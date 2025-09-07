ConnectX-7 PCIe x16 Installation Instructions

Note This section applies to all cards. In case you would like to use the Socket Direct configuration (PCIe x32) that is available in MCX75510AAS-HEAT, MCX75510AAS-NEAT and MCX755106AS-HEAT, please refer to ConnectX-7 Socket Direct (2x PCIe x16) Installation Instructions.

Note Please make sure to install the ConnectX-7 cards in a PCIe slot that is capable of supplying the required power and airflow as stated in Specifications.

Note The below images are for illustration purposes only.

Connect the adapter Card in an available PCI Express x16 slot in the chassis.

Step 1: Locate an available PCI Express x16 slot and insert the adapter card to the chassis.

Step 2: Applying even pressure at both corners of the card, insert the adapter card in a PCI Express slot until firmly seated.

Warning Do not use excessive force when seating the card, as this may damage the chassis.

Secure the adapter card to the chassis.

Secure the bracket to the chassis with the bracket screw.