Setting High-Speed-Port Link Type

Note This section applies to ConnectX-7 cards supporting both Ethernet and InfiniBand protocols - see the relevant OPNs in the following table.

The following table lists the ConnectX-7 cards supporting both Ethernet and InfiniBand protocols, the supported speeds and the default networking port link type .

OPN Data Transmission Rate Default Protocol and Rate MCX75310AAS-HEAT NDR200 / 200GbE InfiniBand NDR200 MCX75310AAS-NEAT NDR / 400GbE InfiniBand NDR MCX75310AAC-NEAT NDR / 400GbE InfiniBand NDR MCX755106AS-HEAT NDR200 / 200GbE Ethernet 200GbE MCX755106AC-HEAT NDR200 / 200GbE Ethernet 200GbE MCX715105AS-WEAT NDR / 400GbE Ethernet 400GbE

To configure the networking high-speed ports mode, you can either use the mlxconfig or the UEFI tools.

UEFI can configure the adapter card device before the operating system is up, while mlxconfig configures the card once the operating system is up. According to your preference, use one of the below tools: