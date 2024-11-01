NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards User Manual

About This Manual

This User Manual describes NVIDIA® ConnectX®-7 InfiniBand and Ethernet adapter cards. It provides details as to the interfaces of the board, specifications, required software and firmware for operating the board, and relevant documentation.

Intended Audience

This manual is intended for the installer and user of these cards. The manual assumes basic familiarity with InfiniBand and Ethernet network and architecture specifications.

Ordering Part Numbers

The table below lists the ordering part numbers (OPNs) for the available ConnectX-7 stand-up cards. For the Open Compute Project (OCP 3.0) cards, please refer to NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards for OCP 3.0 User Manual.

ConnectX-7 PCIe x16 Stand-up Adapter Cards

NVIDIA SKU Legacy OPN Form Factor Data Transmission Rate No. of Ports and Type PCIe Support Secure Boot Crypto Bracket Type Lifecycle 900-9X766-003N-SQ01 MCX75310AAS-NEAT PCIe Half Height, Half Length 2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm) InfiniBand: NDR 400Gb/s (Default speed) Ethernet: 400GbE Single-port OSFP PCIe x16 Gen 4.0/5.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s/32GT/s ✔ - Tall Bracket Mass Production 900-9X766-003N-SR0 MCX75310AAC-NEAT PCIe Half Height, Half Length 2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm) InfiniBand: NDR 400Gb/s (Default speed) Ethernet: 400GbE Single-port OSFP PCIe x16 Gen 4.0/5.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s/32GT/s ✔ ✔ Tall Bracket Mass Production 900-9X766-003N-ST02 MCX75310AAS-HEAT PCIe Half Height, Half Length 2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm) InfiniBand: NDR200 200Gb/s (Default speed) Ethernet: 200GbE Single-port OSFP PCIe x16 Gen 4.0/5.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s/32GT/s ✔ - Tall Bracket Mass Production 900-9X7AO-00C3-STZ MCX713104AC-ADAT PCIe Half Height, Half Length 2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm) Ethernet: 50/25GbE Quad-port SFP56 PCIe x16 Gen 4.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s ✔ ✔ Tall Bracket Mass Production 900-9X7AO-0003-ST0 MCX713104AS-ADAT PCIe Half Height, Half Length 2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm) Ethernet: 50/25GbE Quad-port SFP56 PCIe x16 Gen 4.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s ✔ - Tall Bracket Mass Production Notes: 1The MCX75310AAS-NEAT card supports InfiniBand and Ethernet protocols from hardware version AA and higher. 2The MCX75310AAS-HEAT card supports InfiniBand and Ethernet protocols from hardware version A7 and higher.

ConnectX-7 for Telecommunication Applications

NVIDIA SKU Legacy OPN Form Factor Data Transmission Rate No. of Ports and Type PCIe Support Secure Boot Crypto Timing Capabilities Bracket Type Lifecycle 900-9X7AH-004N-CT0 MCX713114TC-GEAT PCIe Full Height, Half Length 4.53 in. x 6.6 in. (115.15 mm x 167.65 mm) Ethernet: 50/25GbE Quad-port SFP56 PCIe x16 Gen 4.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s ✔ ✔ PPS In /Out, SMAs, SycnE Tall Bracket Mass Production

ConnectX-7 Socket Direct Ready Cards for Dual-Slot Servers

NVIDIA SKU Legacy OPN Form Factor Data Transmission Rate No. of Ports and Type PCIe Support Socket Direct Ready - PCIe Extension Option Secure Boot Crypto Bracket Type Lifecycle 900-9X7AH-0039-STZ MCX715105AS-WEAT PCIe Half Height, Half Length 2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm) InfiniBand: NDR 400Gb/s Ethernet: 400GbE (Default Speed) Single-port QSFP112 PCIe x16 Gen 4.0/5.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s/32GT/s Optional: PCIe x16 Gen 4.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s ✔ - Tall Bracket Mass Production 900-9X7AH-0078-DTZ MCX755106AS-HEAT PCIe Half Height, Half Length 2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm) InfiniBand: NDR200 200Gb/s Ethernet: 200GbE (Default Speed) Dual-port QSFP112 PCIe x16 Gen 4.0/5.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s/32GT/s Optional: PCIe x16 Gen 4.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s ✔ - Tall Bracket Mass Production 900-9X7AH-0079-DTZ MCX755106AC-HEAT PCIe Half Height, Half Length 2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm) InfiniBand: NDR200 200Gb/s Ethernet: 200GbE (Default Speed) Dual-port QSFP112 PCIe x16 Gen 4.0/5.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s/32GT/s Optional: PCIe x16 Gen 4.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s ✔ ✔ Tall Bracket Mass Production

Legacy (EOL) Ordering Part Numbers

NVIDIA SKU Legacy OPN Form Factor Data Transmission Rate No. of Ports and Type PCIe Support Secure Boot Crypto Timing Capabilities Bracket Type Lifecycle 900-9X7AH-0088-ST0 MCX713106AC-VEAT PCIe Half Height, Half Length 2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm) Ethernet: 200GbE Dual-port QSFP112 PCIe x16 Gen 4.0/5.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s/32GT/s ✔ ✔ - Tall Bracket End of Life 900-9X7AH-0078-ST0 MCX713106AS-VEAT PCIe Half Height, Half Length 2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm) Ethernet: 200GbE Dual-port QSFP112 PCIe x16 Gen 4.0/5.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s/32GT/s ✔ - - Tall Bracket End of Life 900-9X721-003N-DT0 MCX75510AAS-NEAT PCIe Half Height, Half Length 2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm) InfiniBand: NDR 400Gb/s Single-port OSFP PCIe x16 Gen 4.0/5.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s/32GT/s Optional: PCIe x16 Gen 4.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s ✔ - Tall Bracket End of Life 900-9X7AH-0039-ST1 MCX713105AS-WEAT PCIe Half Height, Half Length 2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm) Ethernet: 400GbE Single-port QSFP112 PCIe x16 Gen 4.0/5.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s/32GT/s ✔ - - Tall Bracket End of Life 900-9X721-003N-DT1 MCX75510AAS-HEAT PCIe Half Height, Half Length 2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm) InfiniBand: NDR200 200Gb/s Single-port OSFP PCIe x16 Gen 4.0/5.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s/32GT/s Optional: PCIe x16 Gen 4.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s ✔ - Tall Bracket End of Life 900-9X7AH-0076-ST0 MCX713106AS-CEAT PCIe Half Height, Half Length 2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm) Ethernet: 100GbE Dual-port QSFP112 PCIe x16 Gen 4.0/5.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s/32GT/s ✔ - - Tall Bracket End of Life 900-9X7AH-0086-SQ0 MCX713106AC-CEAT PCIe Half Height, Half Length 2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm) Ethernet: 100GbE Dual-port QSFP112 PCIe x16 Gen 4.0/5.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s/32GT/s ✔ ✔ - Tall Bracket End of Life 900-9X7AH-004N-GT0 MCX713114GC-GEAT PCIe Full Height, Half Length 4.53 in. x 6.6 in. (115.15 mm x 167.65 mm) Ethernet: 50/25GbE Quad-port SFP56 PCIe x16 Gen 4.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s ✔ ✔ Enhanced-SyncE & PTP Grand Master support and GNSS/PPS Out Tall Bracket End of Life

For more information, please refer to PCIe Auxiliary Card Kit.

Technical Support

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:

Customers who purchased NVIDIA Global Support Services, please see your contract for details regarding Technical Support.

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products through an NVIDIA-approved reseller should first seek assistance through their reseller.

When discussing memory sizes, MB and MBytes are used in this document to mean size in MegaBytes. The use of Mb or Mbits (small b) indicates size in MegaBits. IB is used in this document to mean InfiniBand. In this document, PCIe is used to mean PCI Express.

