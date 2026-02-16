Compliance

United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) FCC Marking (Class A) This device complies with part 15 of the FCC Rules. Operation is subject to the following two conditions: (1) this device may not cause harmful interference, and (2) this device must accept any interference received, including any interference that may cause undesired operation of the device. NOTE: This equipment has been tested and found to comply with the limits for a Class A digital device, pursuant to part 15 of the FCC Rules. These limits are designed to provide reasonable protection against harmful interference when the equipment is operated in a commercial environment. This equipment generates, uses, and can radiate radio frequency energy and, if not installed and used in accordance with the instruction manual, may cause harmful interference to radio communications. Operation of this equipment in a residential area is likely to cause harmful interference in which case the user will be required to correct the interference at his own expense. California Department of Toxic Substances Control: Perchlorate Material - special handling may apply. Refer to www.dtsc.ca.gov/perchlorate.

United States/Canada TÜV Rheinland of North America is accredited as a Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory (NRTL), by OSHA (The Occupational Safety and Health Administration) in the United States, and as a Product Certification Body by SCC (Standards Council of Canada) in Canada. Refer to https://www.tuv.com/usa/en/ctuvus-certification.html

Canada Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) CAN ICES-3(A)/NMB-3(A) The Class A digital apparatus meets all requirements of the Canadian Interference-Causing Equipment Regulation. Cet appareil numerique de la class A respecte toutes les exigences du Reglement sur le materiel brouilleur du Canada.

CE European Conformity; Conformité Européenne (CE) This is a Class A product. In a domestic environment this product may cause radio frequency interference in which case the user may be required to take adequate measures. This device bears the CE mark in accordance with Directive 2014/53/EU. This device complies with the following Directives: EMC Directive A, I.T.E Equipment.

Low Voltage Directive for electrical safety.

RoHS Directive for hazardous substances.

Energy-related Products Directive (ErP). The full text of EU declaration of conformity is available at the following URL: http://www.nvidia.com/support A copy of the Declaration of Conformity to the essential requirements may be obtained directly from NVIDIA GmbH (Bavaria Towers – Blue Tower, Einsteinstrasse 172, D-81677 Munich, Germany).

Australia and New Zealand Australian Communications and Media Authority This product meets the applicable EMC requirements for Class A, I.T.E equipment.

Brazil INMETRO

Japan Voluntary Control Council for Interference (VCCI) This is a Class A product. In a domestic environment this product may cause radio interference, in which case the user may be required to take corrective actions. VCCI-A. 2008年、日本における製品含有表示方法、JISC0950が公示されました。製造事業者は、2006年7月1日以降に販売される電気・電子機器の特定化学物質の含有に付きまして情報提供を義務付けられました。 製品の部材表示に付きましては、以下をご覧ください。 A Japanese regulatory requirement, defined by specification JIS C 0950, 2008, mandates that manufacturers provide Material Content Declarations for certain categories of electronic products offered for sale after July 1, 2006. この装置は、クラスA機器です。この装置を住宅環境で使用すると電波妨害を引き起こすことがあります。この場合には使用者が適切な対策を講ずるよう要求されることがあります。

South Korea Korean Agency for Technology and Standards (KATS) Class A Equipment (Industrial Broadcasting & Communication Equipment). This equipment Industrial (Class A) electromagnetic wave suitability equipment and seller or user should take notice of it, and this equipment is to be used in the places except for home. Korea RoHS Material Content Declaration R-R-WT1-P3687 A급 기기 (업무용 방송통신기자재) 이 기기는 업무용(A급) 전자파적합기기로서 판매자 또는 사용자는 이 점을 주의하시기 바라며, 가정외의 지역에서 사용하는 것을 목적으로 합니다.

China China Compulsory Certificate No certification is needed for China. The NVIDIA DGX H100/H200 system is a server with power consumption greater than 1.3 kW. China RoHS Material Content Declaration

Taiwan Bureau of Standards, Metrology & Inspection (BSMI)

Taiwan RoHS Material Content Declaration

Russia/Kazakhstan/Belarus Customs Union Technical Regulations (CU TR) This device complies with the technical regulations of the Customs Union (CU TR) ТЕХНИЧЕСКИЙ РЕГЛАМЕНТ ТАМОЖЕННОГО СОЮЗА О безопасности низковольтного оборудования (ТР ТС 004/2011) ТЕХНИЧЕСКИЙ РЕГЛАМЕНТ ТАМОЖЕННОГО СОЮЗА Электромагнитная совместимость технических средств (ТР ТС 020/2011) Технический регламент Евразийского экономического союза “Об ограничении применения опасных веществ в изделиях электротехники и радиоэлектроники” (ТР ЕАЭС 037/2016) Federal Agency of communication (FAC) This device complies with the rules set forth by Federal Agency of Communications and the Ministry of Communications and Mass Media. Federal Security Service notification has been filed.

Israel

India Bureau of India Standards (BIS) Authenticity may be verified by visiting the Bureau of Indian Standards website at http://www.bis.gov.in. India RoHS Compliance Statement This product, as well as its related consumables and spares, complies with the reduction in hazardous substances provisions of the “India E-waste (Management and Handling) Rule 2016”. It does not contain lead, mercury, hexavalent chromium, polybrominated biphenyls or polybrominated diphenyl ethers in concentrations exceeding 0.1 weight % and 0.01 weight % for cadmium, except for where allowed pursuant to the exemptions set in Schedule 2 of the Rule.

South Africa South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) This device complies with the following SABS Standards: SANS 2332: 2017/CISPR 32:2015 SANS 2335:2018/ CISPR 35:2016 National Regulator of Compulsory Specification (NRCS) This device complies with following standard under VC 8055: SANS IEC 60950-1