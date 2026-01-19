Document Revision History
Date
Description of Changes
Jan. 2026
Added MCX713434AS-ADAI support across the document
Dec. 2025
Dec. 2023
Updated regulatory label in Finding the MAC and Serial Number on the Adapter Card
Oct. 2023
Aug. 2023
Updated Finding the MAC and Serial Number on the Adapter Card
Jun. 2023
Updated Specifications with typical power numbers
May. 2023
Updated Specifications to include non-operational storage temperature specifications
Jan. 2023
Updated 400Gb/s supported Ethernet protocols in Specifications
Dec. 2022
First release of this consolidated user manual for all ConnectX-7 adapter cards for OCP 3.0