NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards User Manual
Updating Adapter Firmware

Each adapter card is shipped with the latest version of qualified firmware at the time of manufacturing. However, NVIDIA issues firmware updates occasionally that provide new features and bug fixes. To check that your card is programmed with the latest available firmware version, download the mlxup firmware update and query utility. The utility can query for available Mellanox adapters and indicate which adapters require a firmware update. If the user confirms, mlxup upgrades the firmware using embedded images. The latest mlxup executable and documentation are available in mlxup - Update and Query Utility.

Firmware Update Example

[server1]# ./mlxup
Querying Mellanox devices firmware ... 
Device Type:     ConnectX-7
Part Number:     MCX75310AAS-HEAT
Description:     NVIDIA ConnectX-7 adapter card, 200Gb/s NDR200 IB, Single-port OSFP, PCIe 5.0 x16, Secure boot, No Crypto, Tall Bracket 
PCI Device Name: 0b:00.0
Base MAC:        0000e41d2d5cf810
Versions:        Current        Available
  FW             28.33.0800     28.33.1000
  Status:          Update required  
 
 
Device Type:     ConnectX-7
Part Number:     MCX75310AAS-HEAT
Description:     NVIDIA ConnectX-7 adapter card, 200Gb/s NDR200 IB, Single-port OSFP, PCIe 5.0 x16, Secure boot, No Crypto, Tall Bracket 
PCI Device Name: 0b:00.0
Base MAC:        0000e41d2d5cf810
Versions:        Current        Available
  FW             28.33.0800     28.33.1000
  Status:          Up to date
 
Perform FW update? [y/N]: y
Device #1: Up to date
Device #2: Updating FW ... Done
 
Restart needed for updates to take effect.
Log File: /var/log/mlxup/mlxup-yyyymmdd.log

content here