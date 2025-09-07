NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards User Manual
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Adapters  NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards User Manual  Setting High-Speed-Port Link Type

On This Page

Setting High-Speed-Port Link Type

Note

This section applies to ConnectX-7 cards supporting both Ethernet and InfiniBand protocols - see the relevant OPNs in the following table.

The following table lists the ConnectX-7 cards supporting both Ethernet and InfiniBand protocols, the supported speeds and the default networking port link type .

OPN

Data Transmission Rate

Default Protocol and Rate

MCX75310AAS-HEAT

NDR200 / 200GbE

InfiniBand NDR200

MCX75310AAS-NEAT

NDR / 400GbE

InfiniBand NDR

MCX75310AAC-NEAT

NDR / 400GbE

InfiniBand NDR

MCX755106AS-HEAT

NDR200 / 200GbE

Ethernet 200GbE

MCX755106AC-HEAT

NDR200 / 200GbE

Ethernet 200GbE

MCX715105AS-WEAT

NDR / 400GbE

Ethernet 400GbE

To configure the networking high-speed ports mode, you can either use the mlxconfig or the UEFI tools.

UEFI can configure the adapter card device before the operating system is up, while mlxconfig configures the card once the operating system is up. According to your preference, use one of the below tools:

mlxconfig

The mlxconfig tool allows users to change device configurations without burning the firmware. The configuration is also kept after reset. By default, mlxconfig shows the configurations that will be loaded in the next boot. For more information and instructions, refer to Using mlxconfig to Set IB/ETH Parameters.

UEFI

PreBoot drivers initialize the adapter device, check the port protocol type – Ethernet or InfiniBand - and bring up the port. Then it connects to a DHCP server to obtain its assigned IP address and network parameters and obtain the source location of the kernel/OS to boot from. The DHCP server instructs the PreBoot drivers to access the kernel/OS through a TFTP server, an iSCSI target, or some other service. For more information and instructions, refer to UEFI.
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 7, 2025.
content here