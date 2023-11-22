On This Page
- ConnectX-7 Layout and Interface Information
- Interfaces Detailed Description
Supported Interfaces
This section describes the ConnectX-7 supported interfaces. Each numbered interface that is referenced in the figures is described in the following table with a link to detailed information.
The below figures are for illustration purposes only and might not reflect the current revision of the adapter card.
Single-Port QSFP112 Adapter Cards
OPNs: MCX715105AS-WEAT
Dual-Port QSFP112 Adapter Cards
OPNs: MCX755106AS-HEAT, MCX755106AC-HEAT, MCX713106AC-CEAT,
MCX713106AS-CEAT, MCX713106AC-VEAT, MCX713106AS-VEAT
Single-Port OSFP Adapter Cards
OPNs: MCX75310AAS-NEAT, MCX75310AAC-NEAT, MCX75310AAS-HEAT,
MCX75510AAS-NEAT, MCX75510AAS-HEAT
Quad-Port SFP56 Cards
OPNs: MCX713104AC-ADAT, MCX713104AS-ADAT
Quad-port SFP56 Cards with PPS IN/OUT
OPN: MCX713114TC-GEAT
Item
Interface
Description
1
ConnectX-7 Integrated Circuit
2
PCIe Gen 4.0/5.0 through x16 edge connector
3
Network traffic is transmitted through the adapter card networking connectors. The networking connectors allow for the use of modules, optical and passive cable interconnect solutions
4
Two I/O LEDs per port to indicate speed and link status
5
In Socket-Direct ready cards, two Cabline CA-II plus connectors are populated to allow connectivity to an additional PCIe x16 Auxiliary card.
Applicable to OPNs: MCX715105AS-WEAT, MCX75510AAS-NEAT, MCX75510AAS-HEAT, MCX755106AS-HEAT and MCX755106AC-HEAT.
6
Allows PPS IN/OUT
Applies to OPN: MCX713114TC-GEAT only.
ConnectX-7 IC
The ConnectX-7 family of adapter IC devices delivers InfiniBand and Ethernet connectivity paired with best-in-class hardware capabilities that accelerate and secure cloud and data-center workloads.
PCI Express Interface
ConnectX-7 adapter cards support PCI Express Gen 5.0 (4.0 and 3.0 compatible) through x16 edge connector. The following lists PCIe interface features:
PCIe Gen 5.0 compliant, 4.0, 3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 compatible
2.5, 5.0, 8.0, 16.0 and 32GT/s link rate x16/x32 (Socket-Direct configuration)
Support for PCIe bifurcation: Auto-negotiates to x32, x16, x8, x4, x2, or x1
NVIDIA Multi-Host™ supports connection of up to 4x hosts
Transaction layer packet (TLP) processing hints (TPH)
PCIe switch Downstream Port Containment (DPC)
Advanced error reporting (AER)
Access Control Service (ACS) for peer-to-peer secure communication
Process Address Space ID (PASID)
Address translation services (ATS)
Support for MSI/MSI-X mechanisms
Support for SR-IOV
Networking Interfaces
The adapter card includes special circuits to protect from ESD shocks to the card/server when plugging copper cables.
Protocol
Specifications
Ethernet
The network ports comply with the IEEE 802.3 Ethernet standards listed in Features and Benefits. Ethernet traffic is transmitted through the networking connectors on the adapter card.
InfiniBand
The network ports are compliant with the InfiniBand Architecture Specification, Release 1.5. InfiniBand traffic is transmitted through the cards' networking connectors.
Networking Ports LEDs Specifications
For the networking ports LEDs description, follow the below table depending on the ConnectX-7 SKU you have purchased.
SKU
LEDs Scheme
900-9X7AO-0003-ST0
900-9X7AO-00C3-STZ
All cards
Scheme 2: Two LEDs
Scheme 1: One Bi-Color LED
There is one bi-color (Yellow and Green) I/O LED per port to indicate port speed and link status.
State
Bi-Color LED (Yellow/Green)
Beacon command for locating the adapter card
1Hz blinking Yellow
Error
4Hz blinking Yellow Indicates an error with the link. The error can be one of the following:
Physical Activity
Green LED is blinking
Link Up
Green LED is solid
Physical Up (IB Only)
Yellow LED is solid
Scheme 2: Two LEDs
There are two I/O LEDs per port to indicate port speed and link status.
LED1 is a bi-color LED (Yellow and Green)
LED2 is a single-color LED (Green)
State
Bi-Color LED (Yellow/Green)
Single Color LED (Green)
Beacon command for locating the adapter card
1Hz blinking
In full port speed: Green LED is blinking
In less than full port speed: Yellow LED is blinking
OFF
Error
4Hz blinking Yellow Indicates an error with the link. The error can be one of the following:
ON
Physical Activity
In full port speed: the Green LED is solid
In less than full port speed: the Yellow LED is solid
Blinking
Link Up
In full port speed: the Green LED is solid
In less than full port speed: the Yellow LED is solid
ON
Physical Up (IB Only)
Yellow LED is solid
OFF
Cabline CA-II Plus Connectors
Socket-Direct is currently not supported.
Applies to OPNs: MCX755106AC-HEAT, MCX755106AS-HEAT, MCX75510AAS-HEAT, MCX75510AAS-NEAT.
The Cabline CA-II connectors on the Socket-Direct ready cards enable connectivity to an additional Auxiliary PCIe x16 Connection card through the Cabline CA-II harnesses.
PPS IN/OUT Interface
Applicable to MCX713114TC-GEAT only.
Pulse Per Second (PPS) is an out-of-band signal used in synchronized systems. 5T technology support PPS-in and PPS-out on selected devices.
Selected ConnectX-7 adapter cards incorporate an integrated Hardware Clock (PHC) that allows the adapter to achieve sub-20u Sec accuracy and also offers many timing-related functions such as time-triggered scheduling or time-based SND accelerations (time-based ASAP²). Furthermore, 5T technology enables the software application to transmit fronthaul (ORAN) at high bandwidth. The PTP part supports the subordinate clock, master clock, and boundary clock. The PTP solution allows you to run any PTP stack on your host.
With respect to testing and measurements, selected ConnectX-7 adapters allow you to use the PPS-out signal from the onboard MMCX RA connecter. The adapter also allows measuring PTP in scale with the PPS-In signal. The PTP HW clock on the Network adapter is sampled on each PPS-In signal, and the timestamp is sent to the SW.
After the DPU installation, use two standard SMA plug 50Ohm cables to connect to the SMA connectors on the board. The cables are not included in the package. See the below example:
Clock IN/OUT Interface
Applicable to MCX713114TC-GEAT only.
After the adapter card installation, use two standard MMCX 50Ohm, right angled, plugs to connect to the MMCX connectors on the board. The cables are not included in the package. See the below example:
SMBus Interface
ConnectX-7 technology maintains support for manageability through a BMC. ConnectX-7 PCIe stand-up adapter can be connected to a BMC using MCTP over SMBus or MCTP over PCIe protocols as if it is a standard NVIDIA PCIe stand-up adapter. For configuring the adapter for the specific manageability solution in use by the server, please contact NVIDIA Support.
Voltage Regulators
The voltage regulator power is derived from the PCI Express edge connector 12V supply pins. These voltage supply pins feed on-board regulators that provide the necessary power to the various components on the card.