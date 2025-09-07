Setting High-Speed-Port Link Type
This section applies to ConnectX-7 cards supporting both Ethernet and InfiniBand protocols - see the relevant OPNs in the following table.
The following table lists the ConnectX-7 cards supporting both Ethernet and InfiniBand protocols, the supported speeds and the default networking port link type .
OPN
Data Transmission Rate
Default Protocol and Rate
MCX75310AAS-HEAT
NDR200 / 200GbE
InfiniBand NDR200
MCX75310AAS-NEAT
NDR / 400GbE
InfiniBand NDR
MCX75310AAC-NEAT
NDR / 400GbE
InfiniBand NDR
MCX755106AS-HEAT
NDR200 / 200GbE
Ethernet 200GbE
MCX755106AC-HEAT
NDR200 / 200GbE
Ethernet 200GbE
MCX715105AS-WEAT
NDR / 400GbE
Ethernet 400GbE
To configure the networking high-speed ports mode, you can either use the mlxconfig or the UEFI tools.
UEFI can configure the adapter card device before the operating system is up, while mlxconfig configures the card once the operating system is up. According to your preference, use one of the below tools:
The mlxconfig tool allows users to change device configurations without burning the firmware. The configuration is also kept after reset. By default, mlxconfig shows the configurations that will be loaded in the next boot. For more information and instructions, refer to Using mlxconfig to Set IB/ETH Parameters.
PreBoot drivers initialize the adapter device, check the port protocol type – Ethernet or InfiniBand - and bring up the port. Then it connects to a DHCP server to obtain its assigned IP address and network parameters and obtain the source location of the kernel/OS to boot from. The DHCP server instructs the PreBoot drivers to access the kernel/OS through a TFTP server, an iSCSI target, or some other service. For more information and instructions, refer to UEFI.