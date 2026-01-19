Document Revision History

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Cards for OCP Spec 3.0 User Manual
Jan. 2026

Added MCX713434AS-ADAI support across the document

Dec. 2025

Added Setting Link Type of High-Speed Ports

Dec. 2023

Updated regulatory label in Finding the MAC and Serial Number on the Adapter Card

Oct. 2023

Aug. 2023

Updated Finding the MAC and Serial Number on the Adapter Card

Jun. 2023

Updated Specifications with typical power numbers

May. 2023

Updated Specifications to include non-operational storage temperature specifications

Jan. 2023

Updated 400Gb/s supported Ethernet protocols in Specifications

Dec. 2022

First release of this consolidated user manual for all ConnectX-7 adapter cards for OCP 3.0
