConnectX-7 card. 16

17 PCIE_CX_CPU_2N Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the ConnectX-7 card. 17

18 GND GND BAR 18

19 PCIE_CX_CPU_3P Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the ConnectX-7 card. 19

20 PCIE_CX_CPU_3N Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the ConnectX-7 card. 20

21 GND GND BAR 21

22 PCIE_CX_CPU_4P Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the ConnectX-7 card. 22

23 PCIE_CX_CPU_4N Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the ConnectX-7 card. 23

24 GND GND BAR 24

25 PCIE_CX_CPU_5P Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the ConnectX-7 card. 25

26 PCIE_CX_CPU_5N Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the ConnectX-7 card. 26

27 GND GND BAR 27

28 PCIE_CX_CPU_6P Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the ConnectX-7 card. 28

29 PCIE_CX_CPU_6N Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the ConnectX-7 card. 29

30 GND GND BAR 30

31 PCIE_X_CPU_7P Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the ConnectX-7 card. 31

32 PCIE_CX_CPU_7N Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the ConnectX-7 card. 32

33 GND GND BAR 33

34 PCIE_CX_CPU_8P Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the ConnectX-7 card. 34

35 PCIE_CX_CPU_8N Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the ConnectX-7 card. 35

36 GND GND BAR 36

37 PCIE_CX_CPU_9P Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the ConnectX-7 card. 37

38 PCIE_CX_CPU_9N Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the ConnectX-7 card. 38

39 GND GND BAR 39

40 PCIE_CX_CPU_10P Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the ConnectX-7 card. 40

41 PCIE_CX_CPU_10N Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the ConnectX-7 card. 41

42 GND GND BAR 42

43 PCIE_CX_CPU_11P Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the ConnectX-7 card. 43

44 PCIE_CX_CPU_11N Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the ConnectX-7 card. 44

45 GND GND BAR 45

46 PCIE_CX_CPU_12P Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the ConnectX-7 card. 46

47 PCIE_CX_CPU_12N Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the ConnectX-7 card. 47

48 GND GND BAR 48

49 PCIE_CX_CPU_13P Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the ConnectX-7 card. 49

50 PCIE_CX_CPU_13N Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the ConnectX-7 card. 50

51 GND GND BAR 51

52 PCIE_CX_CPU_14P Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the ConnectX-7 card. 52

53 PCIE_CX_CPU_14N Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the ConnectX-7 card. 53

54 GND GND BAR 54

55 PCIE_CX_CPU_15P Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the ConnectX-7 card. 55

56 PCIE_CX_CPU_15N Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the ConnectX-7 card. 56

57 GND GND BAR 57

58 S_PERST1_CONN_L Micro coax 38 PCIe compliant PERST_L (active low PCI Reset) signal for the PCIe Cabline CA-II Plus Connectors. The direction of this PERST_L signal depends on the implementation: When connecting a CPU root complex to the PCIe Cabline CA-II Plus interface, this signal is driven from the motherboard side (from the CPU), to the network adapter. When connecting a GPU or an end point to the PCIe Cabline CA-II Plus interface, this signal is driven from the network adapter side (which operates as a PCIe switch in this case), to the GPU or end-point on the motherboard side. 58

59 No Wire 59