Verify that the system has a network adapter installed by running lspci command. The below table provides output examples per ConnectX-7 card configuration.

ConnectX-7 Card Configuration Output Examples Single-port PCIe x16 Card Copy Copied! [root@mftqa-009 ~]# lspci |grep mellanox -ia 3:00.0 Infiniband controller: Mellanox Technologies MT2910 Family [ConnectX-7] Dual-port PCIe x16 Card Copy Copied! [root@mftqa-009 ~]# lspci |grep mellanox -ia 86:00.0 Network controller: Mellanox Technologies MT2910 Family [ConnectX-7] 86:00.1 Network controller: Mellanox Technologies MT2910 Family [ConnectX-7]

For Linux driver installation, please refer to NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux.