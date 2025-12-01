NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Cards for OCP Spec 3.0 User Manual

On This Page
About This Manual
This is the User Guide for adapter cards based on the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-7 integrated circuit device for Open Compute Project Spec 3.0. These adapters' connectivity provides the highest-performing low latency and most flexible interconnect solution for servers supporting OCP spec 3.0 adapter cards used in Enterprise Data Centers and High-Performance Computing environments.
Ordering Part Numbers
The table below provides the ordering part numbers (OPN) for the available ConnectX-7 cards for OCP Spec 3.0.
NVIDIA SKU
Legacy OPN
Port Type
Supported Speed
OCP3.0
Form Factor
PCIe Express
Multi-Host and
Socket Direct
Crypto
Secure Boot
Bracket Type
Lifecycle
900-9X760-0078-MB11
MCX753436MS-HEBB1
Dual-port QSFP112, Port split capable
InfiniBand: NDR200/HDR
Ethernet: 200GbE (Default Mode)
Small Form Factor (SFF)
PCIe 5.0 x16
Multi-Host and
Port Split
-
✓
Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) TSFF Bracket
Prototype
900-9X760-0018-MB2
MCX753436MC-HEAB
Dual-port QSFP112
InfiniBand: NDR200/HDR
Ethernet: 200GbE (Default Mode)
Small Form Factor (SFF)
PCIe 5.0 x16
✓
✓
✓
Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket
Mass Production
900-9X760-0078-MB0
MCX753436MS-HEAB
Dual-port QSFP112
InfiniBand: NDR200/HDR
Ethernet: 200GbE (Default Mode)
Small Form Factor (SFF)
PCIe 5.0 x16
✓
-
✓
Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket
Mass Production
900-9X7AX-004NMC0
MCX75343AMC-NEAC
Single-port OSFP
InfiniBand: NDR (Default Mode)
Ethernet: 400GbE
Tall Small Form Factor (TSFF)
PCIe 5.0 x16
✓
✓
✓
Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) TSFF Bracket
Mass Production
900-9X7AX-003NMC0
MCX75343AMS-NEAC
Single-port OSFP
InfiniBand: NDR (Default Mode)
Ethernet: 400GbE
Tall Small Form Factor (TSFF)
PCIe 5.0 x16
✓
-
✓
Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) TSFF Bracket
Mass Production
900-9X7A6-00B3-SI0
MCX713434AS-ADAI
Quad-Port SFP56
Ethernet: 25GbE
Small Form Factor (SFF)
PCIe 5.0 x16
✓
-
✓
Internal Lock SFF Bracket
Prototype
Note 1: The supported speed listed here is the default configuration. For the complete list of supported port configurations and instructions on how to change to the desired configuration, refer to Port Splitting Configurations.
Intended Audience
This manual is intended for the installer and user of these cards.
The manual assumes basic familiarity with InfiniBand and Ethernet network and architecture specifications.
Technical Support
Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:
URL: www.nvidia.com → Support
E-mail: enterprisesupport@nvidia.com
Customers who purchased NVIDIA M-1 Global Support Services, please see your contract for details regarding Technical Support.
Customers who purchased NVIDIA products through an NVIDIA-approved reseller should first seek assistance through their reseller.
Related Documentation
MLNX_OFED for Linux User Manual and Release Notes
User Manual describing OFED features, performance, band diagnostic, tools content, and configuration. See MLNX_OFED for Linux Documentation.
WinOF-2 for Windows User Manual and Release Notes
User Manual describing WinOF-2 features, performance, Ethernet diagnostic, tools content, and configuration. See WinOF-2 for Windows Documentation.
NVIDIA VMware for Ethernet User Manual
User Manual and release notes describing the various components of the NVIDIA ConnectX® NATIVE ESXi stack. See VMware® ESXi Drivers Documentation.
NVIDIA Firmware Utility (mlxup) User Manual and Release Notes
NVIDIA firmware update and query utility used to update the firmware. Refer to Firmware Utility (mlxup) Documentation.
NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) User Manual
User Manual describing the set of MFT firmware management tools for a single node. See MFT User Manual.
InfiniBand Architecture Specification Release 1.2.1, Vol 2 - Release 1.4, and Vol 2 - Release 1.5
IEEE Std 802.3 Specification
Open Compute Project 3.0 Specifications
PCI Express Specifications
Industry Standard PCI Express Base and Card Electromechanical Specifications. Refer to PCI-SIG Specifications.
LinkX Interconnect Solutions
LinkX InfiniBand cables and transceivers are designed to maximize the performance of High-Performance Computing networks, requiring high-bandwidth, low-latency connections between compute nodes and switch nodes. NVIDIA offers one of the industry’s broadest portfolio of QDR/FDR10 (40Gb/s), FDR (56Gb/s), EDR/HDR100 (100Gb/s), HDR (200Gb/s) and NDR (400Gb/s) cables, including Direct Attach Copper cables (DACs), copper splitter cables, Active Optical Cables (AOCs) and transceivers in a wide range of lengths from 0.5m to 10km. In addition to meeting IBTA standards, NVIDIA tests every product in an end-to-end environment ensuring a Bit Error Rate of less than 1E-15 . Read more at LinkX Cables and Transceivers.
Document Conventions
When discussing memory sizes, MB and MBytes are used in this document to mean size in mega Bytes. The use of Mb or Mbits (small b) indicates the size in megabits. In this document, PCIe is used to mean PCI Express.