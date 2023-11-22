Supported Interfaces

The ConnectX-7 family of adapter IC devices delivers InfiniBand and Ethernet connectivity paired with best-in-class hardware capabilities that accelerate and secure cloud and data-center workloads.

ConnectX-7 adapter cards support PCI Express Gen 5.0 (4.0 and 3.0 compatible) through x16 edge connector. The following lists PCIe interface features:

PCIe Gen 5.0 compliant, 4.0, 3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 compatible

2.5, 5.0, 8.0, 16.0 and 32GT/s link rate x16/x32 (Socket-Direct configuration)

Support for PCIe bifurcation: Auto-negotiates to x32, x16, x8, x4, x2, or x1

NVIDIA Multi-Host™ supports connection of up to 4x hosts

Transaction layer packet (TLP) processing hints (TPH)

PCIe switch Downstream Port Containment (DPC)

Advanced error reporting (AER)

Access Control Service (ACS) for peer-to-peer secure communication

Process Address Space ID (PASID)

Address translation services (ATS)

Support for MSI/MSI-X mechanisms

Support for SR-IOV

Note The adapter card includes special circuits to protect from ESD shocks to the card/server when plugging copper cables.

Protocol Specifications Ethernet The network ports comply with the IEEE 802.3 Ethernet standards listed in Features and Benefits. Ethernet traffic is transmitted through the networking connectors on the adapter card. InfiniBand The network ports are compliant with the InfiniBand Architecture Specification, Release 1.5. InfiniBand traffic is transmitted through the cards' networking connectors.

For the networking ports LEDs description, follow the below table depending on the ConnectX-7 SKU you have purchased.

SKU LEDs Scheme 900-9X7AO-0003-ST0 900-9X7AO-00C3-STZ Scheme 1: One Bi-Color LED All cards Scheme 2: Two LEDs

There is one bi-color (Yellow and Green) I/O LED per port to indicate port speed and link status.

State Bi-Color LED (Yellow/Green) Beacon command for locating the adapter card 1Hz blinking Yellow Error 4Hz blinking Yellow Indicates an error with the link. The error can be one of the following: Error Type Description LED Behavior I2C I2C access to the networking ports fails Blinks until error is fixed Over-current Over-current condition of the networking ports Blinks until error is fixed Physical Activity Green LED is blinking Link Up Green LED is solid Physical Up (IB Only) Yellow LED is solid

There are two I/O LEDs per port to indicate port speed and link status.

LED1 is a bi-color LED (Yellow and Green)

LED2 is a single-color LED (Green)

State Bi-Color LED (Yellow/Green) Single Color LED (Green) Beacon command for locating the adapter card 1Hz blinking In full port speed: Green LED is blinking In less than full port speed: Yellow LED is blinking OFF Error 4Hz blinking Yellow Indicates an error with the link. The error can be one of the following: Error Type Description LED Behavior I2C I2C access to the networking ports fails Blinks until error is fixed Over-current Over-current condition of the networking ports Blinks until error is fixed ON Physical Activity In full port speed: the Green LED is solid In less than full port speed: the Yellow LED is solid Blinking Link Up In full port speed: the Green LED is solid In less than full port speed: the Yellow LED is solid ON Physical Up (IB Only) Yellow LED is solid OFF

Info Socket-Direct is currently not supported.

Note Applies to OPNs: MCX755106AC-HEAT, MCX755106AS-HEAT, MCX75510AAS-HEAT, MCX75510AAS-NEAT.

The Cabline CA-II connectors on the Socket-Direct ready cards enable connectivity to an additional Auxiliary PCIe x16 Connection card through the Cabline CA-II harnesses.

Note Applicable to MCX713114TC-GEAT only.

Pulse Per Second (PPS) is an out-of-band signal used in synchronized systems. 5T technology support PPS-in and PPS-out on selected devices.

Selected ConnectX-7 adapter cards incorporate an integrated Hardware Clock (PHC) that allows the adapter to achieve sub-20u Sec accuracy and also offers many timing-related functions such as time-triggered scheduling or time-based SND accelerations (time-based ASAP²). Furthermore, 5T technology enables the software application to transmit fronthaul (ORAN) at high bandwidth. The PTP part supports the subordinate clock, master clock, and boundary clock. The PTP solution allows you to run any PTP stack on your host.

With respect to testing and measurements, selected ConnectX-7 adapters allow you to use the PPS-out signal from the onboard MMCX RA connecter. The adapter also allows measuring PTP in scale with the PPS-In signal. The PTP HW clock on the Network adapter is sampled on each PPS-In signal, and the timestamp is sent to the SW.

After the DPU installation, use two standard SMA plug 50Ohm cables to connect to the SMA connectors on the board. The cables are not included in the package. See the below example:

Note Applicable to MCX713114TC-GEAT only.

After the adapter card installation, use two standard MMCX 50Ohm, right angled, plugs to connect to the MMCX connectors on the board. The cables are not included in the package. See the below example:

ConnectX-7 technology maintains support for manageability through a BMC. ConnectX-7 PCIe stand-up adapter can be connected to a BMC using MCTP over SMBus or MCTP over PCIe protocols as if it is a standard NVIDIA PCIe stand-up adapter. For configuring the adapter for the specific manageability solution in use by the server, please contact NVIDIA Support.

The voltage regulator power is derived from the PCI Express edge connector 12V supply pins. These voltage supply pins feed on-board regulators that provide the necessary power to the various components on the card.