Linux Driver Installation
This section describes how to install and test the MLNX_OFED for Linux package on a single server with a ConnectX-7 adapter card installed.
Requirements
Description
Platforms
A server platform with a ConnectX-7 InfiniBand/Ethernet adapter card installed.
Required Disk Space for Installation
1GB
Operating System
Linux operating system.
For the list of supported operating system distributions and kernels, please refer to the MLNX_OFED Release Notes.
Installer Privileges
The installation requires administrator (root) privileges on the target machine.
Verify that the system has a network adapter installed by running lspci command. The below table provides output examples per ConnectX-7 card configuration.
ConnectX-7 Card Configuration
Output Examples
Single-port Socket Direct Card (2x PCIe x16)
[root@mftqa-009 ~]# lspci |grep mellanox -i a3:00.0 Infiniband controller: Mellanox Technologies MT2910 Family [ConnectX-7] e3:00.0 Infiniband controller: Mellanox Technologies MT2910 Family [ConnectX-7]
Dual-port Socket Direct Card (2x PCIe x16)
[root@mftqa-009 ~]# lspci |grep mellanox -i 05:00.0 Infiniband controller: Mellanox Technologies MT2910 Family [ConnectX-7] 05:00.1 Infiniband controller: Mellanox Technologies MT2910 Family [ConnectX-7] 82:00.0 Infiniband controller: Mellanox Technologies MT2910 Family [ConnectX-7] 82:00.1 Infiniband controller: Mellanox Technologies MT2910 Family [ConnectX-7]
In the output example above, the first two rows indicate that one card is installed in a PCI slot with PCI Bus address 05 (hexadecimal), PCI Device number 00 and PCI Function number 0 and 1. The other card is installed in a PCI slot with PCI Bus address 82 (hexadecimal), PCI Device number 00 and PCI Function number 0 and 1.Since the two PCIe cards are installed in two PCIe slots, each card gets a unique PCI Bus and Device number. Each of the PCIe x16 busses sees two network ports; in effect, the two physical ports of the ConnectX-7 Socket Direct adapter are viewed as four net devices by the system.
Single-port PCIe x16 Card
[root@mftqa-009 ~]# lspci |grep mellanox -ia 3:00.0 Infiniband controller: Mellanox Technologies MT2910 Family [ConnectX-7]
Dual-port PCIe x16 Card
[root@mftqa-009 ~]# lspci |grep mellanox -ia 86:00.0 Network controller: Mellanox Technologies MT2910 Family [ConnectX-7] 86:00.1 Network controller: Mellanox Technologies MT2910 Family [ConnectX-7]
For Linux driver installation, please refer to NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux.