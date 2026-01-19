On This Page
Linux Driver Installation
This section describes how to install and test the MLNX_OFED for Linux package on a single server with a ConnectX-7 adapter card installed.
Requirements
Description
Platforms
A server platform with a ConnectX-7 InfiniBand/Ethernet adapter card installed.
Required Disk Space for Installation
1GB
Operating System
Linux operating system.
For the list of supported operating system distributions and kernels, please refer to the MLNX_OFED Release Notes.
Installer Privileges
The installation requires administrator (root) privileges on the target machine.
Verify that the system has a network adapter installed by running lspci command. The below table provides output examples per ConnectX-7 card configuration.
ConnectX-7 Card Configuration
Output Examples
Single-port PCIe x16 Card
[root@mftqa-009 ~]# lspci |grep mellanox -ia 3:00.0 Infiniband controller: Mellanox Technologies MT2910 Family [ConnectX-7]
Dual-port PCIe x16 Card
[root@mftqa-009 ~]# lspci |grep mellanox -ia 86:00.0 Network controller: Mellanox Technologies MT2910 Family [ConnectX-7] 86:00.1 Network controller: Mellanox Technologies MT2910 Family [ConnectX-7]
For Linux driver installation, please refer to NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux.