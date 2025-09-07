Finding the GUID/MAC on the Adapter Card

Each adapter card has a different identifier printed on the label: serial number and the card MAC for the Ethernet protocol and the card GUID for the InfiniBand protocol. InfiniBand/Ethernet cards have both a GUID and a MAC (derived from the GUID). IB only cards have GUID for the InfiniBand protocol.

Note The product revisions indicated on the labels in the following figures do not necessarily represent the latest revisions of the cards.

Board Label Example