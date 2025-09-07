On This Page
ConnectX-7 PCIe x16 Installation Instructions
This section applies to all cards.
In case you would like to use the Socket Direct configuration (PCIe x32) that is available in MCX75510AAS-HEAT, MCX75510AAS-NEAT and MCX755106AS-HEAT, please refer to ConnectX-7 Socket Direct (2x PCIe x16) Installation Instructions.
Please make sure to install the ConnectX-7 cards in a PCIe slot that is capable of supplying the required power and airflow as stated in Specifications.
The below images are for illustration purposes only.
Connect the adapter Card in an available PCI Express x16 slot in the chassis.
Step 1: Locate an available PCI Express x16 slot and insert the adapter card to the chassis.
Step 2: Applying even pressure at both corners of the card, insert the adapter card in a PCI Express slot until firmly seated.
Do not use excessive force when seating the card, as this may damage the chassis.
Secure the adapter card to the chassis.
Secure the bracket to the chassis with the bracket screw.
Safety Precautions
The adapter is installed in a system that operates with voltages that can be lethal. Before uninstalling the adapter card, please observe the following precautions to avoid injury and prevent damage to system components.
Remove any metallic objects from your hands and wrists.
It is strongly recommended to use an ESD strap or other antistatic devices.
Turn off the system and disconnect the power cord from the server.
Card Removal
Please note that the following images are for illustration purposes only.
Verify that the system is powered off and unplugged.
Wait 30 seconds.
To remove the card, disengage the retention mechanisms on the bracket (clips or screws).
4. Holding the adapter card from its center, gently pull the ConnectX-7 card out of the PCI Express slot.