NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards User Manual
PCIe Auxiliary Kit Technical Specifications

Technical Specifications

Physical

PCIe Auxiliary Card Size: 5.09 in. x 2.32 in. (129.30mm x 59.00mm)

Two Cabline CA-II Plus harnesses (white and black) Length: 15, 25 or 35cm

PCIe Connectivity

MTMK9100-T15

PCI Express Gen 5.0/4.0: SERDES @ 16/32 GT/s, x16 lanes (Gen 3.0 compatible)

MTMK9100-T25 / MTMK9100-T35

PCI Express Gen 4.0: SERDES @ 16GT/s, x16 lanes (Gen 3.0 compatible)

Power Consumption

Voltage: 12V, 3.3V_AUX

Maximum current: 100mA

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°C

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC

RoHS: RoHS Compliant

PCIe Auxiliary Card Mechanical Drawings and Dimensions

Note

All dimensions are in millimeters. The PCB mechanical tolerance is +/- 0.13mm.

image2022-2-10_13-55-42-version-1-modificationdate-1706784356343-api-v2.png

Bracket Mechanical Drawings and Dimensions

Auxiliary PCIe Connection Card Tall Bracket

Auxiliary PCIe Connection Card Short Bracket

image2022-2-13_11-54-11-version-1-modificationdate-1706784355993-api-v2.png

image2022-2-13_11-53-57-version-1-modificationdate-1706784355700-api-v2.png

Cabline CA-II Plus Harnesses Mechanical Drawing

image2022-11-18_15-49-5-version-1-modificationdate-1706784355287-api-v2.png

