Linux Driver Installation

Dual-port Socket Direct Card (2x PCIe x16)

Copy Copied! [root@mftqa-009 ~]# lspci |grep mellanox -i 05:00.0 Infiniband controller: Mellanox Technologies MT2910 Family [ConnectX-7] 05:00.1 Infiniband controller: Mellanox Technologies MT2910 Family [ConnectX-7] 82:00.0 Infiniband controller: Mellanox Technologies MT2910 Family [ConnectX-7] 82:00.1 Infiniband controller: Mellanox Technologies MT2910 Family [ConnectX-7] In the output example above, the first two rows indicate that one card is installed in a PCI slot with PCI Bus address 05 (hexadecimal), PCI Device number 00 and PCI Function number 0 and 1. The other card is installed in a PCI slot with PCI Bus address 82 (hexadecimal), PCI Device number 00 and PCI Function number 0 and 1.Since the two PCIe cards are installed in two PCIe slots, each card gets a unique PCI Bus and Device number. Each of the PCIe x16 busses sees two network ports; in effect, the two physical ports of the ConnectX-7 Socket Direct adapter are viewed as four net devices by the system.