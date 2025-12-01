NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Cards for OCP Spec 3.0 User Manual
About This Manual

This is the User Guide for adapter cards based on the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-7 integrated circuit device for Open Compute Project Spec 3.0. These adapters' connectivity provides the highest-performing low latency and most flexible interconnect solution for servers supporting OCP spec 3.0 adapter cards used in Enterprise Data Centers and High-Performance Computing environments.

Ordering Part Numbers

The table below provides the ordering part numbers (OPN) for the available ConnectX-7 cards for OCP Spec 3.0.

NVIDIA SKU

Legacy OPN

Port Type

Supported Speed

OCP3.0

Form Factor

PCIe Express

Multi-Host and

Socket Direct

Crypto

Secure Boot

Bracket Type

Lifecycle

900-9X760-0078-MB11

MCX753436MS-HEBB1

Dual-port QSFP112, Port split capable

InfiniBand: NDR200/HDR

Ethernet: 200GbE (Default Mode)

Small Form Factor (SFF)

PCIe 5.0 x16

Multi-Host and

Port Split

-

Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) TSFF Bracket

Prototype

900-9X760-0018-MB2

MCX753436MC-HEAB

Dual-port QSFP112

InfiniBand: NDR200/HDR

Ethernet: 200GbE (Default Mode)

Small Form Factor (SFF)

PCIe 5.0 x16

Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket

Mass Production

900-9X760-0078-MB0

MCX753436MS-HEAB

Dual-port QSFP112

InfiniBand: NDR200/HDR

Ethernet: 200GbE (Default Mode)

Small Form Factor (SFF)

PCIe 5.0 x16

-

Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket

Mass Production

900-9X7AX-004NMC0

MCX75343AMC-NEAC

Single-port OSFP

InfiniBand: NDR (Default Mode)

Ethernet: 400GbE

Tall Small Form Factor (TSFF)

PCIe 5.0 x16

Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) TSFF Bracket

Mass Production

900-9X7AX-003NMC0

MCX75343AMS-NEAC

Single-port OSFP

InfiniBand: NDR (Default Mode)

Ethernet: 400GbE

Tall Small Form Factor (TSFF)

PCIe 5.0 x16

-

Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) TSFF Bracket

Mass Production

900-9X7A6-00B3-SI0

MCX713434AS-ADAI

Quad-Port SFP56

Ethernet: 25GbE

Small Form Factor (SFF)

PCIe 5.0 x16

-

Internal Lock SFF Bracket

Prototype

Note 1: The supported speed listed here is the default configuration. For the complete list of supported port configurations and instructions on how to change to the desired configuration, refer to Port Splitting Configurations.

Intended Audience

This manual is intended for the installer and user of these cards.

The manual assumes basic familiarity with InfiniBand and Ethernet network and architecture specifications.

Technical Support

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:

Customers who purchased NVIDIA M-1 Global Support Services, please see your contract for details regarding Technical Support.

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products through an NVIDIA-approved reseller should first seek assistance through their reseller.

Related Documentation

MLNX_OFED for Linux User Manual and Release Notes

User Manual describing OFED features, performance, band diagnostic, tools content, and configuration. See MLNX_OFED for Linux Documentation.

WinOF-2 for Windows User Manual and Release Notes

User Manual describing WinOF-2 features, performance, Ethernet diagnostic, tools content, and configuration. See WinOF-2 for Windows Documentation.

NVIDIA VMware for Ethernet User Manual

User Manual and release notes describing the various components of the NVIDIA ConnectX® NATIVE ESXi stack. See VMware® ESXi Drivers Documentation.

NVIDIA Firmware Utility (mlxup) User Manual and Release Notes

NVIDIA firmware update and query utility used to update the firmware. Refer to Firmware Utility (mlxup) Documentation.

NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) User Manual

User Manual describing the set of MFT firmware management tools for a single node. See MFT User Manual.

InfiniBand Architecture Specification Release 1.2.1, Vol 2 - Release 1.4, and Vol 2 - Release 1.5

InfiniBand Specifications

IEEE Std 802.3 Specification

IEEE Ethernet Specifications

Open Compute Project 3.0 Specifications

https://www.opencompute.org/

PCI Express Specifications

Industry Standard PCI Express Base and Card Electromechanical Specifications. Refer to PCI-SIG Specifications.

LinkX Interconnect Solutions

LinkX InfiniBand cables and transceivers are designed to maximize the performance of High-Performance Computing networks, requiring high-bandwidth, low-latency connections between compute nodes and switch nodes. NVIDIA offers one of the industry’s broadest portfolio of QDR/FDR10 (40Gb/s), FDR (56Gb/s), EDR/HDR100 (100Gb/s), HDR (200Gb/s) and NDR (400Gb/s) cables, including Direct Attach Copper cables (DACs), copper splitter cables, Active Optical Cables (AOCs) and transceivers in a wide range of lengths from 0.5m to 10km. In addition to meeting IBTA standards, NVIDIA tests every product in an end-to-end environment ensuring a Bit Error Rate of less than 1E-15 . Read more at LinkX Cables and Transceivers.


Document Conventions

When discussing memory sizes, MB and MBytes are used in this document to mean size in mega Bytes. The use of Mb or Mbits (small b) indicates the size in megabits. In this document, PCIe is used to mean PCI Express.
