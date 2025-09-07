On This Page
ConnectX-7 Socket Direct (2x PCIe x16) Installation Instructions
This section applies to the following adapter cards when used as Socket Direct cards in dual-socket servers.
MCX755106AS-HEAT
MCX755106AC-HEAT
MCX75510AAS-NEAT
MCX75510AAS-HEAT
MCX715105AS-WEAT
The below images are for illustration purposes only.
The hardware installation section uses the terminology of white and black harnesses to differentiate between the two supplied cables. Due to supply chain variations, some cards may be provided with two black harnesses instead. To clarify the difference between these two harnesses, one black harness was marked with a “WHITE” label and the other with a “BLACK” label.
The Cabline harness marked with the "WHITE" label should be connected to the connector on the ConnectX-7 and PCIe card engraved with “White Cable,” while the one marked with the "BLACK" label should be connected to the connector on the ConnectX-7 and PCIe card engraved with “Black Cable”.
The harnesses' minimal bending radius is 10[mm].
The installation instructions include steps that involve a retention clip to be used while connecting the Cabline harnesses to the cards. Please note that this is an optional accessory.
Please make sure to install the ConnectX-7 cards in a PCIe slot capable of supplying the required power and airflow as stated in the Specifications.
Step 1: Slide the black and white Cabline CA-II Plus harnesses through the retention clip while ensuring the clip opening is facing the plugs.
Step 2: Plug the Cabline CA-II Plus harnesses into the ConnectX-7 adapter card while paying attention to the color coding. As indicated on both sides of the card, plug the black harness into the component side and the white harness into the print side.
Step 2: Verify the plugs are locked.
Step 3: Slide the retention clip latches through the cutouts on the PCB. The latches should face the annotation on the PCB.
Step 4: Clamp the retention clip. Verify both latches are firmly locked.
Step 5: Slide the Cabline CA-II Plus harnesses through the retention clip. Make sure that the clip opening is facing the plugs.
Step 6: Plug the Cabline CA-II Plus harnesses into the PCIe Auxiliary Card. As indicated on both sides of the Auxiliary connection card, plug the black harness into the component side and the white harness into the print side.
Step 7: Verify the plugs are locked.
Step 8: Slide the retention clip through the cutouts on the PCB. Ensure latches are facing "Blthe ack Cable" annotation, as seen in the picture below.
Step 9: Clamp the retention clip. Verify both latches are firmly locked.
Step 1: Locate two available PCI Express x16 slots.
Step 2: Applying even pressure at both corners of the cards, insert the adapter card in the PCI Express slots until firmly seated.
Do not use excessive force when seating the cards, as this may damage the system or the cards.
Step 3: Applying even pressure at both corners of the cards, insert the Auxiliary Connection card in the PCI Express slots until firmly seated.
.
Step 1: Secure the brackets to the chassis with the bracket screws.
Safety Precautions
The adapter is installed in a system that operates with voltages that can be lethal. Before uninstalling the adapter card, please observe the following precautions to avoid injury and prevent damage to system components.
Remove any metallic objects from your hands and wrists.
Using an ESD strap or other antistatic devices is strongly recommended.
Turn off the system and disconnect the power cord from the server.
Card Removal
Please note that the following images are for illustration purposes only.
Verify that the system is powered off and unplugged.
Wait 30 seconds.
To remove the card, disengage the retention mechanisms on the brackets (clips or screws).
4. Holding the adapter card from its center, gently pull the ConnectX-7 and Auxiliary Connections cards out of the PCI Express slot.