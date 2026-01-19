NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Cards for OCP Spec 3.0 User Manual
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Adapters  NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Cards for OCP Spec 3.0 User Manual  Linux Driver Installation

On This Page

Linux Driver Installation

This section describes how to install and test the MLNX_OFED for Linux package on a single server with a ConnectX-7 adapter card installed.

Prerequisites

Requirements

Description

Platforms

A server platform with a ConnectX-7 InfiniBand/Ethernet adapter card installed.

Required Disk Space for Installation

1GB

Operating System

Linux operating system.

For the list of supported operating system distributions and kernels, please refer to the MLNX_OFED Release Notes.

Installer Privileges

The installation requires administrator (root) privileges on the target machine.

Downloading MLNX_OFED

  1. Verify that the system has a network adapter installed by running lspci command. The below table provides output examples per ConnectX-7 card configuration.

    ConnectX-7 Card Configuration

    Output Examples

    Single-port PCIe x16 Card
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [root@mftqa-009 ~]# lspci |grep mellanox -ia
3:00.0 Infiniband controller: Mellanox Technologies MT2910 Family [ConnectX-7]

    Dual-port PCIe x16 Card
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [root@mftqa-009 ~]# lspci |grep mellanox -ia
86:00.0 Network controller: Mellanox Technologies MT2910 Family [ConnectX-7] 86:00.1 Network controller: Mellanox Technologies MT2910 Family [ConnectX-7]

    For Linux driver installation, please refer to NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux.
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 19, 2026
content here