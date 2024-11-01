NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards User Manual

About This Manual
This User Manual describes NVIDIA® ConnectX®-7 InfiniBand and Ethernet adapter cards. It provides details as to the interfaces of the board, specifications, required software and firmware for operating the board, and relevant documentation.
Intended Audience
This manual is intended for the installer and user of these cards. The manual assumes basic familiarity with InfiniBand and Ethernet network and architecture specifications.
Ordering Part Numbers
The table below lists the ordering part numbers (OPNs) for the available ConnectX-7 stand-up cards. For the Open Compute Project (OCP 3.0) cards, please refer to NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards for OCP 3.0 User Manual.
ConnectX-7 PCIe x16 Stand-up Adapter Cards
NVIDIA SKU
Legacy OPN
Form Factor
Data Transmission Rate
No. of Ports and Type
PCIe Support
Secure Boot
Crypto
Bracket Type
Lifecycle
900-9X766-003N-SQ01
MCX75310AAS-NEAT
PCIe Half Height, Half Length
2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm)
InfiniBand: NDR 400Gb/s (Default speed)
Ethernet: 400GbE
Single-port OSFP
PCIe x16 Gen 4.0/5.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s/32GT/s
✔
-
Tall Bracket
Mass Production
900-9X766-003N-SR0
MCX75310AAC-NEAT
PCIe Half Height, Half Length
2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm)
InfiniBand: NDR 400Gb/s (Default speed)
Ethernet: 400GbE
Single-port OSFP
PCIe x16 Gen 4.0/5.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s/32GT/s
✔
✔
Tall Bracket
Mass Production
900-9X766-003N-ST02
MCX75310AAS-HEAT
PCIe Half Height, Half Length
2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm)
InfiniBand: NDR200 200Gb/s (Default speed)
Ethernet: 200GbE
Single-port OSFP
PCIe x16 Gen 4.0/5.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s/32GT/s
✔
-
Tall Bracket
Mass Production
900-9X7AO-00C3-STZ
MCX713104AC-ADAT
PCIe Half Height, Half Length
2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm)
Ethernet: 50/25GbE
Quad-port SFP56
PCIe x16 Gen 4.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s
✔
✔
Tall Bracket
Mass Production
900-9X7AO-0003-ST0
MCX713104AS-ADAT
PCIe Half Height, Half Length
2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm)
Ethernet: 50/25GbE
Quad-port SFP56
PCIe x16 Gen 4.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s
✔
-
Tall Bracket
Mass Production
Notes:
1The MCX75310AAS-NEAT card supports InfiniBand and Ethernet protocols from hardware version AA and higher.
2The MCX75310AAS-HEAT card supports InfiniBand and Ethernet protocols from hardware version A7 and higher.
ConnectX-7 for Telecommunication Applications
NVIDIA SKU
Legacy OPN
Form Factor
Data Transmission Rate
No. of Ports and Type
PCIe Support
Secure Boot
Crypto
Timing Capabilities
Bracket Type
Lifecycle
900-9X7AH-004N-CT0
MCX713114TC-GEAT
PCIe Full Height, Half Length
4.53 in. x 6.6 in. (115.15 mm x 167.65 mm)
Ethernet: 50/25GbE
Quad-port SFP56
PCIe x16 Gen 4.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s
✔
✔
PPS In /Out, SMAs, SycnE
Tall Bracket
Mass Production
ConnectX-7 Socket Direct Ready Cards for Dual-Slot Servers
NVIDIA SKU
Legacy OPN
Form Factor
Data Transmission Rate
No. of Ports and Type
PCIe Support
Socket Direct Ready - PCIe Extension Option
Secure Boot
Crypto
Bracket Type
Lifecycle
900-9X7AH-0039-STZ
MCX715105AS-WEAT
PCIe Half Height, Half Length
2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm)
InfiniBand: NDR 400Gb/s
Ethernet: 400GbE (Default Speed)
Single-port QSFP112
PCIe x16 Gen 4.0/5.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s/32GT/s
Optional: PCIe x16 Gen 4.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s
✔
-
Tall Bracket
Mass Production
900-9X7AH-0078-DTZ
MCX755106AS-HEAT
PCIe Half Height, Half Length
2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm)
InfiniBand: NDR200 200Gb/s
Ethernet: 200GbE (Default Speed)
Dual-port QSFP112
PCIe x16 Gen 4.0/5.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s/32GT/s
Optional: PCIe x16 Gen 4.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s
✔
-
Tall Bracket
Mass Production
900-9X7AH-0079-DTZ
MCX755106AC-HEAT
PCIe Half Height, Half Length
2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm)
InfiniBand: NDR200 200Gb/s
Ethernet: 200GbE (Default Speed)
Dual-port QSFP112
PCIe x16 Gen 4.0/5.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s/32GT/s
Optional: PCIe x16 Gen 4.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s
✔
✔
Tall Bracket
Mass Production
Legacy (EOL) Ordering Part Numbers
NVIDIA SKU
Legacy OPN
Form Factor
Data Transmission Rate
No. of Ports and Type
PCIe Support
Secure Boot
Crypto
Timing Capabilities
Bracket Type
Lifecycle
900-9X7AH-0088-ST0
MCX713106AC-VEAT
PCIe Half Height, Half Length
2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm)
Ethernet: 200GbE
Dual-port QSFP112
PCIe x16 Gen 4.0/5.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s/32GT/s
✔
✔
-
Tall Bracket
End of Life
900-9X7AH-0078-ST0
MCX713106AS-VEAT
PCIe Half Height, Half Length
2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm)
Ethernet: 200GbE
Dual-port QSFP112
PCIe x16 Gen 4.0/5.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s/32GT/s
✔
-
-
Tall Bracket
End of Life
900-9X721-003N-DT0
MCX75510AAS-NEAT
PCIe Half Height, Half Length
2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm)
InfiniBand: NDR 400Gb/s
Single-port OSFP
PCIe x16 Gen 4.0/5.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s/32GT/s
Optional: PCIe x16 Gen 4.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s
✔
-
Tall Bracket
End of Life
900-9X7AH-0039-ST1
MCX713105AS-WEAT
PCIe Half Height, Half Length
2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm)
Ethernet: 400GbE
Single-port QSFP112
PCIe x16 Gen 4.0/5.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s/32GT/s
✔
-
-
Tall Bracket
End of Life
900-9X721-003N-DT1
MCX75510AAS-HEAT
PCIe Half Height, Half Length
2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm)
InfiniBand: NDR200 200Gb/s
Single-port OSFP
PCIe x16 Gen 4.0/5.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s/32GT/s
Optional: PCIe x16 Gen 4.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s
✔
-
Tall Bracket
End of Life
900-9X7AH-0076-ST0
MCX713106AS-CEAT
PCIe Half Height, Half Length
2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm)
Ethernet: 100GbE
Dual-port QSFP112
PCIe x16 Gen 4.0/5.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s/32GT/s
✔
-
-
Tall Bracket
End of Life
900-9X7AH-0086-SQ0
MCX713106AC-CEAT
PCIe Half Height, Half Length
2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm)
Ethernet: 100GbE
Dual-port QSFP112
PCIe x16 Gen 4.0/5.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s/32GT/s
✔
✔
-
Tall Bracket
End of Life
900-9X7AH-004N-GT0
MCX713114GC-GEAT
PCIe Full Height, Half Length
4.53 in. x 6.6 in. (115.15 mm x 167.65 mm)
Ethernet: 50/25GbE
Quad-port SFP56
PCIe x16 Gen 4.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s
✔
✔
Enhanced-SyncE & PTP Grand Master
support and GNSS/PPS Out
Tall Bracket
End of Life
For more information, please refer to PCIe Auxiliary Card Kit.
Technical Support
Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:
URL: https://www.nvidia.com > Support
E-mail: enterprisesupport@nvidia.com
Customers who purchased NVIDIA Global Support Services, please see your contract for details regarding Technical Support.
Customers who purchased NVIDIA products through an NVIDIA-approved reseller should first seek assistance through their reseller.
Related Documentation
MLNX_OFED for Linux User Manual and Release Notes
User Manual describing OFED features, performance, band diagnostic, tools content and configuration. See MLNX_OFED for Linux Documentation.
WinOF-2 for Windows User Manual and Release Notes
User Manual describing WinOF-2 features, performance, Ethernet diagnostic, tools content and configuration. See WinOF-2 for Windows Documentation.
NVIDIA VMware for Ethernet User Manual
User Manual and release notes describing the various components of the NVIDIA ConnectX® NATIVE ESXi stack. See VMware® ESXi Drivers Documentation.
NVIDIA Firmware Utility (mlxup) User Manual and Release Notes
NVIDIA firmware update and query utility used to update the firmware. Refer to Firmware Utility (mlxup) Documentation.
NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) User Manual
User Manual describing the set of MFT firmware management tools for a single node. See MFT User Manual.
InfiniBand Architecture Specification Release 1.2.1, Vol 2 - Release 1.4, and Vol 2 - Release 1.5
IEEE Std 802.3 Specification
PCI Express 5.0 Specifications
Industry Standard PCI Express Base and Card Electromechanical Specifications. Refer to PCI-SIG Specifications.
LinkX Interconnect Solutions
LinkX cables and transceivers are designed to maximize the performance of High-Performance Computing networks, requiring high-bandwidth, low-latency connections between compute nodes and switch nodes. NVIDIA offers one of the industry’s most complete line of 10, 25, 40, 50, 100, 200, and 400GbE in Ethernet and EDR, HDR, and NDR, including Direct Attach Copper cables (DACs), copper splitter cables, Active Optical Cables (AOCs) and transceivers in a wide range of lengths from 0.5m to 10km. In addition to meeting Ethernet and IBTA standards, NVIDIA tests every product in an end-to-end environment ensuring a Bit Error Rate of less than 1E-15 . Read more at LinkX Cables and Transceivers.
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Electrical and Thermal Specifications
You can access the "NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Electrical and Thermal Specifications" document either by logging into NVOnline or by contacting your NVIDIA representative.
When discussing memory sizes, MB and MBytes are used in this document to mean size in MegaBytes. The use of Mb or Mbits (small b) indicates size in MegaBits. IB is used in this document to mean InfiniBand. In this document, PCIe is used to mean PCI Express.
Revision History
A list of the changes made to this document is provided in Document Revision History.