NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards User Manual
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Adapters  NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards User Manual  Linux Driver Installation

On This Page

Linux Driver Installation

This section describes how to install and test the MLNX_OFED for Linux package on a single server with a ConnectX-7 adapter card installed.

Prerequisites

Requirements

Description

Platforms

A server platform with a ConnectX-7 InfiniBand/Ethernet adapter card installed.

Required Disk Space for Installation

1GB

Operating System

Linux operating system.

For the list of supported operating system distributions and kernels, please refer to the MLNX_OFED Release Notes.

Installer Privileges

The installation requires administrator (root) privileges on the target machine.

Downloading MLNX_OFED

  1. Verify that the system has a network adapter installed by running lspci command. The below table provides output examples per ConnectX-7 card configuration.

    ConnectX-7 Card Configuration

    Output Examples

    Single-port Socket Direct Card (2x PCIe x16)
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [root@mftqa-009 ~]# lspci |grep mellanox -i
a3:00.0 Infiniband controller: Mellanox Technologies MT2910 Family [ConnectX-7]
e3:00.0 Infiniband controller: Mellanox Technologies MT2910 Family [ConnectX-7]

    Dual-port Socket Direct Card (2x PCIe x16)
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [root@mftqa-009 ~]# lspci |grep mellanox -i
05:00.0 Infiniband controller: Mellanox Technologies MT2910 Family [ConnectX-7] 
05:00.1 Infiniband controller: Mellanox Technologies MT2910 Family [ConnectX-7]
82:00.0 Infiniband controller: Mellanox Technologies MT2910 Family [ConnectX-7] 
82:00.1 Infiniband controller: Mellanox Technologies MT2910 Family [ConnectX-7]

    In the output example above, the first two rows indicate that one card is installed in a PCI slot with PCI Bus address 05 (hexadecimal), PCI Device number 00 and PCI Function number 0 and 1. The other card is installed in a PCI slot with PCI Bus address 82 (hexadecimal), PCI Device number 00 and PCI Function number 0 and 1.Since the two PCIe cards are installed in two PCIe slots, each card gets a unique PCI Bus and Device number. Each of the PCIe x16 busses sees two network ports; in effect, the two physical ports of the ConnectX-7 Socket Direct adapter are viewed as four net devices by the system.

    Single-port PCIe x16 Card
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [root@mftqa-009 ~]# lspci |grep mellanox -ia
3:00.0 Infiniband controller: Mellanox Technologies MT2910 Family [ConnectX-7]

    Dual-port PCIe x16 Card
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [root@mftqa-009 ~]# lspci |grep mellanox -ia
86:00.0 Network controller: Mellanox Technologies MT2910 Family [ConnectX-7] 86:00.1 Network controller: Mellanox Technologies MT2910 Family [ConnectX-7]

    For Linux driver installation, please refer to NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux.
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 7, 2025.
content here