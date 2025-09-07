Updating Adapter Firmware

Each adapter card is shipped with the latest version of qualified firmware at the time of manufacturing. However, NVIDIA issues firmware updates occasionally that provide new features and bug fixes. To check that your card is programmed with the latest available firmware version, download the mlxup firmware update and query utility. The utility can query for available Mellanox adapters and indicate which adapters require a firmware update. If the user confirms, mlxup upgrades the firmware using embedded images. The latest mlxup executable and documentation are available in mlxup - Update and Query Utility.

Firmware Update Example