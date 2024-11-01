NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards User Manual
About This Manual

This User Manual describes NVIDIA® ConnectX®-7 InfiniBand and Ethernet adapter cards. It provides details as to the interfaces of the board, specifications, required software and firmware for operating the board, and relevant documentation.

Intended Audience

This manual is intended for the installer and user of these cards. The manual assumes basic familiarity with InfiniBand and Ethernet network and architecture specifications.

Ordering Part Numbers

The table below lists the ordering part numbers (OPNs) for the available ConnectX-7 stand-up cards. For the Open Compute Project (OCP 3.0) cards, please refer to NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards for OCP 3.0 User Manual.

ConnectX-7 PCIe x16 Stand-up Adapter Cards

NVIDIA SKU

Legacy OPN

Form Factor

Data Transmission Rate

No. of Ports and Type

PCIe Support

Secure Boot

Crypto

Bracket Type

Lifecycle

900-9X766-003N-SQ01

MCX75310AAS-NEAT

PCIe Half Height, Half Length

2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm)

InfiniBand: NDR 400Gb/s (Default speed)

Ethernet: 400GbE

Single-port OSFP

PCIe x16 Gen 4.0/5.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s/32GT/s

-

Tall Bracket

Mass Production

900-9X766-003N-SR0

MCX75310AAC-NEAT

PCIe Half Height, Half Length

2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm)

InfiniBand: NDR 400Gb/s (Default speed)

Ethernet: 400GbE

Single-port OSFP

PCIe x16 Gen 4.0/5.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s/32GT/s

Tall Bracket

Mass Production

900-9X766-003N-ST02

MCX75310AAS-HEAT

PCIe Half Height, Half Length

2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm)

InfiniBand: NDR200 200Gb/s (Default speed)

Ethernet: 200GbE

Single-port OSFP

PCIe x16 Gen 4.0/5.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s/32GT/s

-

Tall Bracket

Mass Production

900-9X7AO-00C3-STZ

MCX713104AC-ADAT

PCIe Half Height, Half Length

2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm)

Ethernet: 50/25GbE

Quad-port SFP56

PCIe x16 Gen 4.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s

Tall Bracket

Mass Production

900-9X7AO-0003-ST0

MCX713104AS-ADAT

PCIe Half Height, Half Length

2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm)

Ethernet: 50/25GbE

Quad-port SFP56

PCIe x16 Gen 4.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s

-

Tall Bracket

Mass Production

Notes:

1The MCX75310AAS-NEAT card supports InfiniBand and Ethernet protocols from hardware version AA and higher.

2The MCX75310AAS-HEAT card supports InfiniBand and Ethernet protocols from hardware version A7 and higher.

ConnectX-7 for Telecommunication Applications

NVIDIA SKU

Legacy OPN

Form Factor

Data Transmission Rate

No. of Ports and Type

PCIe Support

Secure Boot

Crypto

Timing Capabilities

Bracket Type

Lifecycle

900-9X7AH-004N-CT0

MCX713114TC-GEAT

PCIe Full Height, Half Length

4.53 in. x 6.6 in. (115.15 mm x 167.65 mm)

Ethernet: 50/25GbE

Quad-port SFP56

PCIe x16 Gen 4.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s

PPS In /Out, SMAs, SycnE

Tall Bracket

Mass Production

ConnectX-7 Socket Direct Ready Cards for Dual-Slot Servers

NVIDIA SKU

Legacy OPN

Form Factor

Data Transmission Rate

No. of Ports and Type

PCIe Support

Socket Direct Ready - PCIe Extension Option

Secure Boot

Crypto

Bracket Type

Lifecycle

900-9X7AH-0039-STZ

MCX715105AS-WEAT

PCIe Half Height, Half Length

2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm)

InfiniBand: NDR 400Gb/s

Ethernet: 400GbE (Default Speed)

Single-port QSFP112

PCIe x16 Gen 4.0/5.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s/32GT/s

Optional: PCIe x16 Gen 4.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s

-

Tall Bracket

Mass Production

900-9X7AH-0078-DTZ

MCX755106AS-HEAT

PCIe Half Height, Half Length

2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm)

InfiniBand: NDR200 200Gb/s

Ethernet: 200GbE (Default Speed)

Dual-port QSFP112

PCIe x16 Gen 4.0/5.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s/32GT/s

Optional: PCIe x16 Gen 4.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s

-

Tall Bracket

Mass Production

900-9X7AH-0079-DTZ

MCX755106AC-HEAT

PCIe Half Height, Half Length

2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm)

InfiniBand: NDR200 200Gb/s

Ethernet: 200GbE (Default Speed)

Dual-port QSFP112

PCIe x16 Gen 4.0/5.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s/32GT/s

Optional: PCIe x16 Gen 4.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s

Tall Bracket

Mass Production

Legacy (EOL) Ordering Part Numbers

NVIDIA SKU

Legacy OPN

Form Factor

Data Transmission Rate

No. of Ports and Type

PCIe Support

Secure Boot

Crypto

Timing Capabilities

Bracket Type

Lifecycle

900-9X7AH-0088-ST0

MCX713106AC-VEAT

PCIe Half Height, Half Length

2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm)

Ethernet: 200GbE

Dual-port QSFP112

PCIe x16 Gen 4.0/5.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s/32GT/s

-

Tall Bracket

End of Life

900-9X7AH-0078-ST0

MCX713106AS-VEAT

PCIe Half Height, Half Length

2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm)

Ethernet: 200GbE

Dual-port QSFP112

PCIe x16 Gen 4.0/5.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s/32GT/s

-

-

Tall Bracket

End of Life

900-9X721-003N-DT0

MCX75510AAS-NEAT

PCIe Half Height, Half Length

2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm)

InfiniBand: NDR 400Gb/s

Single-port OSFP

PCIe x16 Gen 4.0/5.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s/32GT/s

Optional: PCIe x16 Gen 4.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s

-

Tall Bracket

End of Life

900-9X7AH-0039-ST1

MCX713105AS-WEAT

PCIe Half Height, Half Length

2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm)

Ethernet: 400GbE

Single-port QSFP112

PCIe x16 Gen 4.0/5.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s/32GT/s

-

-

Tall Bracket

End of Life

900-9X721-003N-DT1

MCX75510AAS-HEAT

PCIe Half Height, Half Length

2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm)

InfiniBand: NDR200 200Gb/s

Single-port OSFP

PCIe x16 Gen 4.0/5.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s/32GT/s

Optional: PCIe x16 Gen 4.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s

-

Tall Bracket

End of Life

900-9X7AH-0076-ST0

MCX713106AS-CEAT

PCIe Half Height, Half Length

2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm)

Ethernet: 100GbE

Dual-port QSFP112

PCIe x16 Gen 4.0/5.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s/32GT/s

-

-

Tall Bracket

End of Life

900-9X7AH-0086-SQ0

MCX713106AC-CEAT

PCIe Half Height, Half Length

2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm)

Ethernet: 100GbE

Dual-port QSFP112

PCIe x16 Gen 4.0/5.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s/32GT/s

-

Tall Bracket

End of Life

900-9X7AH-004N-GT0

MCX713114GC-GEAT

PCIe Full Height, Half Length

4.53 in. x 6.6 in. (115.15 mm x 167.65 mm)

Ethernet: 50/25GbE

Quad-port SFP56

PCIe x16 Gen 4.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s

Enhanced-SyncE & PTP Grand Master

support and GNSS/PPS Out

Tall Bracket

End of Life

For more information, please refer to PCIe Auxiliary Card Kit.

Technical Support

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:

Customers who purchased NVIDIA Global Support Services, please see your contract for details regarding Technical Support.

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products through an NVIDIA-approved reseller should first seek assistance through their reseller.

Related Documentation

MLNX_OFED for Linux User Manual and Release Notes

User Manual describing OFED features, performance, band diagnostic, tools content and configuration. See MLNX_OFED for Linux Documentation.

WinOF-2 for Windows User Manual and Release Notes

User Manual describing WinOF-2 features, performance, Ethernet diagnostic, tools content and configuration. See WinOF-2 for Windows Documentation.

NVIDIA VMware for Ethernet User Manual

User Manual and release notes describing the various components of the NVIDIA ConnectX® NATIVE ESXi stack. See VMware® ESXi Drivers Documentation.

NVIDIA Firmware Utility (mlxup) User Manual and Release Notes

NVIDIA firmware update and query utility used to update the firmware. Refer to Firmware Utility (mlxup) Documentation.

NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) User Manual

User Manual describing the set of MFT firmware management tools for a single node. See MFT User Manual.

InfiniBand Architecture Specification Release 1.2.1, Vol 2 - Release 1.4, and Vol 2 - Release 1.5

InfiniBand Specifications

IEEE Std 802.3 Specification

IEEE Ethernet Specifications

PCI Express 5.0 Specifications

Industry Standard PCI Express Base and Card Electromechanical Specifications. Refer to PCI-SIG Specifications.

LinkX Interconnect Solutions

LinkX cables and transceivers are designed to maximize the performance of High-Performance Computing networks, requiring high-bandwidth, low-latency connections between compute nodes and switch nodes. NVIDIA offers one of the industry’s most complete line of 10, 25, 40, 50, 100, 200, and 400GbE in Ethernet and EDR, HDR, and NDR, including Direct Attach Copper cables (DACs), copper splitter cables, Active Optical Cables (AOCs) and transceivers in a wide range of lengths from 0.5m to 10km. In addition to meeting Ethernet and IBTA standards, NVIDIA tests every product in an end-to-end environment ensuring a Bit Error Rate of less than 1E-15 . Read more at LinkX Cables and Transceivers.

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Electrical and Thermal Specifications

You can access the "NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Electrical and Thermal Specifications" document either by logging into NVOnline or by contacting your NVIDIA representative.

When discussing memory sizes, MB and MBytes are used in this document to mean size in MegaBytes. The use of Mb or Mbits (small b) indicates size in MegaBits. IB is used in this document to mean InfiniBand. In this document, PCIe is used to mean PCI Express.

Revision History

A list of the changes made to this document is provided in Document Revision History.
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Nov 1, 2024.
