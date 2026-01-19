Finding the MAC and Serial Number on the Adapter Card

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Cards for OCP Spec 3.0 User Manual
Each adapter card has a different identifier printed on the label: serial number and the card MAC for the Ethernet protocol and the card GUID for the InfiniBand protocol. VPI cards have both a GUID and a MAC (derived from the GUID). IB only cards have GUID for the InfiniBand protocol.

The product revisions indicated on the labels in the following figures do not necessarily represent the latest revisions of the cards.

Board Label Example

MCX753436MC-HEAB / MCX753436MS-HEAB

MCX75343AMC-NEAC / MCX75343AMS-NEAC

