Specifications
The ConnectX-7 adapter card is designed and validated for operation in data-center servers and other large environments that guarantee proper power supply and airflow conditions.
The adapter card is not intended for installation on a desktop or a workstation. Moreover, installing the adapter card in any system without proper power and airflow levels can impact the adapter card's functionality and potentially damage it. Failure to meet the environmental requirements listed in this user manual may void the warranty.
Please make sure to install the ConnectX-7 card in a PCIe slot that is capable of supplying the required power and airflow as stated in the below table.
ConnectX-7 adapter cards with OSFP form factor support RHS (Riding Heatsink) cage only.
Physical
Adapter Card Size: PCIe Half Height, Half Length 2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm)
Interfaces
PCI Express Gen 4.0/5.0: SERDES @ 16/32GT/s, x16 lanes (Gen 3.0 compatible)
Networking Port: Single OSFP InfiniBand and Ethernet
Data Rate
InfiniBand (Default)
NDR/NDR200/HDR/HDR100/EDR/FDR/SDR
Ethernet
400/200/100/50/40/10/1 Gb/s Ethernet
Protocol Support
InfiniBand: IBTA v1.5a
Auto-Negotiation: NDR (4 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane) port, NDR200 ( 2 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane ) port, HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane).
Ethernet Protocols supported by the electrical interfaceb
400GAUI-4 C2M, 400GBASE-CR4 , 200GAUI-2 C2M, 200GAUI-4 C2M, 200GBASE-CR4, 100GAUI-2 C2M, 100GAUI-1 C2M, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-CR1, 50GAUI-2 C2M, 50GAUI-1 C2M, 50GBASE-CR, 50GBASE-R2 , 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 10GBASE-R, 10GBASE-CX4, 1000BASE-CX, CAUI-4 C2M, 25GAUI C2M, XLAUI C2M , XLPPI, SFI
Capabilities
MCX75310AAC-NEAT
Secure Boot Enabled, Crypto Enabled
MCX75310AAS-NEAT
Secure Boot Enabled, Crypto Disabled
Electrical and Thermal Specifications
Voltage: 12V, 3.3VAUX
Maximum current: 100mA
Typical power with passive cables in PCIe Gen 5.0 x16
MCX75310AAC-NEAT
25.9W
MCX75310AAS-NEAT
24.9W
The complete electrical and thermal specifications are provided in "NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Card Product Specifications" document. You can access the document either by logging into NVOnline or by contacting your NVIDIA representative.
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°Cc
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity
Altitude (Operational)
3050m
Regulatory
Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC
RoHS: RoHS Compliant
Notes:
a. The ConnectX-7 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.
b. This table lists the electrical protocols. A wide range of optical protocols are delivered through the C2M interfaces listed in this table and optical modules. Examples are 100GBASE-SR4 and 400GBASE-DR4.
c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
ConnectX-7 adapter cards with OSFP form factor support RHS (Riding Heat Sink) cage only.
Physical
Adapter Card Size: PCIe Half Height, Half Length 2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm)
Interfaces
PCI Express Interface: Gen 4.0/5.0: SERDES @ 16/32GT/s, x16 lanes (Gen 3.0 compatible)
Networking Port: Single OSFP InfiniBand and Ethernet
Data Rate
InfiniBand (Default)
NDR200/HDR/HDR100/EDR/FDR/SDR
Ethernet
200/100/50/40/10/1 Gb/s Ethernet
Protocol Support
InfiniBand: IBTA v1.5a
Auto-Negotiation: NDR200 ( 2 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane ) port, HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane).
Ethernet Protocols supported by the electrical interfaceb
200GAUI-2 C2M, 200GAUI-4 C2M, 200GBASE-CR4, 100GAUI-2 C2M, 100GAUI-1 C2M, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-CR1, 50GAUI-2 C2M, 50GAUI-1 C2M, 50GBASE-CR, 50GBASE-R2 , 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 10GBASE-R, 10GBASE-CX4, 1000BASE-CX, CAUI-4 C2M, 25GAUI C2M, XLAUI C2M , XLPPI, SFI
Capabilities
MCX75310AAS-HEAT
Secure Boot Enabled, Crypto Disabled
Electrical and Thermal Specifications
Voltage: 12V, 3.3VAUX
Maximum current: 100mA
Typical power with passive cables in PCIe Gen 5.0 x16
16.7W
The complete electrical and thermal specifications are provided in "NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Card Product Specifications" document. You can access the document either by logging into NVOnline or by contacting your NVIDIA representative.
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°Cc
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity
Altitude (Operational)
3050m
Regulatory
Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC
RoHS: RoHS Compliant
Notes :
a. The ConnectX-7 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.
b. This table lists the electrical protocols. A wide range of optical protocols are delivered through the C2M interfaces listed in this table and optical modules. Examples are 100GBASE-SR4 and 400GBASE-DR4.
c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
The Socket-Direct ready cards kit does not include the PCIe passive auxiliary connection card and two Cabline SA-II Plus harnesses . For more information, please refer to PCIe Auxiliary Card Kit.
ConnectX-7 adapter cards with OSFP form factor support RHS (Riding Heat Sink) cage only.
Physical
Adapter Card Size
PCIe Half Height, Half Length 2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm)
Auxiliary PCIe Connection Card Size
5.09 in. x 2.32 in. (129.30mm x 59.00mm)
Two Cabline CA-II Plus harnesses (white and black)
Interfaces
PCI Express Interface
Gen 5.0/4.0: SERDES @ 16/32GT/s, x16 lanes (4.0 and 3.0 compatible)
Optional: Additional PCIe x16 Gen 4.0 @ SERDES 18GT/s through the PCIe auxiliary passive card and Cabline SA-II Plus harnesses
Networking Ports
Dual QSFP112 InfiniBand and Ethernet
Data Rate
InfiniBand
NDR200/HDR/HDR100/EDR/FDR/SDR
Ethernet (Default Mode)
200/100/50/25/10 Gb/s
Protocol Support
InfiniBand: IBTA v1.5a
Auto-Negotiation: NDR200 ( 2 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane ) port, HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane)
Ethernet Protocols supported by the electrical interfaceb
200GAUI-2 C2M, 200GAUI-4 C2M, 200GBASE-CR4, 100GAUI-2 C2M, 100GAUI-1 C2M, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-CR1, 50GAUI-2 C2M, 50GAUI-1 C2M, 50GBASE-CR, 50GBASE-R2 , 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 10GBASE-R, 10GBASE-CX4, 1000BASE-CX, CAUI-4 C2M, 25GAUI C2M, XLAUI C2M , XLPPI, SFI
Capabilities
MCX755106AC-HEAT
Secure Boot Enabled, Crypto Enabled
MCX755106AS-HEAT
Secure Boot Enabled, Crypto Disabled
Electrical and Thermal Specifications
Voltage: 12V, 3.3VAUX
Maximum current: 100mA
Typical power with passive cables in PCIe Gen 5.0 x16
MCX755106AC-HEAT
25.9W
MCX755106AS-HEAT
24.9W
The complete electrical and thermal specifications are provided in "NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Card Product Specifications" document. You can access the document either by logging into NVOnline or by contacting your NVIDIA representative.
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°Cc
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity
Altitude (Operational)
3050m
Regulatory
Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC
RoHS: RoHS Compliant
Notes :
a. The ConnectX-7 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.
b. This table lists the electrical protocols. A wide range of optical protocols are delivered through the C2M interfaces listed in this table and optical modules. Examples are 100GBASE-SR4 and 400GBASE-DR4.
c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
The Socket-Direct ready cards kit does not include the PCIe passive auxiliary connection card and two Cabline SA-II Plus harnesses . For more information, please refer to PCIe Auxiliary Card Kit.
Physical
Adapter Card Size
PCIe Half Height, Half Length 2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm)
Auxiliary PCIe Connection Card Size
5.09 in. x 2.32 in. (129.30mm x 59.00mm)
Two Cabline CA-II Plus harnesses (white and black)
Interfaces
PCI Express Interface
Gen 5.0/4.0: SERDES @ 16/32GT/s, x16 lanes (4.0 and 3.0 compatible)
Optional: Additional PCIe x16 Gen 4.0 @ SERDES 18GT/s through the PCIe auxiliary passive card and Cabline SA-II Plus harnesses
Networking Ports
Single QSFP112 InfiniBand and Ethernet
Data Rate
InfiniBand
NDR/NDR200/HDR/HDR100/EDR/FDR/SDR
Ethernet (Default Mode)
400/200/100/50/25/10 Gb/s
Protocol Support
InfiniBand: IBTA v1.5a
Auto-Negotiation: NDR (4 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane) port, NDR200 ( 2 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane ) port, HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane)
Ethernet Protocols supported by the electrical interfaceb
400GAUI-4 C2M, 400GBASE-CR4 , 200GAUI-2 C2M, 200GAUI-4 C2M, 200GBASE-CR4, 100GAUI-2 C2M, 100GAUI-1 C2M, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-CR1, 50GAUI-2 C2M, 50GAUI-1 C2M, 50GBASE-CR, 50GBASE-R2 , 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 10GBASE-R, 10GBASE-CX4, 1000BASE-CX, CAUI-4 C2M, 25GAUI C2M, XLAUI C2M , XLPPI, SFI
Capabilities
Secure Boot Enabled, Crypto Disabled
Electrical and Thermal Specifications
Voltage: 12V, 3.3VAUX
Maximum current: 100mA
Typical power with passive cables in PCIe Gen 5.0 x16
24.9W
The complete electrical and thermal specifications are provided in "NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Card Product Specifications" document. You can access the document either by logging into NVOnline or by contacting your NVIDIA representative.
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°Cc
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity
Altitude (Operational)
3050m
Regulatory
Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC
RoHS: RoHS Compliant
Notes :
a. The ConnectX-7 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.
b. This table lists the electrical protocols. A wide range of optical protocols are delivered through the C2M interfaces listed in this table and optical modules. Examples are 100GBASE-SR4 and 400GBASE-DR4.
c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
The Socket-Direct ready cards kit does not include the PCIe passive auxiliary connection card and two Cabline SA-II Plus harnesses . For more information, please refer to PCIe Auxiliary Card Kit.
Physical
Adapter Card Size
PCIe Half Height, Half Length 2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm)
Auxiliary PCIe Connection Card Size
5.09 in. x 2.32 in. (129.30mm x 59.00mm)
Two Cabline CA-II Plus harnesses (white and black)
Interfaces
PCI Express Interface
Gen 5.0/4.0: SERDES @ 16/32GT/s, x16 lanes (4.0 and 3.0 compatible)
Optional: Additional PCIe x16 Gen 4.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s through the PCIe auxiliary passive card and Cabline SA-II Plus harnesses
Networking Ports
Single OSFP InfiniBand
Data Rate
InfiniBand
NDR200/HDR/HDR100/EDR/FDR/SDR
Protocol Support
InfiniBand: IBTA v1.5a
Auto-Negotiation: NDR200 ( 2 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane ) port, HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane)
Capabilities
Secure Boot Enabled, Crypto Disabled
Electrical and Thermal Specifications
Voltage: 12V, 3.3VAUX
Maximum current: 100mA
Typical power with passive cables in PCIe Gen 5.0 x16
19.6W
The complete electrical and thermal specifications are provided in "NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Card Product Specifications" document. You can access the document either by logging into NVOnline or by contacting your NVIDIA representative.
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°Cb
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity
Altitude (Operational)
3050m
Regulatory
Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC
RoHS: RoHS Compliant
Notes :
a. The ConnectX-7 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.
b. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
The Socket-Direct ready cards kit does not include the PCIe passive auxiliary connection card and two Cabline SA-II Plus harnesses . For more information, please refer to PCIe Auxiliary Card Kit.
Physical
Adapter Card Size
PCIe Half Height, Half Length 2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm)
Auxiliary PCIe Connection Card Size
5.09 in. x 2.32 in. (129.30mm x 59.00mm)
Two Cabline CA-II Plus harnesses (white and black)
Interfaces
PCI Express Interface
Gen 5.0/4.0: SERDES @ 16/32GT/s, x16 lanes (4.0 and 3.0 compatible)
Optional: Additional PCIe x16 Gen 4.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s through the PCIe auxiliary passive card and Cabline SA-II Plus harnesses
Networking Ports
Single OSFP InfiniBand
Data Rate
InfiniBand
NDR/NDR200/HDR/HDR100/EDR/FDR/SDR
Protocol Support
InfiniBand: IBTA v1.5a
Auto-Negotiation: NDR (4 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane) port, NDR200 ( 2 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane ) port, HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane)
Capabilities
Secure Boot Enabled, Crypto Disabled
Electrical and Thermal Specifications
Voltage: 12V, 3.3VAUX
Maximum current: 100mA
Typical power with passive cables in PCIe Gen 5.0 x16
24.9W
The complete electrical and thermal specifications are provided in "NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Card Product Specifications" document. You can access the document either by logging into NVOnline or by contacting your NVIDIA representative.
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°Cb
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity
Altitude (Operational)
3050m
Regulatory
Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC
RoHS: RoHS Compliant
Notes :
a. The ConnectX-7 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.
b. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
Physical
Adapter Card Size: PCIe Half Height, Half Length 2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm)
Interfaces
PCI Express Gen 4.0/5.0: SERDES @ 16/32GT/s, x16 lanes (4.0 and 3.0 compatible)
Networking Ports: Dual-port QSFP112 Ethernet (copper and optical)
Capabilities
MCX713106AC-CEAT
Secure Boot Enabled, Crypto Enabled
MCX713106AS-CEAT
Secure Boot Enabled, Crypto Disabled
Protocol Support
Data Rate
Ethernet
100/50/40/25/10/1GbE
Ethernet Protocols supported by the electrical interfaceb
100GAUI-2 C2M, 100GAUI-1 C2M, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-CR1, 50GAUI-2 C2M, 50GAUI-1 C2M, 50GBASE-CR, 50GBASE-R2 , 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 10GBASE-R, 10GBASE-CX4, 1000BASE-CX, CAUI-4 C2M, 25GAUI C2M, XLAUI C2M , XLPPI, SFI
Electrical and Thermal Specifications
Voltage: 12V, 3.3VAUX
Maximum current: 100mA
Typical power with passive cables in PCIe Gen 5.0 x16
MCX713106AC-CEAT
17.5W
MCX713106AS-CEAT
16.8W
The complete electrical and thermal specifications are provided in "NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Card Product Specifications" document. You can access the document either by logging into NVOnline or by contacting your NVIDIA representative.
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°Cb
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity
Altitude (Operational)
3050m
Regulatory
Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC
RoHS: RoHS Compliant
Notes :
a. The ConnectX-7 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.
b. This table lists the electrical protocols. A wide range of optical protocols are delivered through the C2M interfaces listed in this table and optical modules. Examples are 100GBASE-SR4 and 400GBASE-DR4.
c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
Physical
Adapter Card Size: PCIe Half Height, Half Length 2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm)
Interfaces
Gen5.0: SERDES @ 16.0GT/s/32GT/s, x16 lanes (4.0, 3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
Networking Ports: Dual-port QSFP112 Ethernet (copper and optical)
Protocol Support
Data Rate
Ethernet
200/100/50/40/25/10/1 GbE
Ethernet Protocols supported by the electrical interfaceb
200GAUI-2 C2M, 200GAUI-4 C2M, 200GBASE-CR4, 100GAUI-2 C2M, 100GAUI-1 C2M, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-CR1, 50GAUI-2 C2M, 50GAUI-1 C2M, 50GBASE-CR, 50GBASE-R2 , 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 10GBASE-R, 10GBASE-CX4, 1000BASE-CX, CAUI-4 C2M, 25GAUI C2M, XLAUI C2M , XLPPI, SFI
Capabilities
MCX713106AC-CEAT
Secure Boot Enabled, Crypto Enabled
MCX713106AS-CEAT
Secure Boot Enabled, Crypto Disabled
Electrical and Thermal Specifications
Voltage: 12V, 3.3VAUX
Maximum current: 100mA
Maximum power available through QSFP112 cage
11W per port (Not thermally supported), 5.1W per port (Thermally supported)
The complete electrical and thermal specifications are provided in "NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Card Product Specifications" document. You can access the document either by logging into NVOnline or by contacting your NVIDIA representative.
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°Cc
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity
Altitude (Operational)
3050m
Regulatory
Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC
RoHS: RoHS Compliant
Notes :
a. This table lists the electrical protocols. A wide range of optical protocols are delivered through the C2M interfaces listed in this table and optical modules. Examples are 100GBASE-SR4 and 400GBASE-DR4.
b. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
The physical board dimensions are compliant with PCI Express Card Electromechanical Specification Revision 4.0 except for minor differences with the edge finger alignment, bracket mounting scheme, and low-profile bracket opening. These differ slightly from the PCI CEM specification due to the mechanical constraint of the single quad-port SFP56 cage. It is recommended to use the 3D stp file. Please contact your NVIDIA sales representative to get the mechanical simulation.
Physical
PCIe Half Height, Half Length 2.71 in. x 5.64 in. (68.90mm x 143.50 mm)
Interfaces
PCI Express Gen 4.0: SERDES @ 16GT/s, x16 lanes (4.0 and 3.0 compatible)
Networking Port: Quad-port SFP56 Ethernet (copper and optical)
Protocol Support
Data Rate
Ethernet
50/25GbE
Ethernet Protocols supported by the electrical interfaceb
50GAUI-2 C2M, 50GAUI-1 C2M, 50GBASE-CR, 50GBASE-R2 , 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 10GBASE-R, 10GBASE-CX4, 1000BASE-CX, CAUI-4 C2M, 25GAUI C2M, XLAUI C2M , XLPPI, SFI
Capabilities
MCX713104AC-ADAT: Secure Boot Enabled, Crypto Enabled
MCX713104AS-ADAT: Secure Boot Enabled, Crypto Disabled
Electrical and Thermal Specifications
Voltage: 12V, 3.3VAUX
Maximum current: 100mA
Typical power with passive cables in PCIe Gen 4.0 x16
MCX713104AC-ADAT
15.8W
MCX713104AS-ADAT
15.1W
The complete electrical and thermal specifications are provided in "NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Card Product Specifications" document. You can access the document either by logging into NVOnline or by contacting your NVIDIA representative.
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°Cc
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity
Altitude (Operational)
3050m
Regulatory
Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC
RoHS: RoHS Compliant
Notes :
a. This table lists the electrical protocols. A wide range of optical protocols are delivered through the C2M interfaces listed in this table and optical modules. Examples are 100GBASE-SR4 and 400GBASE-DR4.
b. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
Physical
Adapter Card Size: PCIe Full Height, Half Length 4.37 in. x 6.6 in. (111.15mm x 167.65 mm)
Interfaces
PCI Express Gen 4.0: SERDES @ 16GT/s, x16 lanes (4.0 and 3.0 compatible)
Networking Port: Quad-port SFP56 Ethernet (copper and optical)
Protocol Support
Data Rate
Ethernet
50/25 GbE
Ethernet Protocols supported by the electrical interfaceb
50GAUI-2 C2M, 50GAUI-1 C2M, 50GBASE-CR, 50GBASE-R2 , 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 10GBASE-R, 10GBASE-CX4, 1000BASE-CX, CAUI-4 C2M, 25GAUI C2M, XLAUI C2M , XLPPI, SFI
Capabilities
MCX713114TC-GEAT
Enhanced-SyncE & PTP, PPS In/Out, Secure Boot, Crypto Enabled
Electrical and Thermal Specifications
Voltage: 12V, 3.3VAUX
Maximum current: 100mA
Typical power with passive cables in PCIe Gen 4.0 x16
15.8W
The complete electrical and thermal specifications are provided in "NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Card Product Specifications" document. You can access the document either by logging into NVOnline or by contacting your NVIDIA representative.
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°Cc
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity
Altitude (Operational)
3050m
Regulatory
Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC
RoHS: RoHS Compliant
Notes :
a. This table lists the electrical protocols. A wide range of optical protocols are delivered through the C2M interfaces listed in this table and optical modules. Examples are 100GBASE-SR4 and 400GBASE-DR4.
b. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
All dimensions are in millimeters. The PCB mechanical tolerance is +/- 0.13mm.
Dual-port x16 QSFP112 Adapter Card
Dual-port x16 QSFP112 Socket-Direct Ready Adapter Card
Single-port x16 QSFP112 Adapter Card
HHHL Quad-port SFP56 Adapter Card
HHHL Quad-port SFP56 with PPS IN/OUT Adapter Card
Single-port x16 OSFP Adapter Card
Auxiliary PCIe Connection Card
Applicable to MCX713114TC-GEAT, MCX713114GC-GEAT, MCX713104AC-ADAT and MCX713104AS-ADAT only:
The physical board dimensions are compliant with PCI Express Card Electromechanical Specification Revision 4.0 except for minor differences with the edge finger alignment, bracket mounting scheme, and low-profile bracket opening. These differ slightly from the PCI CEM specification due to the mechanical constraint of the single quad-port SFP56 cage. It is recommended to use the associated 3D step file. Please contact your NVIDIA sales representative to get the mechanical simulation.
All dimensions are in millimeters. The PCB mechanical tolerance is +/- 0.13mm.
OPNs
Tall Bracket
Short Bracket
Single-port QSFP112
MCX715105AS-WEAT
Dual-port QSFP112
MCX755106AS-HEAT, MCX755106AC-HEAT,
MCX713106AC-CEAT, MCX713106AS-CEAT,
MCX713106AC-VEAT, MCX713106AS-VEAT
Single-port OSFP
MCX75310AAS-NEAT, MCX75310AAC-NEAT,
MCX75310AAS-HEAT, MCX75510AAS-NEAT,
MCX75510AAS-HEAT
Quad-port SFP56
MCX713104AC-ADAT, MCX713104AS-ADAT
Quad-port SFP56 with PPS IN/OUT
MCX713114TC-GEAT
N/A
Auxiliary PCIe Connection Card