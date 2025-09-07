NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards User Manual
Specifications

Warning

The ConnectX-7 adapter card is designed and validated for operation in data-center servers and other large environments that guarantee proper power supply and airflow conditions.

The adapter card is not intended for installation on a desktop or a workstation. Moreover, installing the adapter card in any system without proper power and airflow levels can impact the adapter card's functionality and potentially damage it. Failure to meet the environmental requirements listed in this user manual may void the warranty.

Note

Please make sure to install the ConnectX-7 card in a PCIe slot that is capable of supplying the required power and airflow as stated in the below table.

MCX75310AAC-NEAT / MCX75310AAS-NEAT Specifications

Note

ConnectX-7 adapter cards with OSFP form factor support RHS (Riding Heatsink) cage only.

Physical

Adapter Card Size: PCIe Half Height, Half Length 2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm)

Interfaces

See Supported Interfaces

PCI Express Gen 4.0/5.0: SERDES @ 16/32GT/s, x16 lanes (Gen 3.0 compatible)

Networking Port: Single OSFP InfiniBand and Ethernet

Data Rate

InfiniBand (Default)

NDR/NDR200/HDR/HDR100/EDR/FDR/SDR

Ethernet

400/200/100/50/40/10/1 Gb/s Ethernet

Protocol Support

InfiniBand: IBTA v1.5a

Auto-Negotiation: NDR (4 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane) port, NDR200 ( 2 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane ) port, HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane).

Ethernet Protocols supported by the electrical interfaceb

400GAUI-4 C2M, 400GBASE-CR4 , 200GAUI-2 C2M, 200GAUI-4 C2M, 200GBASE-CR4, 100GAUI-2 C2M, 100GAUI-1 C2M, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-CR1, 50GAUI-2 C2M, 50GAUI-1 C2M, 50GBASE-CR, 50GBASE-R2 , 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 10GBASE-R, 10GBASE-CX4, 1000BASE-CX, CAUI-4 C2M, 25GAUI C2M, XLAUI C2M , XLPPI, SFI

Capabilities

MCX75310AAC-NEAT

Secure Boot Enabled, Crypto Enabled

MCX75310AAS-NEAT

Secure Boot Enabled, Crypto Disabled

Electrical and Thermal Specifications

Voltage: 12V, 3.3VAUX

Maximum current: 100mA

Typical power with passive cables in PCIe Gen 5.0 x16

MCX75310AAC-NEAT

25.9W

MCX75310AAS-NEAT

24.9W

The complete electrical and thermal specifications are provided in "NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Card Product Specifications" document. You can access the document either by logging into NVOnline or by contacting your NVIDIA representative.

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°Cc

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC

RoHS: RoHS Compliant

Notes:

a. The ConnectX-7 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.

b. This table lists the electrical protocols. A wide range of optical protocols are delivered through the C2M interfaces listed in this table and optical modules. Examples are 100GBASE-SR4 and 400GBASE-DR4.

c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

MCX75310AAS-HEAT Specifications

Note

ConnectX-7 adapter cards with OSFP form factor support RHS (Riding Heat Sink) cage only.

Physical

Adapter Card Size: PCIe Half Height, Half Length 2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm)

Interfaces

See Supported Interfaces

PCI Express Interface: Gen 4.0/5.0: SERDES @ 16/32GT/s, x16 lanes (Gen 3.0 compatible)

Networking Port: Single OSFP InfiniBand and Ethernet

Data Rate

InfiniBand (Default)

NDR200/HDR/HDR100/EDR/FDR/SDR

Ethernet

200/100/50/40/10/1 Gb/s Ethernet

Protocol Support

InfiniBand: IBTA v1.5a

Auto-Negotiation: NDR200 ( 2 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane ) port, HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane).

Ethernet Protocols supported by the electrical interfaceb

200GAUI-2 C2M, 200GAUI-4 C2M, 200GBASE-CR4, 100GAUI-2 C2M, 100GAUI-1 C2M, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-CR1, 50GAUI-2 C2M, 50GAUI-1 C2M, 50GBASE-CR, 50GBASE-R2 , 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 10GBASE-R, 10GBASE-CX4, 1000BASE-CX, CAUI-4 C2M, 25GAUI C2M, XLAUI C2M , XLPPI, SFI

Capabilities

MCX75310AAS-HEAT

Secure Boot Enabled, Crypto Disabled

Electrical and Thermal Specifications

Voltage: 12V, 3.3VAUX

Maximum current: 100mA

Typical power with passive cables in PCIe Gen 5.0 x16

16.7W

The complete electrical and thermal specifications are provided in "NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Card Product Specifications" document. You can access the document either by logging into NVOnline or by contacting your NVIDIA representative.

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°Cc

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC

RoHS: RoHS Compliant

Notes :

a. The ConnectX-7 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.

b. This table lists the electrical protocols. A wide range of optical protocols are delivered through the C2M interfaces listed in this table and optical modules. Examples are 100GBASE-SR4 and 400GBASE-DR4.

c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

MCX755106AC-HEAT / MCX755106AS-HEAT Specifications

Note

The Socket-Direct ready cards kit does not include the PCIe passive auxiliary connection card and two Cabline SA-II Plus harnesses . For more information, please refer to PCIe Auxiliary Card Kit.

Note

ConnectX-7 adapter cards with OSFP form factor support RHS (Riding Heat Sink) cage only.

Physical

Adapter Card Size

PCIe Half Height, Half Length 2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm)

Auxiliary PCIe Connection Card Size

5.09 in. x 2.32 in. (129.30mm x 59.00mm)

Two Cabline CA-II Plus harnesses (white and black)

Interfaces

See Supported Interfaces

PCI Express Interface

Gen 5.0/4.0: SERDES @ 16/32GT/s, x16 lanes (4.0 and 3.0 compatible)

Optional: Additional PCIe x16 Gen 4.0 @ SERDES 18GT/s through the PCIe auxiliary passive card and Cabline SA-II Plus harnesses

Networking Ports

Dual QSFP112 InfiniBand and Ethernet

Data Rate

InfiniBand

NDR200/HDR/HDR100/EDR/FDR/SDR

Ethernet (Default Mode)

200/100/50/25/10 Gb/s

Protocol Support

InfiniBand: IBTA v1.5a

Auto-Negotiation: NDR200 ( 2 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane ) port, HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane)

Ethernet Protocols supported by the electrical interfaceb

200GAUI-2 C2M, 200GAUI-4 C2M, 200GBASE-CR4, 100GAUI-2 C2M, 100GAUI-1 C2M, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-CR1, 50GAUI-2 C2M, 50GAUI-1 C2M, 50GBASE-CR, 50GBASE-R2 , 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 10GBASE-R, 10GBASE-CX4, 1000BASE-CX, CAUI-4 C2M, 25GAUI C2M, XLAUI C2M , XLPPI, SFI

Capabilities

MCX755106AC-HEAT

Secure Boot Enabled, Crypto Enabled

MCX755106AS-HEAT

Secure Boot Enabled, Crypto Disabled

Electrical and Thermal Specifications

Voltage: 12V, 3.3VAUX

Maximum current: 100mA

Typical power with passive cables in PCIe Gen 5.0 x16

MCX755106AC-HEAT

25.9W

MCX755106AS-HEAT

24.9W

The complete electrical and thermal specifications are provided in "NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Card Product Specifications" document. You can access the document either by logging into NVOnline or by contacting your NVIDIA representative.

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°Cc

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC

RoHS: RoHS Compliant

Notes :

a. The ConnectX-7 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.

b. This table lists the electrical protocols. A wide range of optical protocols are delivered through the C2M interfaces listed in this table and optical modules. Examples are 100GBASE-SR4 and 400GBASE-DR4.

c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

MCX715105AS-WEAT Specifications

Note

The Socket-Direct ready cards kit does not include the PCIe passive auxiliary connection card and two Cabline SA-II Plus harnesses . For more information, please refer to PCIe Auxiliary Card Kit.

Physical

Adapter Card Size

PCIe Half Height, Half Length 2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm)

Auxiliary PCIe Connection Card Size

5.09 in. x 2.32 in. (129.30mm x 59.00mm)

Two Cabline CA-II Plus harnesses (white and black)

Interfaces

See Supported Interfaces

PCI Express Interface

Gen 5.0/4.0: SERDES @ 16/32GT/s, x16 lanes (4.0 and 3.0 compatible)

Optional: Additional PCIe x16 Gen 4.0 @ SERDES 18GT/s through the PCIe auxiliary passive card and Cabline SA-II Plus harnesses

Networking Ports

Single QSFP112 InfiniBand and Ethernet

Data Rate

InfiniBand

NDR/NDR200/HDR/HDR100/EDR/FDR/SDR

Ethernet (Default Mode)

400/200/100/50/25/10 Gb/s

Protocol Support

InfiniBand: IBTA v1.5a

Auto-Negotiation: NDR (4 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane) port, NDR200 ( 2 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane ) port, HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane)

Ethernet Protocols supported by the electrical interfaceb

400GAUI-4 C2M, 400GBASE-CR4 , 200GAUI-2 C2M, 200GAUI-4 C2M, 200GBASE-CR4, 100GAUI-2 C2M, 100GAUI-1 C2M, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-CR1, 50GAUI-2 C2M, 50GAUI-1 C2M, 50GBASE-CR, 50GBASE-R2 , 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 10GBASE-R, 10GBASE-CX4, 1000BASE-CX, CAUI-4 C2M, 25GAUI C2M, XLAUI C2M , XLPPI, SFI

Capabilities

Secure Boot Enabled, Crypto Disabled

Electrical and Thermal Specifications

Voltage: 12V, 3.3VAUX

Maximum current: 100mA

Typical power with passive cables in PCIe Gen 5.0 x16

24.9W

The complete electrical and thermal specifications are provided in "NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Card Product Specifications" document. You can access the document either by logging into NVOnline or by contacting your NVIDIA representative.

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°Cc

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC

RoHS: RoHS Compliant

Notes :

a. The ConnectX-7 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.

b. This table lists the electrical protocols. A wide range of optical protocols are delivered through the C2M interfaces listed in this table and optical modules. Examples are 100GBASE-SR4 and 400GBASE-DR4.

c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

MCX75510AAS-HEAT Specifications

Note

The Socket-Direct ready cards kit does not include the PCIe passive auxiliary connection card and two Cabline SA-II Plus harnesses . For more information, please refer to PCIe Auxiliary Card Kit.

Physical

Adapter Card Size

PCIe Half Height, Half Length 2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm)

Auxiliary PCIe Connection Card Size

5.09 in. x 2.32 in. (129.30mm x 59.00mm)

Two Cabline CA-II Plus harnesses (white and black)

Interfaces

See Supported Interfaces

PCI Express Interface

Gen 5.0/4.0: SERDES @ 16/32GT/s, x16 lanes (4.0 and 3.0 compatible)

Optional: Additional PCIe x16 Gen 4.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s through the PCIe auxiliary passive card and Cabline SA-II Plus harnesses

Networking Ports

Single OSFP InfiniBand

Data Rate

InfiniBand

NDR200/HDR/HDR100/EDR/FDR/SDR

Protocol Support

InfiniBand: IBTA v1.5a

Auto-Negotiation: NDR200 ( 2 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane ) port, HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane)

Capabilities

Secure Boot Enabled, Crypto Disabled

Electrical and Thermal Specifications

Voltage: 12V, 3.3VAUX

Maximum current: 100mA

Typical power with passive cables in PCIe Gen 5.0 x16

19.6W

The complete electrical and thermal specifications are provided in "NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Card Product Specifications" document. You can access the document either by logging into NVOnline or by contacting your NVIDIA representative.

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°Cb

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC

RoHS: RoHS Compliant

Notes :

a. The ConnectX-7 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.

b. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

MCX75510AAS-NEAT Specifications

Note

The Socket-Direct ready cards kit does not include the PCIe passive auxiliary connection card and two Cabline SA-II Plus harnesses . For more information, please refer to PCIe Auxiliary Card Kit.

Physical

Adapter Card Size

PCIe Half Height, Half Length 2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm)

Auxiliary PCIe Connection Card Size

5.09 in. x 2.32 in. (129.30mm x 59.00mm)

Two Cabline CA-II Plus harnesses (white and black)

Interfaces

See Supported Interfaces

PCI Express Interface

Gen 5.0/4.0: SERDES @ 16/32GT/s, x16 lanes (4.0 and 3.0 compatible)

Optional: Additional PCIe x16 Gen 4.0 @ SERDES 16GT/s through the PCIe auxiliary passive card and Cabline SA-II Plus harnesses

Networking Ports

Single OSFP InfiniBand

Data Rate

InfiniBand

NDR/NDR200/HDR/HDR100/EDR/FDR/SDR

Protocol Support

InfiniBand: IBTA v1.5a

Auto-Negotiation: NDR (4 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane) port, NDR200 ( 2 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane ) port, HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane)

Capabilities

Secure Boot Enabled, Crypto Disabled

Electrical and Thermal Specifications

Voltage: 12V, 3.3VAUX

Maximum current: 100mA

Typical power with passive cables in PCIe Gen 5.0 x16

24.9W

The complete electrical and thermal specifications are provided in "NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Card Product Specifications" document. You can access the document either by logging into NVOnline or by contacting your NVIDIA representative.

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°Cb

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC

RoHS: RoHS Compliant

Notes :

a. The ConnectX-7 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.

b. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

MCX713106AC-CEAT and MCX713106AS-CEAT Specifications

Physical

Adapter Card Size: PCIe Half Height, Half Length 2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm)

Interfaces

See Supported Interfaces

PCI Express Gen 4.0/5.0: SERDES @ 16/32GT/s, x16 lanes (4.0 and 3.0 compatible)

Networking Ports: Dual-port QSFP112 Ethernet (copper and optical)

Capabilities

MCX713106AC-CEAT

Secure Boot Enabled, Crypto Enabled

MCX713106AS-CEAT

Secure Boot Enabled, Crypto Disabled

Protocol Support

Data Rate

Ethernet

100/50/40/25/10/1GbE

Ethernet Protocols supported by the electrical interfaceb

100GAUI-2 C2M, 100GAUI-1 C2M, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-CR1, 50GAUI-2 C2M, 50GAUI-1 C2M, 50GBASE-CR, 50GBASE-R2 , 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 10GBASE-R, 10GBASE-CX4, 1000BASE-CX, CAUI-4 C2M, 25GAUI C2M, XLAUI C2M , XLPPI, SFI

Electrical and Thermal Specifications

Voltage: 12V, 3.3VAUX

Maximum current: 100mA

Typical power with passive cables in PCIe Gen 5.0 x16

MCX713106AC-CEAT

17.5W

MCX713106AS-CEAT

16.8W

The complete electrical and thermal specifications are provided in "NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Card Product Specifications" document. You can access the document either by logging into NVOnline or by contacting your NVIDIA representative.

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°Cb

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC

RoHS: RoHS Compliant

Notes :

a. The ConnectX-7 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.

b. This table lists the electrical protocols. A wide range of optical protocols are delivered through the C2M interfaces listed in this table and optical modules. Examples are 100GBASE-SR4 and 400GBASE-DR4.

c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

MCX713106AC-VEAT and MCX713106AS-VEAT Specifications

Physical

Adapter Card Size: PCIe Half Height, Half Length 2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm)

Interfaces

See Supported Interfaces

Gen5.0: SERDES @ 16.0GT/s/32GT/s, x16 lanes (4.0, 3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Networking Ports: Dual-port QSFP112 Ethernet (copper and optical)

Protocol Support

Data Rate

Ethernet

200/100/50/40/25/10/1 GbE

Ethernet Protocols supported by the electrical interfaceb

200GAUI-2 C2M, 200GAUI-4 C2M, 200GBASE-CR4, 100GAUI-2 C2M, 100GAUI-1 C2M, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-CR1, 50GAUI-2 C2M, 50GAUI-1 C2M, 50GBASE-CR, 50GBASE-R2 , 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 10GBASE-R, 10GBASE-CX4, 1000BASE-CX, CAUI-4 C2M, 25GAUI C2M, XLAUI C2M , XLPPI, SFI

Capabilities

MCX713106AC-CEAT

Secure Boot Enabled, Crypto Enabled

MCX713106AS-CEAT

Secure Boot Enabled, Crypto Disabled

Electrical and Thermal Specifications

Voltage: 12V, 3.3VAUX

Maximum current: 100mA

Maximum power available through QSFP112 cage

11W per port (Not thermally supported), 5.1W per port (Thermally supported)

The complete electrical and thermal specifications are provided in "NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Card Product Specifications" document. You can access the document either by logging into NVOnline or by contacting your NVIDIA representative.

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°Cc

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC

RoHS: RoHS Compliant

Notes :

a. This table lists the electrical protocols. A wide range of optical protocols are delivered through the C2M interfaces listed in this table and optical modules. Examples are 100GBASE-SR4 and 400GBASE-DR4.

b. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

MCX713104AC-ADAT and MCX713104AS-ADAT Specifications

Note

The physical board dimensions are compliant with PCI Express Card Electromechanical Specification Revision 4.0 except for minor differences with the edge finger alignment, bracket mounting scheme, and low-profile bracket opening. These differ slightly from the PCI CEM specification due to the mechanical constraint of the single quad-port SFP56 cage. It is recommended to use the 3D stp file. Please contact your NVIDIA sales representative to get the mechanical simulation.

Physical

PCIe Half Height, Half Length 2.71 in. x 5.64 in. (68.90mm x 143.50 mm)

Interfaces

See Supported Interfaces

PCI Express Gen 4.0: SERDES @ 16GT/s, x16 lanes (4.0 and 3.0 compatible)

Networking Port: Quad-port SFP56 Ethernet (copper and optical)

Protocol Support

Data Rate

Ethernet

50/25GbE

Ethernet Protocols supported by the electrical interfaceb

50GAUI-2 C2M, 50GAUI-1 C2M, 50GBASE-CR, 50GBASE-R2 , 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 10GBASE-R, 10GBASE-CX4, 1000BASE-CX, CAUI-4 C2M, 25GAUI C2M, XLAUI C2M , XLPPI, SFI

Capabilities

MCX713104AC-ADAT: Secure Boot Enabled, Crypto Enabled

MCX713104AS-ADAT: Secure Boot Enabled, Crypto Disabled

Electrical and Thermal Specifications

Voltage: 12V, 3.3VAUX

Maximum current: 100mA

Typical power with passive cables in PCIe Gen 4.0 x16

MCX713104AC-ADAT

15.8W

MCX713104AS-ADAT

15.1W

The complete electrical and thermal specifications are provided in "NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Card Product Specifications" document. You can access the document either by logging into NVOnline or by contacting your NVIDIA representative.

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°Cc

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC

RoHS: RoHS Compliant

Notes :

a. This table lists the electrical protocols. A wide range of optical protocols are delivered through the C2M interfaces listed in this table and optical modules. Examples are 100GBASE-SR4 and 400GBASE-DR4.

b. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

MCX713114TC-GEAT Specifications

Physical

Adapter Card Size: PCIe Full Height, Half Length 4.37 in. x 6.6 in. (111.15mm x 167.65 mm)

Interfaces

See Supported Interfaces

PCI Express Gen 4.0: SERDES @ 16GT/s, x16 lanes (4.0 and 3.0 compatible)

Networking Port: Quad-port SFP56 Ethernet (copper and optical)

Protocol Support

Data Rate

Ethernet

50/25 GbE

Ethernet Protocols supported by the electrical interfaceb

50GAUI-2 C2M, 50GAUI-1 C2M, 50GBASE-CR, 50GBASE-R2 , 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 10GBASE-R, 10GBASE-CX4, 1000BASE-CX, CAUI-4 C2M, 25GAUI C2M, XLAUI C2M , XLPPI, SFI

Capabilities

MCX713114TC-GEAT

Enhanced-SyncE & PTP, PPS In/Out, Secure Boot, Crypto Enabled

Electrical and Thermal Specifications

Voltage: 12V, 3.3VAUX

Maximum current: 100mA

Typical power with passive cables in PCIe Gen 4.0 x16

15.8W

The complete electrical and thermal specifications are provided in "NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Card Product Specifications" document. You can access the document either by logging into NVOnline or by contacting your NVIDIA representative.

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°Cc

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC

RoHS: RoHS Compliant

Notes :

a. This table lists the electrical protocols. A wide range of optical protocols are delivered through the C2M interfaces listed in this table and optical modules. Examples are 100GBASE-SR4 and 400GBASE-DR4.

b. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

Cards Mechanical Drawings and Dimensions

Note

All dimensions are in millimeters. The PCB mechanical tolerance is +/- 0.13mm.

Dual-port x16 QSFP112 Adapter Card

Dual-port x16 QSFP112 Socket-Direct Ready Adapter Card

image2022-2-10_14-0-4-version-1-modificationdate-1706784295863-api-v2.png

image2022-2-10_13-59-35-version-1-modificationdate-1706784295507-api-v2.png

Single-port x16 QSFP112 Adapter Card

HHHL Quad-port SFP56 Adapter Card

TOPAZ-single-version-1-modificationdate-1706784284787-api-v2.png

image2023-3-1_14-58-10-version-1-modificationdate-1706784287113-api-v2.png

HHHL Quad-port SFP56 with PPS IN/OUT Adapter Card

chimera-version-1-modificationdate-1706784284490-api-v2.png

Single-port x16 OSFP Adapter Card

Auxiliary PCIe Connection Card

image2022-9-7_16-52-55-version-1-modificationdate-1706784298167-api-v2.png

image2022-2-10_13-55-42-version-1-modificationdate-1706784295230-api-v2.png

Brackets Mechanical Drawings and Dimensions

Note

Applicable to MCX713114TC-GEAT, MCX713114GC-GEAT, MCX713104AC-ADAT and MCX713104AS-ADAT only:

The physical board dimensions are compliant with PCI Express Card Electromechanical Specification Revision 4.0 except for minor differences with the edge finger alignment, bracket mounting scheme, and low-profile bracket opening. These differ slightly from the PCI CEM specification due to the mechanical constraint of the single quad-port SFP56 cage. It is recommended to use the associated 3D step file. Please contact your NVIDIA sales representative to get the mechanical simulation.

Note

All dimensions are in millimeters. The PCB mechanical tolerance is +/- 0.13mm.

OPNs

Tall Bracket

Short Bracket

Single-port QSFP112

MCX715105AS-WEAT

image2023-5-17_9-42-20-version-1-modificationdate-1706784299013-api-v2.png

image2023-5-17_9-43-0-version-1-modificationdate-1706784299417-api-v2.png

Dual-port QSFP112

MCX755106AS-HEAT, MCX755106AC-HEAT,

MCX713106AC-CEAT, MCX713106AS-CEAT,

MCX713106AC-VEAT, MCX713106AS-VEAT

QSFP112_dual-port_bracket-version-1-modificationdate-1706784282683-api-v2.png

QSFP112_dual-port_shortbracket-version-1-modificationdate-1706784283193-api-v2.png

Single-port OSFP

MCX75310AAS-NEAT, MCX75310AAC-NEAT,

MCX75310AAS-HEAT, MCX75510AAS-NEAT,

MCX75510AAS-HEAT

image2023-8-16_11-43-14-version-1-modificationdate-1706784282237-api-v2.png

image2023-5-17_9-44-53-version-1-modificationdate-1706784300753-api-v2.png

Quad-port SFP56

MCX713104AC-ADAT, MCX713104AS-ADAT

image2023-3-1_15-57-17-version-1-modificationdate-1706784286550-api-v2.png

image2023-5-17_9-41-47-version-1-modificationdate-1706784298723-api-v2.png

Quad-port SFP56 with PPS IN/OUT

MCX713114TC-GEAT

image2023-5-17_9-40-26-version-1-modificationdate-1706784298437-api-v2.png

N/A

Auxiliary PCIe Connection Card

image2023-5-17_9-45-55-version-1-modificationdate-1706784301387-api-v2.png

image2023-5-17_9-46-17-version-1-modificationdate-1706784301777-api-v2.png

