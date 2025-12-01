NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Cards for OCP Spec 3.0 User Manual

This is the User Guide for adapter cards based on the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-7 integrated circuit device for Open Compute Project Spec 3.0. These adapters' connectivity provides the highest-performing low latency and most flexible interconnect solution for servers supporting OCP spec 3.0 adapter cards used in Enterprise Data Centers and High-Performance Computing environments.

The table below provides the ordering part numbers (OPN) for the available ConnectX-7 cards for OCP Spec 3.0.

NVIDIA SKU Legacy OPN Port Type Supported Speed OCP3.0 Form Factor PCIe Express Multi-Host and Socket Direct Crypto Secure Boot Bracket Type Lifecycle 900-9X760-0078-MB11 MCX753436MS-HEBB1 Dual-port QSFP112, Port split capable InfiniBand: NDR200/HDR Ethernet: 200GbE (Default Mode) Small Form Factor (SFF) PCIe 5.0 x16 Multi-Host and Port Split - ✓ Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) TSFF Bracket Prototype 900-9X760-0018-MB2 MCX753436MC-HEAB Dual-port QSFP112 InfiniBand: NDR200/HDR Ethernet: 200GbE (Default Mode) Small Form Factor (SFF) PCIe 5.0 x16 ✓ ✓ ✓ Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket Mass Production 900-9X760-0078-MB0 MCX753436MS-HEAB Dual-port QSFP112 InfiniBand: NDR200/HDR Ethernet: 200GbE (Default Mode) Small Form Factor (SFF) PCIe 5.0 x16 ✓ - ✓ Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket Mass Production 900-9X7AX-004NMC0 MCX75343AMC-NEAC Single-port OSFP InfiniBand: NDR (Default Mode) Ethernet: 400GbE Tall Small Form Factor (TSFF) PCIe 5.0 x16 ✓ ✓ ✓ Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) TSFF Bracket Mass Production 900-9X7AX-003NMC0 MCX75343AMS-NEAC Single-port OSFP InfiniBand: NDR (Default Mode) Ethernet: 400GbE Tall Small Form Factor (TSFF) PCIe 5.0 x16 ✓ - ✓ Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) TSFF Bracket Mass Production 900-9X7A6-00B3-SI0 MCX713434AS-ADAI Quad-Port SFP56 Ethernet: 25GbE Small Form Factor (SFF) PCIe 5.0 x16 ✓ - ✓ Internal Lock SFF Bracket Prototype Note 1: The supported speed listed here is the default configuration. For the complete list of supported port configurations and instructions on how to change to the desired configuration, refer to Port Splitting Configurations.

Intended Audience

This manual is intended for the installer and user of these cards.

The manual assumes basic familiarity with InfiniBand and Ethernet network and architecture specifications.

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:

Customers who purchased NVIDIA M-1 Global Support Services, please see your contract for details regarding Technical Support.

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products through an NVIDIA-approved reseller should first seek assistance through their reseller.

MLNX_OFED for Linux User Manual and Release Notes User Manual describing OFED features, performance, band diagnostic, tools content, and configuration. See MLNX_OFED for Linux Documentation. WinOF-2 for Windows User Manual and Release Notes User Manual describing WinOF-2 features, performance, Ethernet diagnostic, tools content, and configuration. See WinOF-2 for Windows Documentation. NVIDIA VMware for Ethernet User Manual User Manual and release notes describing the various components of the NVIDIA ConnectX® NATIVE ESXi stack. See VMware® ESXi Drivers Documentation. NVIDIA Firmware Utility (mlxup) User Manual and Release Notes NVIDIA firmware update and query utility used to update the firmware. Refer to Firmware Utility (mlxup) Documentation. NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) User Manual User Manual describing the set of MFT firmware management tools for a single node. See MFT User Manual. InfiniBand Architecture Specification Release 1.2.1, Vol 2 - Release 1.4, and Vol 2 - Release 1.5 InfiniBand Specifications IEEE Std 802.3 Specification IEEE Ethernet Specifications Open Compute Project 3.0 Specifications https://www.opencompute.org/ PCI Express Specifications Industry Standard PCI Express Base and Card Electromechanical Specifications. Refer to PCI-SIG Specifications. LinkX Interconnect Solutions LinkX InfiniBand cables and transceivers are designed to maximize the performance of High-Performance Computing networks, requiring high-bandwidth, low-latency connections between compute nodes and switch nodes. NVIDIA offers one of the industry’s broadest portfolio of QDR/FDR10 (40Gb/s), FDR (56Gb/s), EDR/HDR100 (100Gb/s), HDR (200Gb/s) and NDR (400Gb/s) cables, including Direct Attach Copper cables (DACs), copper splitter cables, Active Optical Cables (AOCs) and transceivers in a wide range of lengths from 0.5m to 10km. In addition to meeting IBTA standards, NVIDIA tests every product in an end-to-end environment ensuring a Bit Error Rate of less than 1E-15 . Read more at LinkX Cables and Transceivers.

When discussing memory sizes, MB and MBytes are used in this document to mean size in mega Bytes. The use of Mb or Mbits (small b) indicates the size in megabits. In this document, PCIe is used to mean PCI Express.