ConnectX-7 Socket Direct (2x PCIe x16) Installation Instructions

Note The installation instructions include steps that involve a retention clip to be used while connecting the Cabline harnesses to the cards. Please note that this is an optional accessory.

Note Please make sure to install the ConnectX-7 cards in a PCIe slot capable of supplying the required power and airflow as stated in the Specifications.

Step 1: Slide the black and white Cabline CA-II Plus harnesses through the retention clip while ensuring the clip opening is facing the plugs.

Step 2: Plug the Cabline CA-II Plus harnesses into the ConnectX-7 adapter card while paying attention to the color coding. As indicated on both sides of the card, plug the black harness into the component side and the white harness into the print side.

Step 2: Verify the plugs are locked.

Step 3: Slide the retention clip latches through the cutouts on the PCB. The latches should face the annotation on the PCB.

Step 4: Clamp the retention clip. Verify both latches are firmly locked.

Step 5: Slide the Cabline CA-II Plus harnesses through the retention clip. Make sure that the clip opening is facing the plugs.

Step 6: Plug the Cabline CA-II Plus harnesses into the PCIe Auxiliary Card. As indicated on both sides of the Auxiliary connection card, plug the black harness into the component side and the white harness into the print side.

Step 7: Verify the plugs are locked.

Step 8: Slide the retention clip through the cutouts on the PCB. Ensure latches are facing "Blthe ack Cable" annotation, as seen in the picture below.

Step 9: Clamp the retention clip. Verify both latches are firmly locked.

Step 1: Locate two available PCI Express x16 slots.

Step 2: Applying even pressure at both corners of the cards, insert the adapter card in the PCI Express slots until firmly seated.

Warning Do not use excessive force when seating the cards, as this may damage the system or the cards.

Step 3: Applying even pressure at both corners of the cards, insert the Auxiliary Connection card in the PCI Express slots until firmly seated.

Step 1: Secure the brackets to the chassis with the bracket screws.