Introduction

The NVIDIA ConnectX-7 family of network adapters supports both the InfiniBand and Ethernet protocols. It enables a wide range of smart, scalable, and feature-rich networking solutions that address traditional enterprise needs up to the world’s most demanding AI, scientific computing, and hyperscale cloud data center workloads.

ConnectX-7 network adapters are offered in two form factors and various flavors : stand-up PCIe and Open Compute Project (OCP) Spec 3.0 cards. This user manual covers the PCIe stand-up cards, for the OCP 3.0 cards, please refer to NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Cards for OCP Spec 3.0 User Manual.

Note Make sure to use a PCIe slot capable of supplying the required power and airflow to the ConnectX-7, as stated in the Specifications chapter.

ConnectX-7 HCAs are available in various configurations; Single-port 400Gb/s or 200Gb/s, with octal small form-factor pluggable (OSFP) connectors or Dual-port 100 or 200Gb/s with quad small form-factor pluggable (QSFP112) connectors on PCIe standup half-height, half-length (HHHL) form factor, with options for NVIDIA Socket Direct. Also available, Dual-port 50/25 GbE with quad small form-factor pluggable (SFP56) connectors on PCIe standup full-height, half-length (FHHL) form factor, with timing capabilities.

ConnectX-7 cards can either support both InfiniBand and Ethernet, or Ethernet only, as described in the below table. The inclusive list of OPNs is available here.

Note ConnectX-7 adapter cards with OSFP form factor only support RHS (Riding Heat Sink) cage.

Supported Protocols Port Type Supported Speed Ethernet Only Card Dual-port QSFP112 100GbE Quad-port SFP56 50/25GbE InfiniBand and Ethernet Cards Single-port OSFP NDR 400Gb/s and 400GbE

NDR200 200Gb/s and 200GbE

The Socket Direct technology offers improved performance to dual-socket servers by enabling direct access from each CPU in a dual-socket server to the network through its dedicated PCIe interface.

NVIDIA offers ConnectX-7 Socket Direct adapter cards, which enable 400Gb/s or 200Gb/s connectivity, and also for servers with PCIe Gen 4.0 capability. The adapter’s 32-lane PCIe bus is split into two 16-lane buses, with one bus accessible through a PCIe x16 edge connector and the other bus through an x16 Auxiliary PCIe Connection card. The two cards should be installed into two PCIe x16 slots and connected using two Cabline SA-II Plus harnesses.

To use this card in the Socket-Direct configuration, please order the additional PCIe Auxiliary Card kit according to the desired harness length. Cards that support socket direct can function as separate x16 PCIe cards.

Socket Direct cards can support both InfiniBand and Ethernet, or InfiniBand only, as described below.

Supported Protocols Port Type Supported Speed InfiniBand Only Single-port OSFP NDR 400Gb/s

NDR200 200Gb/s InfiniBand and Ethernet Dual-port QSFP112 NDR200 200Gb/s and 200GbE Single-port QSFP112 NDR 400Gb/s and 400GbE

For more information on the passive PCIe Auxiliary kit, please refer to PCIe Auxiliary Card Kit.